Like most utes, Exelon is boring, yet astute investors should know to also look at boring stocks.

Introduction

It’s about time I wrote about a new stock. Sifting for value in this market has been an exercise of patience. But I believe there is value to be found in every market, for those who know where to look. I don’t always know where to look, so I attempt to leave no stone unturned.

One company I believe makes a good addition to my portfolio at current prices is Exelon Corporation (EXC), the US’s 4th largest energy producer. The stock is currently trading at $38.05 and yields 4.02%. Our MAD Scores give EXC a Dividend Strength score of 61 and a Stock Strength score of 62.

While utilities are very often classified as “All Weather” dividend stocks in our framework, I am forced to treat Exelon as a fair weather stock because of management’s history of having cut the dividend, which is highly unusual for utilities.

The main implication in distinguishing between fair weather and all weather stocks is position sizing. While all of the stocks in our portfolios are high quality companies, some don’t pass our extremely stringent criteria to be considered “all weather”. These get a smaller weighting. This is well explained in our article introducing our model “all weather” portfolio.

I will analyze Exelon by first considering its dividend profile before considering potential for capital appreciation relative to the broad market in upcoming months.

Throughout this analysis you’ll come to find 5 reasons why I’m initiating a position in Exelon:

I believe the dividend to be safe I believe the combination of dividend yield and dividend growth potential to be attractive. I believe the stock to be undervalued by as much as 15-20% The stock’s quality has nothing to envy its peers. The company produces the largest amount of zero waste electricity in the US.

Dividend Strength

Our concept of dividend strength feeds into our framework of generating long lasting dividend income in retirement. To achieve this, it is without a doubt that your dividends need to be safe. But the combination of dividend yield and potential dividend growth rate needs to be attractive. The best dividend stocks have a safe dividend and good dividend potential.

Dividend Safety

Exelon Corporation has an earnings payout ratio of 55%. This makes EXC's payout ratio better than 41% of dividend stocks.

EXC pays 21% of its operating cashflow as a dividend, which is better than 62% of dividend stocks.

Like most utilities, EXC spends a large amount of cash on CAPEX, which makes its free cashflow negative. Given the steady, predictable nature of utility revenues, this is not a problem.

31/12/2015 31/03/2017 31/03/2018 31/03/2019 31/03/2020 Dividends $1.2400 $1.2900 $1.3400 $1.4100 $1.4700 Net Income $2.42 $2.08 $3.50 $2.40 $2.68 Payout Ratio 52% 63% 39% 59% 55% Cash From Operations $8.86 $1.29 $8.06 $8.43 $6.87 Payout Ratio 14% 100% 17% 17% 22% Free Cash Flow $-1.17 $-2.61 $-1.13 $-0.99 $-2.35 Payout Ratio -106% -50% -118% -141% -63%

Both Exelon’s earnings and operating cashflow payout ratios are better than the sector medians of 65% and 28% respectively.

The company expects to generate $2.8 to $3.1 in earnings this year. This is more than enough to sustain the dividend and the 5% dividend growth rate the company committed to through the end of the year.

EXC has an interest coverage ratio of 2.63x which is better than 39% of US stocks and in line with the sector’s median 2.65x. This level of coverage is sufficient for a utility.

It is important for dividend investors to be aware that EXC cut its dividend by more than 41% in 2013, and that dividend growth only resumed in 2016. This gives the company only 5 years of dividend growth history, with a significantly tarnished reputation in the past decade because of the dividend cut.

This cannot be overlooked, however given the earnings forecast, the current level of dividends, it seems extremely unlikely that the dividend will be cut in upcoming years.

I believe Exelon’s dividend to be safe.

Dividend Potential

Exelon Corporation has a dividend yield of 4.02% which is higher than 68% of US dividend stocks. Since the dividend cut in 2013, EXC has yielded a median 3.65%. The maximum it has yielded over the time frame was 5.1% in March this year. The least it has yielded was 2.83% in April 2019. It is interesting to note that within one year the company experienced both its highest and lowest yield in 8 years. That’s just the fun of the stock markets for you!

Nonetheless, in only 19% of the days over this period did EXC yield more than it currently does. This might spell opportunity for us.

The dividend grew 6% during the last 12 months which is higher than the company's 5 year average dividend growth of 4%.

The company has its eyes set on about 5% compound annual growth, and I believe this level is safe to be expected for the next few years. The payout ratios are such that management could afford to increase them modestly if organic growth doesn’t meet expectations.

During the last 3 years, the company’s revenues have grown at a 1% CAGR, while net income has grown at an 8% CAGR.

If the company keeps growing revenue and net income at the current rate, EXC’s dividend has good dividend potential. A 4% yield and 4%-5% dividend growth is that comfortable range where you get a decent dividend yield and a decent dividend growth rate.

Dividend Summary

EXC has a dividend strength score of 61 / 100. It is rare that I consider any stock that has below 60 / 100. EXC’s dividend strength score is negatively impacted by one element: the dividend cut. This happened 8 years ago, yet it still holds the stock back, and because of this, despite its robust business, I cannot consider it all weather, and must classify it as fair weather.

However the dividend is well covered, and management will surely be eager to continue their streak of increasing the dividend in an attempt to repair their reputation as a dividend payer, since they can afford it. The dividend potential is satisfactory. It doesn’t scream bargain, but it should offer good steady returns at current prices.

Stock Strength

Satisfactory dividend strength is a prerequisite for us to invest in a stock. I complement it by performing an analysis of stock strength, which looks at 3 core factors –value, momentum & quality. These factors have historically been good indicators of future performance, and using them helps us preserve our capital, and potentially do better than the broad market in the process.

Value

EXC has a P/E of 14.20x

P/S of 1.10x

P/CFO of 5.54x

Dividend yield of 4.02%

Buyback yield of -0.31%

Shareholder yield of 3.71%.

According to these values, EXC is more undervalued than 92% of stocks, which is very satisfying. Relative to its peers, all of these values are extremely attractive. The sector median trades at 19x earnings, 2x sales, 10x cashflow and yields a median 3.39%.

This hasn’t always been the case for EXC. As you can see in the graph above which charts EXC’s PE lines, the stock is trading below its 10 year median PE of 17x.

Based on this, it seems that EXC is quite undervalued, and that a fair price would be about 20% higher than where the stock is right now.

Value Score: 92 / 100

Momentum

But for value to be realized, the market needs to appreciate a stock and bid it up. As a measure of this, price momentum is a very good indicator. Here Exelon hasn’t done great. Exelon Corporation trades at $38.05 and is up 2.56% these last 3 months, but remains down -18.59% these last 6 months & -21.38% these last 12 months.

Source: mad-dividends.com

This gives it better momentum than 34% of stocks, which is very close to our “no-invest” zone. The stocks with the worst short term momentum tend to continue underperforming. The stock market has staged a near total recovery this year, but not EXC. After getting hit hard in March, the price has only made a partial, underwhelming recovery.

The broad market does not like EXC. But given the stock’s stability and quality operations, this might spell opportunity for the patient investor. Based on this however, I wouldn’t expect explosive returns with the next months. In fact continued sluggishness in the price is quite likely.

Momentum score: 34 / 100

Quality

EXC has a gearing ratio of 2.8, which is better than only 33% of stocks and higher than the sector median of 2.1x. But the company’s liabilities have increased by only 2% over the course of the last 12 months. The company’s operating cashflow can cover 7.4% of liabilities, which is in line with the sector median. The cross analysis of this and the gearing ratio tells us that EXC generates more cash than the median utility. This coincides with the lower than median P/CFO ratio we saw in the value section.

Each dollar of assets generates $0.27 in revenue, which is better than only 33% of stocks. Quite normal for a utility, and higher than the sector’s 0.21x median asset turnover. It depreciates 56.8% of its capital expenditure each year, which is better than the industry median of 40%. EXC has a Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -9.5%, which is better than 54% of companies. This makes EXC’s quality better than 43% of stocks. This quality score is in line with the sector median, which is satisfactory for a utility.

What’s more is that Exelon’s mostly nuclear based assets are all zero carbon emission.

Source: Ceres 2020 report (link to pdf)

This will be valued more and more in the 21st century, as clean energy remains at the forefront of the news. This gets the company to be highlighted each year as the utility which produces the most zero carbon emissions.

Source: Ceres 2020 report

Quality Score: 43 / 100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 62 / 100 which is satisfying. Exelon’s quality profile is in line with what we expect from a utility, I have a bias for nuclear energy, probably because I have in the past lived for nearly two decades in France where we had high quality, stable priced energy thanks to nuclear power. The stock is cheap, but will likely continue lagging for upcoming months;

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 61 & a stock strength of 62, Exelon Corporation is a good choice for dividend investors. I’m dipping my toes into the water by initiating a small position.

Exelon will also be our latest “Fair weather” addition to our model portfolio.

