We analyse the exclusivity termination in this article. We believe the exclusivity termination is positive for ERII and the share will re-rate significantly due to multiple catalysts.

Introduction

Energy Recovery Inc ("ERII") is the US based 400 million market cap. company with no debt, USD100 million in cash, 100% market share in their segment, has not lost a tender in five years, 72% margins, and 18% compounded revenue growth and further revenue growth opportunities by implementing its technology into other industries. The latest investment presentation is here.

ERII produces pressure exchanger technology that is able to recycle and convert wasted pressure energy into a usable asset and preserve pumps that are subject to hostile processing environments. For example, an average pump lasts only around 8 hours on a frack and needs to be constantly replaced and repaired. With ERII technology that separates the sand from the pump, it can potentially last thousands of hours, producing substantial cost savings.

The company currently has two product lines Water and Oil and Gas, but more verticals are to come. Essentially, any space with pressure or hydraulics is a candidate to be disrupted by ERII’s technology.

In the Water segment, the company delivers their pressure exchanger mainly for desalination plants. In large desalination they have 100% market share. Their water revenues have been growing around 18% CAGR and they have achieved long term margins in the 70’s%. At the moment ERII's technology represent only 2% of value of a desalination plant, but is absolutely essential for them to function. We do not know of a single new large scale reverse osmosis plant that does not rely on ERII technology.

At the Q1 call ERII CEO Bob Mao announced, that he will shortly introduce new products for smaller desalination plants so that ERII captures a higher share of the desalination plant revenue pie and drive market share higher in the smaller plant segment. The desalination demand is projected to grow due to:

commissioning of new desalination plants to resolve water scarcity, and

conversion of Thermal to SWRO plants, two very strong secular growth trends.

new product range for desalination that the company promised to introduce during the Q2 call on 30 July, 2020.

The company has good visibility on their 2020 revenue (up 20-25%) and seems to be increasingly comfortable with their 2021 expectations. There are not many companies in the year of the Covid to meet Pre Covid expectations and to grow revenue.

On 14 July ERII announced they won their largest water contract ever. There is hardly a better indication of water segment perspectives.

In Oil and Gas they currently have two technologies: Vorteq and IsoBoost /IsoGen. The company sold IsoBoost to its first client Saudi Aramco. IsoBoost is in operation there since January, 2020 and ERII is now evaluating the results for possible broader product lunch. No IsoBoost revenues are currently included in consensus forecasts.

Vorteq is the next new product that will drive revenue growth. It is used in the shale industry to save operating costs and increase durability of pumps, that are the main capital cost item. ERII calculated that Vorteq has a potential to save USD5 per barrel in operating costs, but that may be even more when centrifugal pumps are introduced. They have the working model already, that has been tested for several months in simulated conditions. ERII is waiting to test it in a live frack with their other partner Liberty Oil Services ("LBRT"). Management expressed confidence that all major technological issues have been resolved and a number of experts called it a “game changer” for the fracking industry.

Vorteq exclusivity termination

Five years ago, ERII signed 15 years exclusive contract with Schlumberger ("SLB") for Vorteq use and received $75mn for that exclusivity. On June 29th, ERII announced that SLB and ERII terminated their exclusive licensing agreement without having to give money back or receiving the further $50mn milestone payments that they were due to receive.

To our surprise, the market took it quite negatively, questioning the Vorteq viability. Over three days the share price lost almost 25% declining from USD 8.90 to USD6.8. Given LBRT COO’s comments earlier this year and again recently, that is clearly NOT the case. Besides a number of restructurings and a new CEO, SLB seems to have changed its strategic focus to outside North America. We believe that the termination was actually VERY BENEFICIAL for ERII. ERII is not bound by the exclusivity, it can offer Vorteq to anyone. As Vorteq is finalized and mass produced, ERII can offer the product to the whole industry, including SLB. It is quite possible that SLB will become ERII client when Vorteq is launched, should they still be in the North American fracking business. We have been therefore buyers of ERII shares on the SLB exclusive license termination driven turmoil.

After the termination, the FBR B. Riley downgraded ERII from BUY to HOLD. The analyst questioned Vorteq viability. He seemed to totally ignore what LBRT said just few days prior. Why would Liberty, a highly regarded publicly traded fracking company, make such positive statements when they just tested it at their facility? Having a go to market ready Vorteq that is 75% cheaper and much easier to mass produce is worth “zero” in his analysis? The very large short position as a percentage of free float adds another dimension to his harsh words. Hence the opportunity.

There are two reasons for Vorteq comfort: LBRT statements and ERII statements.

LBRT is another ERII partner for Vorteq. Liberty CEO recently made a video, in which he summarizes LBRT's view of Vorteq. The 6 minutes video is a must see for every ERII investor. You can view it here. LBRT CEO would not make the statements if he did not believe in the technology. Liberty is a publicly traded company with a stellar reputation in its industry. On Thursday ERII held their annual shareholder meeting. In the meeting the CEO Bob Mao provided detailed update on Water and Oil. Most of his report was devoted to Vorteq status. Mr. Mao was quite strong and confident. The online recording is available here. Unfortunately most investors do not follow shareholder meetings, and therefore most shareholders missed the report. We believe that the report is very significant and very encouraging. To demonstrate how strong the comments were we include the main part of the report related to Vorteq below. The full report can be accessed here.

CEO Robert Mao statements at the ERII shareholder meeting on 16 July (emphasis added):

"Let me be clear, the VorTeq is in a fundamentally stronger position than it was when I became interim CEO eight months ago. We have solved every major technical challenge we have faced. At our field test in June, Liberty witnessed firsthand that the technology works and that we can successfully integrate the VorTeq with Liberty’s software, equipment and frac crews. Liberty also saw that the VorTeq will not impede frac operations nor cause a failure to a job – satisfying customer safety and quality concerns is a critical milestone to getting to a live well frac.

This opinion was echoed by Liberty’s President, Ron Gusek, when he stated, “We are excited about the results we’ve seen in Texas and we are working with Energy Recovery and our customers to move the VorTeq to a live well. During the most recent field tests we have been able to better appreciate the potential of the VorTeq and its ability to be integrated into the existing frac spreads.”

We all recognize that the VorTeq path has been a tough one, and it has taken longer and cost more than originally planned. One thing that has not changed, however, is the need for frac operators to protect their valuable high-pressure pumps. Incremental improvements have been made in pumping technology since 2015, but the real solution is to allow pumps to do what pumps do best – pressurize and pump water, not sand. We continue to believe the VorTeq is this solution.

With this belief firmly in mind, we approached our former licensing partner to establish strategic and logistical alignment as we looked towards commercialization. However, as reported in a recent press release and discussed during our last investor call, ERII and Schlumberger agreed to an amicable termination of the exclusive licensing agreement due to different strategic imperatives. To be frank, this termination was the best possible result for ERI given the recent upheavals in the oil market and the changing landscape in North American frac, including our former partners’ reduced presence in that market. We now have the freedom to approach the entire pressure pumping market, and to work with enthusiastic partners like Liberty, and others, to realize the potential benefits of the VorTeq for the shale frac market. While exiting this contract may seem to add some uncertainty as to how the VorTeq’s potential will be monetized, there were obvious limitations in remaining within an agreement that provided little potential for ERI. We are comfortable with the path chosen, and confident in our ability to execute provided the final hurdles to commercialization are resolved.

The report is unusually strong, we have not heard such strong statements on Vorteq from ERII's CEO. We do recommend anyone interested in ERII to read the whole report at the link above.

In summary in the report the ERII CEO confirmed:

ERII's desalination revenues will continue to grow. Due to Covid 19 most US corporates are recording declining revenues. In many cases revenues drop 50% or more. ERII CEO confirms here, that their visibility for the 12 to 18 months is clearer and they believe the revenues will continue to grow. The recent biggest ever order win confirms this narrative. In that sense ERII is in prime position among US corporates. The SLB exclusive license termination was misunderstood by the market. The market took it as a viability cloud over Vorteq. The company did not explain this adequately when this was originally announced on 29 June, 2020. That resulted in 25% share price drop over three days. The purpose of this article is to clarify, that the market perception was wrong. SLB exclusivity termination is positive for ERII. It can now offer its Vorteq to everybody, including SLB. ERII did not loose SLB as a client, it only get rid of the its exclusivity. Mr. Mao devoted half of his report to assuring investors in Vorteq viability. He backed his position with their own and with LBRT findings and statements.

We believe that the Mr. Mao report is very material and very encouraging. The share price started to recover and is up 13% over last three days. We believe that this trend will most likely continue into the Q2 call scheduled for 30 July. In the last quarterly calls, ERII share price was rising in the time preceding a quarterly call as well as after the call. Most likely, this time the share price move might be even stronger. Our one month ERII price target is USD10.

Conclusion

As we described above the market misunderstood the exclusive termination with SLB. We believe the license termination is positive for ERII.

The selloff created a unique buying opportunity. There are several catalysts within that should move the share price significantly:

On Q2 call on 30 July the ERII will introduce new products in the Water segment, that should accelerate revenue and profit growth. On Q1 call ERII CEO indicated that on the Q2 call he will provide new details on pressure exchanger applications in other industry. When ERII announced Vorteq its share price doubled. Vorteq live frack testing. Number of US rigs started to increase this week. LBRT and ERII are now looking around for an opportunity for live testing of the technology. Vorteq commercialization. ERII has completed the Vorteq production facility. The supply chains are lined up. Potential Vorteq commercialization announcement would drive the share price substantial higher.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ERII. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.