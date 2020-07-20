Much of this can be attributed to growth spending, but I believe it will be quite challenging for Wayfair to get to its 8-10% long-term adjusted EBITDA target.

Operating margins have long been negative though, and have actually declined in the last couple years.

Wayfair (W) is benefiting from the pandemic, which has added a boost to its already fast sales growth. However, the company's growth in the past has not gotten it any closer to profitability. In fact, its operating margins have actually gotten worse compared to a couple years ago.

Wayfair is targeting 8-10% adjusted EBITDA margins in the long term, but this seems to be a quite optimistic target. There is room for substantial improvement if it reduces growth spending, but I believe that getting to 4-5% adjusted EBITDA margins would be a more realistic long-term target. At that level, I could see Wayfair being worth around $130 per share, but its current share price appears quite inflated.

Fast Sales Growth

Wayfair has managed to achieve considerable sales growth, going from $2.25 billion in revenues in 2015 to $9.13 billion in revenues in 2019, which is +306% growth during that period.

That growth hasn't resulted in the company getting closer to profitability though, with its operating loss increasing from $81 million in 2015 to $930 million in 2019.

(Source)

Weaker Operating Margins

In fact, Wayfair's operating margins have actually diminished a bit over time. In 2015, its gross profit (net revenue less cost of goods sold) was around 24% of revenues. In 2019, this was 23.5%.

The company's customer service costs and merchant fees added up to 3.6% of revenues in 2015 and 4.0% of revenues in 2019. Advertising costs added up to 12.4% of revenues in 2015 and 12.0% of revenues in 2019.

% Of Revenue 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 Gross Profit 23.5% 23.4% 23.7% 23.9% 24.0% Customer Service and Merchant Fees 3.9% 3.8% 3.6% 3.8% 3.6% Advertising 12.0% 11.4% 11.6% 12.1% 12.4% Selling, operations, tech, general and admin 17.8% 15.1% 13.4% 13.8% 11.7% Operating Margins -10.2% -7.0% -5.0% -5.8% -3.6%

Meanwhile, selling, operations, technology, general and administrative expenses have increased from 11.7% of revenues in 2015 to 17.8% of revenues in 2019. This category includes a lot of different items as outlined below. If Wayfair was becoming more efficient as it grew revenues, I'd expect the selling, operations, tech, general and admin category to decline as a percentage of revenues over time. Instead, it has actually increased.

(Source: Wayfair 2019 10-K)

Some of this increase has been due to rising equity-based compensation and related taxes. However, even excluding that, operating margins have gone from -2.2% of revenues in 2015 to -7.5% of revenues in 2019.

% Of Revenue 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 Operating Margins (Excluding Equity-Based Compensation and Related Taxes) -7.5% -5.0% -3.4% -4.3% -2.2%

Ability To Reach Positive Operating Margins

It is true that Wayfair has been able to achieve a large amount of revenue growth, and theoretically it should be able to improve its operating margins significantly if it halted growth spending. Overall, it still looks like a low-margin business though.

If we take the company's 2019 gross profit and customer service and merchant fee numbers (in dollars) and its 2018 advertising and selling, operations, tech, general and admin costs (excluding equity-based compensation and related taxes), its operating margins would be 1.4%. This assumes that a smaller level of spend would still be able to generate $9.1 billion in revenues in 2019, but there wouldn't be additional investments for further growth in future years.

This would then translate into around $320 million in adjusted EBITDA for 2019 (adjusted to exclude equity-based compensation) or adjusted EBITDA margins of approximately 3.5%.

Current Trajectory

Wayfair was already targeting to achieve positive adjusted EBITDA in Q2 2020 before seeing revenue growth temporarily increase to +90% during the first month of Q2 2020 as a result of the pandemic. It was aiming to get gross margins up to 26%, as well as reducing advertising to 10.5% of net revenues.

Wayfair is aiming for 8-10% adjusted EBITDA margins in the long term, as shown below.

(Source)

However, while the company may be able to achieve positive adjusted EBITDA margins by cutting back on growth spending, I am skeptical about its ability to get to 8-10% adjusted EBITDA margins. Somewhere around 4-5% may be more achievable in the long run.

No Real Risk Of Bankruptcy For Now

Although Wayfair has not demonstrated any ability to get near profitability so far, it is not in danger of bankruptcy as long as investors still believe in its growth story. In that sense, it is probably better for the company to continue spending on growth (and losing money doing so) than to throttle back spending to end up with minimal sales growth and barely positive operating margins.

As long as there is still a belief in the growth story, Wayfair can easily access additional capital through equity offerings or convertible notes. If the company's growth stalls out, then it may run into trouble. For now though, it appears that investors are content with Wayfair continuing to lose money as long as it delivers growth.

Notes On Valuation

As mentioned above, I believe that Wayfair could get to 4-5% adjusted EBITDA margins in the future. This would still probably only translate into a modest amount of net income once equity-based compensation and depreciation and amortization were subtracted.

For example, if Wayfair grows to $20 billion in revenues within a few years, it may be able to generate $900 million in adjusted EBITDA than if it cuts back growth spending and focuses on profitability, but net income may only be $300 million. That assumes that equity-based compensation and depreciation and amortization decline as a percentage of revenue as well. A 50x P/E ratio would probably only make its shares worth $130, given that its share count would likely increase significantly by then as well.

Notes On The Conspiracy Theory

I'll also briefly address the odd conspiracy theory that Wayfair is involved in trafficking children. The theory revolves around highly priced items (such as $10,000+) that share the same names as missing children. I have no idea why some items show up with very high prices, but the name issue is caused by Wayfair offering 18 million products.

More than 70% of the company's sales come from house brands, but with that many products being sold (and just over $9 billion in revenue in 2019), that means the average product it lists may only generate a few sales per year ($500 per product per year). Wayfair's marketing team isn't going to spend much time thinking up unique names for products that sell $500 per year, so to differentiate one pillow or cabinet from another, the company appears to use name generators.

Thus, you can find Wayfair product matches for most names, common or relatively uncommon. Of the 991st to 1,000th most popular girl baby names, it is only missing Keilani products.

Similarly, the company has products named after nine of the ten boy baby names (that are ranked 991 to 1,000 in popularity). It also has products with all of the 991st to 1,000th most common last names.

Given that Wayfair has dozens of products matching each of thousands of first or last names, it would be pretty easy to find matches for missing children or anything else involving names.

Conclusion

Wayfair has grown revenues rapidly, but that has also pushed it further away from profitability, as its operating margins have actually declined. I do believe that the company can figure out a way to generate positive adjusted EBITDA if it focuses more on profitability than growth. However even with marked improvements, this looks like a low-margin business and I am skeptical that Wayfair will be able to reach its long-term targets.

Based on 4-5% adjusted EBITDA margins, I could see the company potentially being worth $130 based on revenues in a few years. Paying $215 for it requires a very high level of optimism though.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.