Online dating is only getting started in China, and Momo has the first mover advantage.

Momo has a cash-rich balance sheet and strong FCF generation capabilities. Special dividends in the past two years indicate rewards to shareholders.

Introduction

Dating apps in China have become an unexpected necessity in 2020. People still want to meet in the world's most populated country, and the pandemic has changed conventional methods.

Momo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) is a Chinese social media platform providing services such as live-video and is a top online dating platform in China. The company appears undervalued and cash rich at this time, while growth prospects remain strong. I believe Momo presents a value-growth opportunity for long-term investors.

Source

Description of the Business

Momo owns two of the three largest dating apps in China. The company acquired Tantan to boost the strength of its online dating platform. As it stands currently, Tantan is a leading online dating platform globally.

Source

Looking at the dating industry in China, Tantan and Momo are on the top of the dating app downloads.

Momo and Tantan primarily target Generation Z in the dating industry in China. They focus on innovative features such as trend tags and cultural communities. Cloud dating platforms adopt the online live blind date method and add matchmaker elements.

More than 622 million people used dating apps in China in 2019, and the market is projected to hit $290 million in revenues by 2024. I believe Momo continues to enjoy the first-mover advantage in the space and deserves a better valuation.

Source

The penetration of online dating is far lower in China (3.8%) compared to 8% in the US and UK. This indicates significant opportunities for growth ahead. China's large population and Momo's double-digit revenue growth suggests that online dating is still a fertile market. This also indicates that the market is capable of accommodating multiple players, which makes Tencent's (OTCPK:TCEHY) entry into the online dating space less of an immediate concern.

Source

Live Streaming

Despite Tantan and Momo's dating app popularity, it is important to note that Momo primarily started off as a live-streaming platform and still draws a significant chunk of its revenue from this business. Due to the effects of COVID-19, we can see a decline in monthly average users, core Momo platform paying customers, and Tantan paying customers during the first quarter of 2020.

Source: Modified from Company 20F

Source: Modified from Company 20F

Source: Modified from Company 20F

As a result, the company's first-quarter 2020 revenues declined by 3.5% YoY.

The effects of the pandemic occurred earlier in China, with strict lockdowns being enforced to contain the spread of the virus. In the price chart, it is evident that Momo, Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and The Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) stocks began sliding together; however, Momo's stock is yet to see recovery.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Chinese economy grew better than expected during Q2, with businesses reopening and the public returning to their new normal. Hence, I believe the problems faced by Momo in Q1 are unlikely to extend for the remainder of the year, and that we can expect to see continued growth of the platform and user base.

Valuation

By conventional metrics such as P/E and P/S, Momo is undervalued when compared with MTCH and MEET.

Source: Author's calculations

Looking at the Enterprise Value to TTM EBITDA, Momo's strong cash balance brings its EV/TTM EBITDA to approximately 1/4th the multiple of Match Group. 8x TTM EBITDA multiple would give MOMO a $29 price target, indicating a 55% upside. That would still leave MOMO undervalued, but I want to be a little realistic in the current situation and not project multi-bagger price targets in the near term. We are still in the midst of a pandemic, and I would like to project conservatively.

Source: Seeking Alpha

I do not live in utopia. I understand that non-US companies rarely trade at the same valuation as their American competitors. Yet, I see that MOMO is growing at a higher rate in comparison with these competitors. The 2019 growth comes despite the fact that Tantan was banned in China for a few months (discussed in detail within the Risks section). These data points in my opinion are indicative for longer-term growth prospects.

Source: Author's calculations

Momo's free cash flow generation is impressive, with 2019 FCF growing by 63% YoY.

Data source: WSJ

Risks

Regulatory Problems: In April 2019, Tantan was removed from app stores due to the Chinese government wanting to clean up the cyberspace. The company's stock price dropped following this news since revenues associated with Tantan specifically were at risk. Further, this scared investors and on further crackdown on dating apps by the Chinese government. Tantan returned to app stores within a few months. Potential ban of key revenue-generating segments remains a concern and is hard to foresee.

Negative Sentiment about Chinese Companies: Growing negative sentiment about shares of Chinese companies trading on American stock exchanges is a matter of concern for Momo investors. Although this factor is less to do with the company's fundamentals, it has the potential to drive the stock price lower.

Competition, trends and moat: Online dating and live-streaming platforms are required to stay in trend and keep up with the tastes of the new generation.

Streaming services have come and gone. Several backed by technology giants such as Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Mixer and Sony (NYSE:SNE) PlayStation Vue have failed to make the mark.

In my opinion, both live streaming and online dating businesses do not have a significant moat. The KPIs used such as MAUs have the potential to go to zero in a relatively short period of time. People can easily switch to a different streaming platform. In addition, the majority of users could just not opt to use the paid version of the service, thereby impacting the revenue generation aspect for the company.

Despite these risks, I believe Momo's first mover advantage in China is a moat at this time and the runway for growth doesn't appear to have a lot of traffic yet.

Conclusion

In my opinion, Momo is a strong buy at current valuations due to the company's strong cash balance and its ability to generate large free cash flow. As a result of strong FCF, the company has paid out special dividends in 2019 and 2020 to reward shareholders. Looking past the immediate impacts of the pandemic, I believe the company is well positioned to demonstrate double-digit growth in the next three years and hence presents a value-growth opportunity for investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MOMO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.