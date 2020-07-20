With 25%+ revenue growth priced in over the next five years, and a cloudy market opportunity, I believe investors are buying the narrative over the fundamentals at the moment.

Alteryx should easily benefit from advantages of scale, but revenue growth might be stunted sooner than the market expects.

The Rise of Data

Data has become the oxygen of business.

Businesses that can extrapolate what their customers want through understanding behavior are positioning themselves to succeed in the data driven era. Data driven insights can also drive operational efficiencies.

The world never sits still, businesses of all shapes and sizes are learning the power of harnessing their data. When a company like Alteryx (AYX) comes along with the belief that they can make data scientists out of ordinary Excel users, it's easy to see how investors can be extra jubilant and look past some critical details. Alteryx's market opportunity might be much smaller than its current valuation implies. The current stock price implies 25%+ growth for at least 5 years which may not be sustainable.

I believe that the market is overestimating Alteryx's potential because of broad parameters that are used in evaluating the business' revenue potential. Alteryx is merely a tool that makes sense for certain customers to use, not a transformative data platform that will be able to compound aggressively for shareholders.

What The Company Says

Collecting data based on customer behavior is the first challenge. But, once we have that data, we must make sense of it. This is a complex process. As an investor, I believe that when analyzing a business like Alteryx, too much time is spent focusing on what the business is saying, and not enough time is spent on what the customers are saying.

Alteryx's value proposition is that they can save precious labor hours, and that their tools enable the average employee to partake in garnering insights from data. This article from Wired with CEO Dean Stoecker exemplifies the Alteryx story well. An excerpt:

We need a cultural shift that puts more emphasis on human creativity working in tandem with analytics tools and artificial intelligence. And to that point, businesses must take risks to liberate data and analytics, making those things available to a workforce full of untapped citizen data scientists. “There’s only two million PhD data scientists in the world. There are never enough scientists to solve the world’s problems,” Stoecker explains.

Alteryx has a good story that is backed by revenues that have gone from $86 million in 2016 to $451 million over the past twelve months. The company estimates a TAM near $50 billion.

Source

Alteryx derived these IT figurers from a Gartner report detailing analytics and business intelligence. This is obviously a large category. Alteryx doesn't appear on Gartner's magic quadrant for analytics and business intelligence in 2020, Alteryx does appear on this year's data science and machine learning quadrant as a leader in the "ability to execute" category, but not in the "visionary" category.

The Line-of-Business market is the the company's estimate based on the number of spreadsheet users that worked on advanced data preparation and analytics. While the business made an attempt to quantify its TAM, I believe this encapsulates a market far too obtusely. Customers use Alteryx for a specific purpose, making it very difficult to hone in precisely what the market size is.

To understand why I believe Alteryx's TAM could be far less than $50 billion, we must get to the root of what people use Alteryx to do, and why they pay for it.

What The Customers Say

I believe that the term "Citizen Data Scientist" is misleading. From this individual on an Alteryx blog post:

Data Scientists know a lot of stuff and do a lot of work. Like, a LOT of stuff. I was recently asked to dip my toes into the Data Science puddle known as Predictive Analytics. During my research phase, I have had the pleasure of meeting and speaking with several bonafide Data Scientists. They have all been creative problem solvers who happen to rely on an immense amount of knowledge to do their job. As I try to get a handle on the Predictive Analytics area, I frequently find reminders that there are several other areas of data science that I haven’t yet touched. R, Python, Cluster Analysis, Prescriptive Analytics, AB Testing, Time Series Analysis, Machine Learning, & Artificial Intelligence, oh my!

There are millions of people that use Excel to perform their jobs. Excel is a powerful tool, but that doesn't necessarily make users experts in some related field. Anyone can build a financial model in Excel but if the assumptions are wildly inaccurate, the model is useless. In a similar fashion, Alteryx is used in such a way that helps employees construct models, but more so in a fashion of using preexisting data and prepackaged tools. Reddit threads with commenters who have firsthand experience using Alteryx seems like a rather rudimentary stream of due diligence, but in this case I believe it is some of the most valuable information that we can extract about the business. It's important not to rely on one experience, but getting a sample of what customers are using the product for is helpful.

One Redditor asks the usefulness of Alteryx given his or her particular situation. This person is tasked with building models that are described as baseline and not overtly complex, and then training analysts on using and updating the models. The top reply:

I think the general consensus is that drag and drop ETL/analytics solutions tend to be overpriced and cumbersome if you come from a programming background. Your particular case seems to be a good use for such a tool however.

This statement hits at what Alteryx truly is. Alteryx is a specific tool used by specific people to perform a specific task. Alteryx is not a broad reaching technology platform that gives businesses insights they would not have otherwise gained. This customer feedback somewhat differs from Alteryx's CEO's statements on Mad Money that Alteryx is useful to 47 million Excel users and 2 million PhD's of data science. Another response:

You can use R inside of Alteryx and use actual R code for Alteryx functions which makes it a somewhat flexible tool. With that being said, I haven't seen anything that Alteryx can do that R cannot - it is more of a tool for people who don't code regularly, and I believe the value would highly depend on the skill set of those who you intend will use it.

Alteryx enables employees who do not understand the coding language R to build data flows. In Stoecker's conversation with Jim Cramer, he mentions a number of data items tracked by NFL teams. But, implying that Alteryx enables such organization to make use of all its data simply is not true. It is a useful tool in some scenarios for analysts who are not well versed in coding. Again, this differs from the idea of creating "Citizen Data Scientists." The real heavy lifting is still being done by actual data scientists with far more complexity. Alteryx is primarily a data blending tool, enabling data analysts to conjoin and filter through data coming from a variety of different sources. And an expensive one at that. Alteryx licenses for its main product, Alteryx Designer, at $5,195 per year. Alteryx's predictive tools are essentially a user interface with coding in R working underneath the hood. Nonetheless, some Redditors do clearly see the value in Alteryx software:

Dude. Alterxy is very, very sweet and I've used it to solve several problems that I would never have bothered to try to solve programmatically. This is what i do in my sql database. OK. But if you wanted, you could spit them out to excel files, or Tableau .tdes? What if you wanted to take your source data and post it to a web service? What if you want to randomly sample 5% of your data? What if some data is in mysql, some is in .xls, some is in Oracle, and some in .xml documents? Can you do that in your sql database? It's criminally easy to do in Alterxy. You need to look at more difficult problems.

This user clearly sees the value in what Alteryx does, which is primarily conjoin and sort datasets from different locations.

Ultimately, this matters because it tells investors that Alteryx's TAM is restricted. The more open ended the end market, the better chance investors have at compounding wealth over time should the business continue to innovate and execute. The big winners over time in enterprise software have been product suites creators such as Microsoft (MSFT) and Adobe (ADBE), along with platforms that dominate major operations of large enterprises such as Salesforce (CRM) and Workday (WDAY).

Alteryx's 47 million spreadsheet user TAM is difficult to reconcile when understanding what Alteryx's tools actually do. But, it is quite clear Alteryx offers nowhere near the girth of solutions as Microsoft or Adobe. Thus, valuing a business that provides one specific solution that the business itself loosely quantifies will requires liberal use of growth assumptions.

Valuation

Software businesses have magnificent operating leverage, so I don't deny Alteryx's margins will improve with scale. But ultimately, I believe Alteryx investors are in for disappointing returns moving forward. I believe the market has greatly overestimated Alteryx's addressable market by fundamentally misunderstanding use cases and have over relied upon recent growth trends as being indicative of future performance.

Let's have a look at what the next five years might look like for Alteryx.

Source: Author

In terms of Alteryx's margin structure will look like. In a recent article on Zoom (ZM), I evaluated a basket of software businesses and determined the average FCF margin was around 30%, and at the time the average FCF multiple was around 55x, but valuations have compressed a bit for the high flyers since then. Because software businesses generally have high operating leverage, I think Alteryx could reasonably expanded to FCF margin from about 5% to 17% in 2025, and there may be some more room to expand in the years following. I also assume the FCF multiple will compress from 210x to 50x. This group of software stocks used to compute the average 30% FCF margin included the likes of Microsoft and Adobe which have a far more robust suite of products designed for different use cases. For that reason, I don't think Alteryx will have the ability to achieve similar margins.

One notable financial advantage that Alteryx has over many other software companies is low stock-based compensation. Alteryx's diluted share count has actually decreased over the past five years. I don't believe SBC is a real expense, but instead accounted for through dilution in the future. But, for Alteryx, the share count should not grow.

Wall Street is expecting revenue growth to exceed 20% for the next 3 years. Pricing in 25% growth from 2023 through 2025 using the above margins and multiple, gives us a disappointing 5.6% compounded 5-year return. The stock market is pricing in significant growth and margin expansion for Alteryx, but the market that Alteryx is capturing is hazy. The margin structure of other software businesses gives us a helpful picture of what Alteryx will look like at scale. But considering we would only expect to achieve a 5.6% return with lofty expectations of revenue growth, investors should tread cautiously and be careful buying into narrative driven stocks. At $160, Alteryx appears priced for mediocre forward returns.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WDAY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.