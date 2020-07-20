Short interest in Micron Technology (MU) has been steadily declining over the recent months. With the company beating the Street’s revenue estimates in all 6 of its last 6 quarters, market participants seem to have come to the realization that shorting Micron stock is unwise. The latest short interest data marks the continuation of this trend which should come across as an encouraging sign for the chipmaker’s long-side investors. Let’s take a look.

The Trend Continues

For the uninitiated, short interest is essentially the aggregate number of active short positions. A sharp rise in the metric is considered bearish as it indicates that market participants are betting against a particular stock. Conversely, a dramatic drop in the metric is seen as a bullish indicator as it highlights active short unwinding. So, I personally view the short interest metric as a tool to gauge the Street’s perception about any given stock.

Coming back to Micron, its short interest stood at 27.8 million shares at the end of the last cycle ending June 30, which marked a drop of 3.9% on a sequential basis. To put things in perspective, Micron has over 1.1 billion shares outstanding which means only about 2.51% of this total share count figure stood shorted at the end of the last cycle. This figure isn’t significant by any means and shouldn’t be of concern to long-side investors at least.

But notice that Micron’s short interest as a percentage of its overall shares outstanding used to hover above the 12%-mark a few years ago and the figure is currently nearing its 10 year lows. This is a noteworthy development.

Cyclical stocks such as Micron, whose future prospects are often surrounded by speculation, usually attract short-side traders, who try and make money off of the pricing-related volatility and the fear, uncertainty and doubt prevalent in the markets. But that’s not the case with Micron. Its short interest has consistently declined of late, thereby suggesting that market participants forecast that the stock has considerable upside from the current levels.

Micron’s shares were trading between about $48 and $51 apiece during the last cycle, when we saw an active short unwinding. This is arguably the price-band where the Street felt the stock is fairly valued. Its shares are trading at the $50-mark at the time of this writing, which is well within the mentioned price range, meaning that the stock can still be classified as fairly valued when going by the said criteria.

I looked at other semiconductor firms to get a different perspective. Micron turned out to be a thinly shorted name compared to some of the industry comparables. Volatile stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, have a significantly higher short interest figure, which made Micron’s comparable figure seem abysmally low and minuscule.

This brings us to the question – Why are short-side market participants unwinding their positions in Micron in the first place?

Unwise to Short Micron

For starters, short-side traders are usually attracted to names that are poised to underperform the Street’s estimates in some form or the other. But Micron doesn’t necessarily fit that criteria. The chipmaker has actually outperformed the Street’s revenue estimates in 11 of its last 13 quarters. With this history of consistent outperformance, I imagine that market participants holding short positions in Micron would be constantly nervous about getting burnt out and they may not be comfortable in holding onto their positions for very long. So, this is one of the reasons why I feel Micron has such low short interest.

Secondly, Micron is a highly cyclical stock and it’s been going through a bit of a financial downturn in the past few quarters due to challenging industry conditions. But the chipmaker’s revenue growth has swung back into the positive territory in CYQ2 and there’s the general expectation that its revenue growth will accelerate in the coming few quarters.

Its management noted during their last earnings call that they’re experiencing strong demand trends from the datacenter and gaming console space. This encouraged the chipmaker’s top brass to issue a mid-point revenue guidance of $6 billion for the next quarter. This would mark a healthy 10.5% and 23.7% growth on a sequential and year on year basis, respectively. Also, this would mark an acceleration in Micron’s year on year growth rate from the preceding quarter. Altogether, Micron is showing signs of business improvement, which is another reason why it’s a risky stock to short. From their last earnings call:

As Sanjay mentioned, while visibility remains limited overall, data center trends are strong, and new gaming consoles will be a tailwind to demand in the second half of the calendar year.

Besides, Micron seems like a fairly undervalued stock at its current prices. I looked at some of the other semiconductor names and Micron had one of the lowest forward P/S ratios in the study group. This would suggest that Micron’s shares have limited room to fall from the current levels -- a setup that’s unfavorable for short-side trades and, instead, encourages long-side investments in the concerned security.

Conclusion

The key takeaway here is that short-side market participants aren’t comfortable in shorting Micron’s shares anymore. This is likely because the chipmaker routinely outperforms the Street’s revenue estimates and is showing signs of revenue growth acceleration. If there was truly something wrong with Micron’s growth prospects, or if its bears had a legitimate argument against the chipmaker, we would have seen its short interest rise. But that scenario did not play out here. So, this setup should encourage Micron’s long-side investors to ignore the fear, uncertainty and doubt floating around the rumorverse and remain long on the name.

