Two weeks ago, Caldas Gold (OTCQX:ALLXF) released the results of the PFS for its Marmato gold project. The PFS is another major milestone in the life of the mining project. Moreover, the financing activities are well underway. It is important to remind that the positive news is important also for Gran Colombia Gold (OTCPK:TPRFF), Caldas Gold's mother-company that owns 57.5% of its outstanding shares.

Marmato is a gold mine located in western Colombia. It was originally owned by Gran Colombia Gold, but in early 2020, Gran Colombia completed the spin-off that gave birth to Caldas Gold. Since the spin-off, Marmato is fully-owned by Caldas; however, Gran Colombia keeps an indirect control over the project via a major equity interest in Caldas. The Marmato mine is already in production; however, the current operation is focused only on the Upper Zone (picture below). It is a low-scale and high-cost mining operation. In 2019, Marmato produced 25,750 toz gold, at a cash cost of $1,108/toz. Although the mine is profitable at the current gold prices, the Deep Zone operation needs to be developed to fully unlock the potential of the deposit. The recently released PFS is an important step in this process.

According to the updated resource estimate, Marmato contains measured and indicated resources of 4.09 million toz gold, at a gold grade of 3.22 g/t, and 11.05 million toz silver, at a silver grade of 8.7 g/t. Further 2.17 million toz gold and 3.73 million toz silver are included in the inferred category. As a part of the PFS, the reserves were outlined. They contain 2.02 million toz gold and 4.35 million toz silver, at gold and silver grades of 3.19 g/t and 6.87 g/t, respectively. The majority of reserves belong to the Marmato Deep Zone ("MDZ") (1.33 million toz gold and 1.8 million toz silver), and to the Transition Zone (152,000 toz gold and 365,000 toz silver). What is important to note, the volume of resources and later also reserves will most probably keep on growing, as the deposit is still open.

The MDZ expansion should cost $269.4 million. The price tag includes the underground developments, new processing plant with a throughput rate of 4,000 tpd, and new tailings facilities. MDZ should be in production from 2024 to 2033. During this time period, the Marmato mine should reach an average annual production of 165,400 toz gold, at a cash cost of $772/toz and AISC of $872/toz. At a base-case gold price of $1,400/toz, the after-tax NPV(5%) of the expanded mine equals $263.9 million, and the after-tax IRR equals 20.1%.

The Marmato development plan includes the expansion of the Upper Zone operation from 1,200 tpd to 1,500 tpd, that should cost $10.7 million. This expansion should elevate the Marmato production volumes to 50,000 toz gold per year, starting in 2021. The MDZ development should be completed by 2023. Starting in 2024, the average annual gold production of the Marmato mine should exceed 150,000 toz, approaching the 200,000 toz level in 2025 and 2026.

The financing of the Marmato mine expansion progresses as well. On June 22, Caldas Gold sold a 6.5% gold and 100% silver stream to Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) for $110 million. The ongoing payments will equal to 18% of the prevailing gold and silver spot price. After 190,000 toz gold and 2.15 million toz silver are delivered, the stream will be reduced to 3.25% of gold and 50% of silver produced at Marmato, and the ongoing payments will increase to 22% of the spot gold and silver prices. In addition to the silver stream, Caldas will also issue senior secured gold-linked notes to raise further $150 million. The notes will be accompanied with share purchase warrants, however, their volume hasn't been set yet. And on July 13, Caldas announced a C$45 million ($33 million) equity financing consisting of 20 million special warrants that will entitle its holder to receive one common share and one warrant with an exercise price of C$2.75 ($2.03). After all the above-mentioned transactions are completed, Caldas will have nearly $300 million at its disposal. It should be more than enough to complete the Marmato mine expansion.

At a base-case silver price of $17/toz, the silver credits should equal approximately $2 million per year on average. Due to the gold and silver stream sold to Wheaton, these credits should be reduced to $360,000. Moreover, around 10,705 toz gold should be delivered to Wheaton each year, at an ongoing payment of $252/toz (based on a gold price of $1,400/toz). It means that after the Marmato mine reaches full production, it should be able to generate free cash flow slightly over $70 million (at a gold price of $1,400/toz and silver price of $17/toz). At a very conservative price-to-free cash flow ratio of 5 (given the increased jurisdiction risk), the market capitalization of Caldas Gold should be at least $350 million. At a gold price of $1,800/toz, the free cash flow should exceed $135 million, which leads to a market capitalization of $675 million, using the same conservative ratio. Both the numbers compare very favorably to Caldas Gold's current market capitalization of $135 million. This is good news for Caldas Gold's shareholders, Gran Colombia Gold included.

As of July 3, Caldas Gold had 77.5 million shares outstanding and 93.4 million shares fully diluted. After the recently announced equity financing is completed, the volume of outstanding shares will increase to 97.5 million and the fully diluted volume will increase to 133.4 million. The fully diluted number will increase further, after the notes are issued; however, the volume of warrants attached to them is yet unknown. Assuming that Gran Colombia will not participate in the forthcoming financing operations, its equity interest in Caldas Gold will decline to approximately 44.6% of issued and outstanding shares. But it is possible to expect that Gran Colombia will try to maintain its share above 50%.

Although Marmato is Caldas Gold's cornerstone asset, the company doesn't want to be a one-trick pony. This is why it recently acquired the Juby project. It will provide not only further growth potential but also risk diversification. Especially as it is located in a safe jurisdiction of Canada, Ontario. Juby contains measured and indicated resources of 1.1 million toz gold and inferred resources of 2.9 million toz gold. Caldas Gold plans to start drilling at Juby next year.

Conclusion

The Marmato mine expansion project progresses well. The PFS has been completed successfully and the financing of the expansion is well underway. Caldas Gold's market capitalization is $136 million right now, and it should increase to approximately $171 million after the recently announced equity financing is completed. But it is still well below conservative estimates of the future value of the company after Marmato expansion is completed. Moreover, there is also the Juby project that provides even more long-term potential. Caldas Gold seems to be poised to deliver some nice gains to its shareholders, Gran Colombia Gold included, over the coming years.

