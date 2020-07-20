We highlight ARDC which has seen its discount widen in line with the rest of the loan sector though it has very little sensitivity to short-term rates.

The earnings of the loan CEF sector have fallen in line with the drop in short-term rates while broadbased deleveraging has pushed MLP CEF earnings lower.

This alone, however, does not necessarily make these sectors attractive since both sectors have experienced falls in earnings.

Large shifts in asset prices and dislocations in markets over the last few months have pushed the discounts of some CEF sectors significantly wider of their historic averages. And now with obvious bargains harder to come by after a four month rally investors may be tempted to move into those sectors that continue to trade at wide discounts relative to their history.

Our main takeaway is that two of these sectors such as the loans and MLP sectors have seen significant falls in their earnings levels. And it is this dynamic that has caused a widening in their respective discounts. Our point is not that these sectors should be avoided but that investors should understand and take into account why these sectors look attractive on a valuation basis.

Within these sectors we would tilt to those funds that don't suffer from the same earnings dynamics of their sector counterparts to the same extent. We highlight the Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (ARDC) - a loan and bond CEF which has very little sensitivity to short-term rates due to its floating-rate liability and a significant allocation to bonds. Though the fund should not see a drop in earnings due to the fall in short-term rates ARDC has seen its discount widen in line with the rest of the sector. This offers an attractive entry point for investors with a constructive view on the markets.

Sector-Level Value Traps

Two sectors in the CEF space with some of the most attractive discount valuations are loans and MLPs. The discount percentiles of the sectors are in the low single digits and long-dated z-scores are at extreme levels indicating that their discounts are significantly wider of their long-term averages.

Source: Systematic Income

We can clearly see the widening in average discounts of these sectors since the start of the year in the following chart.

Source: Systematic Income

Investors may be tempted to overweight these two sectors in their allocations due to this apparently attractive valuation picture. The trouble with this approach, however, is that these sectors boast attractive valuations for a reason. Both sectors have seen sharp earnings decreases, though for different reasons. Rather than being an obvious opportunity the discount widening is a reflection of the recent drop in earnings of these sectors relative to other sectors.

As we would expect these aggregate sector-level drops in earnings are also reflected in distribution changes. Loans and MLPs have seen some of the largest number of distribution cuts adjusted for their sector sizes as reflected in the chart below.

Source: Systematic Income

For the loan sector this is caused primarily by the fall in short-term rates. The chart below shows distributions of the benchmark Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN). There is a clear link between fund earnings and the moves in short-term rates.

Source: Systematic Income, Tiingo

For the MLP sector the drop in earnings is caused primarily by broadbased deleveraging in the sector so that its earnings capacity is now well below its pre-drawdown level.

All of this is not to say that wider discounts are not attractive, all else equal. The point is that discounts should widen for those sectors that see lower earnings relative to other sectors. This is because wider discounts can make up for a drop in earnings by increasing fund yields. However, wider discounts, in and of themselves, do not make a sector automatically attractive.

This is also not to say that investors should avoid the entire sector. Some funds in the sectors have been less impacted than others by whatever it is that is driving discounts wider. And if these funds have been swept up in the discount widening then they may present attractive opportunities.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

The Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (ARDC) is one such fund. The fund is somewhat unusual in that it allocates to both fixed and floating-rate securities. The fund's borrowing is of a floating-rate type as well. Helpfully, the fund discloses that floating-rate assets make up 43% of its portfolio as of end of May. We also know that the fund's credit line is about 26% of its total assets. That the fund does not hedge the rate sensitivity of its liability is an important point.

The fund also states that about 20% of its floating-rate assets have Libor floors, which have tended to be at around 1%. The floors have not fully immunized the fund's earnings as 3M-Libor started off at around 1.9% at the start of the year but it should protect the fund from about half of this drop since then. If we tally everything up we get to a floating-rate sensitivity of about 8% of total assets - a very low figure for what is thought of as a loan fund.

ARDC has cut about a third of its credit line since the start of the year from $163m to $108m. The drop represents about 10% of total assets based on year-end NAV values. The fund has already made an equivalent cut to its distributions in April of this year. While there are no guarantees that the fund will keep its distribution unchanged in the medium term there are three positive signs. First, the last time the fund has distributed ROC was in 2016 suggesting that it is not in the habit of overdistributing and its recent cut should have rightsized distributions relative to earnings. Secondly, the fund made its last distribution cut in April when Libor was already at rockbottom levels and stresses were apparent in the CLO equity market, suggesting that it has taken into account both the impact of Libor and potential interest diversion from CLO equity towards more senior tranches. And thirdly, the last Section 19a notice as of June month end shows that the distribution is fully covered by net interest income.

Investors should keep in mind, however, that the fund tends to run a higher-octane portfolio than the average loan or high-yield bond CEF. About 7% of the portfolio is in CLO equity and about 22% is in CLO debt. CLO equity tranches have been under stress for quite some time already. For example, in its last portfolio commentary the OFS Credit Company (OCCI) - a CLO equity fund - has said that about 80% of its holdings have made payments. If we apply the same factor to ARDC we should see this affect 1.4% of the ARDC portfolio and about 2-4% of its earnings, potentially making an impact of about 0.2-0.3% in earnings yield terms.

This higher risk portfolio we can also see in the fund's risk profile. The fund has underpeformed the sector in NAV terms by about 2.3% in the past year and its NAV drawdown was about 5% larger than the sector average though its price drawdown was in line with the sector average. Over the longer timeframe the fund has outperformed the broader sector in NAV terms. This means that the fund is an attractive pick for investors with a constructive view on the market and macro picture. It is most certainly not a defensive portfolio choice.

Source: Systematic Income

As far as valuation, the fund is fairly attractive. Its discount of 15.6% is a touch wider of the sector average of 13.9%. The discount percentile is at 10% - a bit below the sector average of 15%. This means the fund's discount has only been wider 10% of the time in the last 5 years. Over the last few years the fund has maintained a relatively steady discount spread relative to the sector. This is despite the fund's current yield being 1.4% higher than the sector average.

Conclusion

Investors should be cautious in using CEF discount valuations in their allocations and take into account any shifts in sector-level earnings. Across sectors like loans and MLPs that have seen broadbased downshifts in earnings we would tilt to funds that boast attractive valuations but are less impacted by these trends

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ARDC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.