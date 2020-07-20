Merger Arbitrage Analysis And Spread Performance - July 19, 2020

This weekly column explains the reasons behind the movement in a selection of the largest U.S. cash merger arbitrage spreads from the past week as calculated by Merger Arbitrage Limited. We analyze the attractiveness and profitability of each spread going forward and indicate the trading position or action we have taken or intend to take based upon the analysis given.

Forescout Technologies (FSCT)

Forescout Technologies was again the top performing cash merger arbitrage spread this week. The stock received a boost on Wednesday as a resolution to the ongoing dispute between would-be acquirer Advent and the target was achieved. Advent had tried to exit the deal claiming Forescout had indulged in channel stuffing, a claim the target denied and subsequently initiated legal action to complete the deal. The resolution has resulted in a reduction of the original offer price of $33 to $29. The stock finished up for the week by $4.11 at $24.79, a rise of 16.58%. Speaking about the deal terms, an official statement read,

We believe revising the terms of the previously announced transaction is the best path forward for Forescout because it removes the significant ongoing distraction of the pending litigation and delivers immediate and certain value to Forescout’s shareholders.

This is of course great news for investors and merger arbitrageurs. At least, for those who stayed with the stock once the troubles began. However, as longer term stockholders will testify, excluding the COVID-19 crash in March and the recent disagreement with Advent, the stock has barely been below $28 in the last nine months. Those who bought into this spread upon announcement of the deal with Advent may well have paid closer to $33 as traders expected a higher bid was in the offing.

Data by YCharts

We had noted last week following the upward movement in FSCT how the language had changed in the official documents and how the chances of an amicable solution had increased. The point here is how careful and detailed analysis of official documents may lead to subtle clues about the real intentions of the players. Much analysis has been written and produced on this stock. Well founded analysis for shorting the stock (reverse arbitrage) have been postulated along with less than accurate speculation as to why the deal was falling apart and who was at fault. Articles from reputable outlets have continued to push the COVID-19 narrative as it fits in well with their on-going story arc dominating market activity.

In light of this, we strongly encourage reader, investors and traders to continues sourcing the facts about any particular deal first. It is only then that speculation and personal points of view should be entertained if necessary. Forescout has delivered a bloody nose to many seasoned traders who without the benefit of hindsight made sensible investment decisions at that time. Those brave enough to speculate previously did so in the face of extreme risk (unless of course, that wasn't speculation). However, merger arbitrage is not about taking unnecessary risks. Those who made the right decision can at least be comforted by the knowledge that they will be presented with another opportunity.

Merger Arbitrage And Market Data

Following a downturn on Monday afternoon and continuing through Tuesday morning, the broader market staged an impressive comeback rally to continue its winning streak. Traders welcomed the buoyant retail sales figures demonstrating the effects of government payments made directly to the people. Industrial production rising at its strongest rate (albeit from depressed levels) since 1959 also helped spur the markets forward. It remains to be seen however whether or not the economic resurgence can continue in light or the reversal policies many states are now adopting with regards to reopening businesses. Cases have continued to surge higher over the weekend putting yet further pressure on officials to take more drastic measures. By the close on Friday, the broader market in the U.S. as defined by the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) finished up 1.30% for the week.

The IQ ARB Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) mirrored the broader market during the week. The positive performance was helped by the rise in the long position in Delphi Technologies (DLPH) and FSCT as mentioned previously. The broad based short instruments used to hedge the deal spread risk appear to have made little impact enabling the index to move ahead. (You can read our analysis of advantages and disadvantages of investing with the MNA ETF in the "Merger Arbitrage Trading Guide" section at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website). By the end of the week, MNA was showing a gain of 1.24%and continues it positive run.

Product Weekly Change Product Weekly Change T20 Index 0.64% SPY 1.30% Index Dispersion 4.14% VIX (5.90)% Winners 9 MNA 1.26% Losers 7 ARB.TO 01.02% Week Ending Friday, July 17, 2020

Merger Arbitrage Portfolio Analysis

U.S.-based cash merger arbitrage spreads performed well last week extending their positive run. New deals continue to be announced offering new opportunities at a critical time. However, the high level of capital chasing these deals is expected to put pressure on merger arbitrage returns for the foreseeable future. The winners gained the upper hand and beat the losers by 9 to 7 with 1 non-mover. There were 17 spreads in the index last week as the index of cash merger arbitrage spreads is no longer calculated with a full complement of 20 deal constituents. The top 20 largest cash merger arbitrage spreads as defined by MergerArbitrageLimited.com gained 0.64% whilst the dispersion of returns was 4.14%. The figure is significantly above the 3-month average and the long-term look-back period. The positive performance of the portfolio was primarily attributable to the gains made in FSCT. Gains were also made in 58.com (WUBA).

The index of cash merger arbitrage spreads now offers an average of 22.10%. This is marginally higher than last week's figure of 29.86% and is due to the advances mentioned above. As we move into the third quarter, the updated expected completion dates announced for deals which have not yet closed as expected has also caused this average return figure to drop. For this coming week, the T20 portfolio has 18 deal constituents. Traders are once again cautioned against rushing into deals simply as a way of employing capital whilst genuine opportunities become scarce.

For additional merger arbitrage discussion be sure to catch our exclusive interview with Seeking Alpha "SA Interview: Merger Arbitrage Investing With Mal Spink, CFA."

Merger arbitrage trading is not without risks. This strategy, although accessible to individuals as well as professionals, should be thoroughly understood BEFORE investment capital is put at risk. To assist the reader, "evergreen" content such as "how-to" & introductory guides, a reading list and much more including a list of the largest cash merger arbitrage spreads currently available can be found at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website associated with the author of this article.

Author's note: If you enjoy Merger Arbitrage Limited, please consider following us by clicking on the "Follow" button at the top of this page and hitting the "Like" button below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.