May 3 I added Twitter to the special situations portfolio. The company did really well since that time. Even better than the broader market. It went up by 28.13%.

Unfortunately, Twitter just got hacked. You've probably read about this news everywhere. Prominent accounts like those of Tesla's (TSLA) Elon Musk, Microsoft (MSFT) founder Bill Gates, Kanye West, Barrack Obama, Joe Biden, etc were all hacked. Interestingly, the POTUS was not.

The hackers used the account access to post messages promising to send out cryptocurrency to all who send it in first.

This ploy seems to have generated only a tiny amount of money. In the neighborhood of $120.000.

To subscribers, I wrote a brief pre-market note. Once in awhile the market throws you an easy opportunity.

This is a terrible incident. But Twitter's stock went down over 6% pre-market. That looked like an opportunity to add a few shares.

Could be a good thing

Contrary to opinions of CNBC pundits, I don't think this incident will result in lasting damage to Twitter's valuation. There is the distinct possibility it helps with the removal of Jack Dorsey (which I'd view as a positive). Dorsey is the CEO of multiple companies. Twitter is severely lagging its peers on the monetization front. Elliott Associates has initiated an activist campaign at Twitter.

Hack seems amateurish

I can't shake the feeling this seems like an amateurish hack. I'm not sure of the entire list of people who were targeted. It looks like a random list of known people. Why did they not succeed with the POTUS account? Jack Dorsey himself wasn't hacked either. The crypto messages are a clumsy attempt to get some money out of it. Retaining access to Twitter its private messages while staying under-the-radar seems obviously more valuable.

WSJ reported on the incident:

The hackers also downloaded personal data of up to eight Twitter users whose accounts were compromised Wednesday. Twitter didn’t identify the affected users, whose personal messages transmitted via the platform may have been downloaded by the hackers. Twitter said the data downloads didn’t occur on any of its so-called verified accounts, for which it takes extra measures to link the name to users. Twitter said that the attackers accessed the accounts by manipulating a small number of employees to carry out unspecified actions and divulge confidential information. The hackers were then able to access tools only available to the company’s internal support teams using these employees’ credentials. It didn’t specify how its staff was manipulated.

Apparently data downloads (perhaps of DM’s) happened on a number of accounts but not on blue-checkmarks. Blue-checkmarks tend to be more high-profile accounts.

In the cases where the hackers downloaded users’ personal data, they may have accessed personal messages using a tool Twitter provides to users to download such information. The company has since suspended users’ ability to use the tool….

A little after the high-profile hacks, the account of a Dutch populist right-wing politician was hacked. Its profile picture changed and some dumb messages were posted. This happened because a Dutch hacker, knew the hackers and they gave him the tools to execute. At least one journalist was able to find the kid relatively quickly and word is that the original plan had been to hijack OG’s (usernames like @demon and @kill) and sell those. Those can sell for thousands of dollars. Off the cuff, they then cooked up the bitcoin scam.

A lot of details also came out in the NYT which further indicates this was a wildly amateurish job:

the attack was not the work of a single country like Russia or a sophisticated group of hackers. Instead, it was done by a group of young people — one of whom says he lives at home with his mother — who got to know one another because of their obsession with owning early or unusual screen names, particularly one letter or number, like @y or @6.

A twenty-year-old and a nineteen-year old (the one living with his mother) apparently started covering their ass and trying to distance themselves from Y. They probably figured out they didn’t cover their tracks very well as the case blew up in the media.

A guy referred to as Kirk by the Times seems to be the mastermind for now. He's the hacker who obtained access to tools and access reserved for select Twitter employees. According to Twitter, these were obtained through social engineering. The NYT asserts he got access to an internal Slack channel and the necessary credentials were posted there. That's in-line with what investigators discovered.

Kirk seems to have started off by taking OG’s and trying to re-sell them through the 19 and 20-year old hackers that were established in those circles. As the week progressed he seems to have gotten the idea to pull a Bitcoin scam. I imagine he figured it would be more lucrative.

But it wasn’t very well executed. Just like the rest of the operation. If you have access to Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Joe Biden and Elon Musk account's it should be trivial to make a lot of money through short term options combined with a few choice tweets. It’s not like buying short-term options on Tesla is particularly noticeable among the call frenzy that’s going on.

It looks like we can chalk this hack up to human error. Maybe Twitter grants its employees access to user-data a little bit too easily. In addition, the screw-up is high profile and embarrassing. It will add to pressure on CEO Jack Dorsey, who’s ever distracted by Square (SQ), to get his act together and put the clown car in second gear. If he doesn't, he's likely out and a full-time CEO can be put in. I'm ok with either of these paths forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.