Shares of State Street (STT) fell by over 4% on Friday as investors digested the company’s earnings release, despite a strong earnings beat in the second quarter. While the company has done an impressive job in controlling costs, which is supporting profitability, earnings face significant pressure, some within and some outside of management’s control. The Q2 earnings release may have helped crystallize those challenges for investors and sparked the sell-off.

While shares may appear cheap, the company faces sustained earnings pressure given low interest rates and headwinds on its fee-based revenue. With these pressures unlikely to abate for years, there is downside risk to its earnings capacity, which will weigh on shares. Aside from collecting a well-supported dividend, there is little reason to own shares of STT. Lower interest rates have provided a substantial and immediate shock lower in the company's earnings power. Fee pressure and a low-rate of new client wins pose a longer-term challenge to the company that opens the door to steadily eroding earnings over the next several years. That is a negative combination for the stock.

In the second quarter, EPS of $1.86 was up 31% year over year and $0.28 ahead of consensus. Fee revenue of $2.4 billion (up 5%) offset a 9% drop in net interest income to $559 million. Critically, the company pushed expenses down 3% with compensation down 3%, which helped to boost pre-tax profit margins to 27.3%, up 2.3%. State Street essentially operates two business units, an investment management arm, and an investment custody arm providing custody and trust services. It is best to look at them separately.

The investment management arms service institutional clients under its banner, State Street Global Advisors, and it also has a large ETF business, most notably, the SPDR funds, like the S&P 500 ETF (SPY). At first glance, it seems encouraging that assets under management (AUM) rose from $2.7 trillion last quarter to $3.05 trillion this quarter. That is also up about 4% year over year. However, there are several troubling development under the hood.

One aspect asset managers cannot control is overall market performance. When markets rally, AUM goes higher, even if there are no inflows, and vice versa. The severe market moves of the first six months of the year explain much of the AUM volatility. This, the company cannot really control. The other aspect though are fund flows; is the company winning or losing customers? However, not all fund flows are equal because management fees are different in different products. Cash funds are extremely low fee; in fact, on money market funds, State Street has been waiving fees given how low interest rates are. And ETFs, which are largely passive, tend to be lower fee than long-term institutional flows.

During Q2, total fund flows were up $23 billion, but excluding cash funds, which don’t drive much revenue, there were $5 billion of outflows. On balance, the company lost non-cash customers in the quarter. Indeed, over the five quarters long-term flows were -$35 billion. This flow picture, combined with fee pressures across products, points to a challenging revenue picture ahead as the company will see a lower average fee rate on its AUM.

Indeed even though AUM was up 4% from a year ago, management fees were 3.6% lower at $425 million due to negative mix shift and fee compression. Based on fund flows this quarter, there is no reason to expect revenue to rebound in the near-term, barring a continued, large rise in financial markets. Additionally, at some point, there is a diminishing return on cost cuts as STT would risk a “brain drain” of talented employees looking elsewhere if they continue to pressure compensation expenses. Perhaps recognizing this on the company’s earnings call, management guided to expenses being down close to 2% this year, less than the 3% in Q2. Expense cuts that shield profitability from revenue losses like this have largely occurred. Unless State Street can generate better fund flows, we are likely to see declining earnings from its asset management arm.

On the other side of the business, a major source of income for State Street is net interest income. It invests client cash in short-dated securities at a yield a bit higher than the deposit rate it pays, collecting a net interest margin. Unfortunately with the Federal Reserve having dropped interest rates near zero, net interest income dropped by $105 million sequentially to $559 million. Now, the Federal Reserve does not anticipate raising rates before 2023, meaning this low rate world is here to stay for quite some time.

Consequently, management guided to a 9-11% drop in net interest income in Q3 as remaining higher interest-rate securities mature. Management believes this lower level of income can be sustained in Q4. Just taking management at its word, this drop in interest rates will translate to a $0.12 hit to EPS per quarter, or $0.48 per year, given its 356 million shares outstanding. It is worth bearing in mind that while net interest income accounts for less than 20% of State Street’s revenue, it accounts for over 65% of the company’s pre-tax income. As such, it is very difficult to generate material earnings growth in a period when interest rates are so low, particularly if one is not winning material new business, which is the case in investment management.

Similarly, the investment servicing business only won $162 billion in new assets to services; this is the lowest total in over a year. While STT still has a backlog of clients to onboard due to a win last year, the slower pace of new wins is alarming in terms of future revenue growth. This is particularly true when considering the market volatility has caused a surge in transactions-based revenue. FX revenue, for example, is up about 25%, but it will naturally slow given more normal markets.

Higher transactions drove fee revenue up 6% YTD, but managements expects full year growth to be only up 2%, implying a H2 that is down year over year as fee compression and slowing business wins take their toll. As a consequence, we are left with a situation where fee business are losing revenue momentum and the broader interest rate environment lowers net interest income.

Given these factors, the $1.86 EPS figure is not sustainable. We lose $0.12 from interest rates, taking State Street down to $1.74. The expected fee revenue normalization will remove another $0.20/quarter while expenses may be another $0.05 headwind. This gets me to $1.49 of earnings power, or a bit under $6 per share.

This does not leave shares particularly expensive at about 10.5x forward earnings. Shares also trade at a bit under book value of $65.34/share, and the company pays a 3.2% dividend yield. Once the Federal Reserve permits dividend increases again, I would expect STT to resume dividend growth. As such, STT is a stable source of income. However, the main driver of EPS is short-term interest rates, which are on hold for multiple years in all likelihood. Now, the biggest risk to my view on the upside is the Fed raises rates sooner than expected as STT will see net interest income rise again. Conversely, a surprise push into negative rates would drag down earnings further.

Assuming interest rates are on hold though, STT’s income is then derived by its fee business, which aside from a big win in Q3 2019 aren’t winning customers with negative fund flows in higher margin areas. As such, there is risk that the fee revenue continues to shrink beyond the second half of the year and cost cuts don’t match the revenue pressure. In this case, the company may see a steady push lower in EPS from $6 beyond mid-2021. Given this fear and the lack of any catalyst to excite investor, I do not see investors paying up a higher multiple for STT and see shares trading in the $57-63 zone of about 10x earnings. For investors looking for upside in asset management-oriented financials, I would look to Morgan Stanley (MS) over State Street, which is enjoying significant positive fund flows.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.