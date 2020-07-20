The healthcare and biotech sectors should continue to do well with the current tailwind of the pandemic.

The last time we visited Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH) was in late February right before the market took a plunge. As I'm sure most investors are aware, this plunge was due to COVID-19. HQH itself had recovered very quickly, even after crashing along with the rest of the market. This was primarily due to its exposure to healthcare, and biotech more specifically. These biotech names have really begun to heat up in 2020 due to the race for a treatment or vaccine. The fund's largest holding, Gilead Sciences (GILD), had done exceptionally well. That company has since cooled off. However, HQH is still attractive as healthcare should continue to receive a pandemic induced tailwind throughout 2020.

I was quite bullish on that coverage in February as well. COVID-19 was really starting to ramp up at that time. In hindsight, I should have been more cautious about the environment overall. Although, I do maintain that as a long-term investor it isn't absolutely necessary to buy on bottoms and still come out ahead. More optimistically, it could have been seen as a terrific call. That is as healthcare (and tech) sectors have led the way higher throughout this whole event.

I am still encouraged by the fund's prospects for the future too, even after such a sharp sell-off and equally sharp rally. Previously, the fund had a discount of almost 10% when we last covered HQH. (Though some Income Lab members might note that when the article was publicly released in March, the discount widened significantly to 17%+.) Meaning that today's discount of around 13.5% ultimately means we are getting a better deal. This came as the NAV performance outpaced price performance, which we highlight below.

The fund has an objective "to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry believed to have significant potential for above-average long-term growth. Selection will emphasize the smaller, emerging companies with a maximum of 40% of the Fund's assets in restricted securities of both public and private companies."

What this objective leads to, is a fund that skews quite heavily in the biotech space. This is an area of the market that isn't typically 'defensive' in nature. At least not like we would picture with the 'traditional' healthcare names (for example, those in the pharmaceutical and supplies subsectors of healthcare.)

The fund doesn't utilize leverage. They also only use options in a very limited capacity, basically in a negligible amount of the portfolio. Not really enough to make a significant move of the fund. The latest option contract found in their Semi-Annual Report is a Biogen, Inc. (BIIB) June 20 350 call. This is valued at $187k, while their total managed assets today are over $1 billion. This call contract has also, subsequently, come and gone. The reporting period is for the end of March 31st, 2020.

The fund charges an expense ratio of 1.10%. I believe this is reasonable. It is around average for funds when leverage is excluded as most others do use leverage.

Performance

As previously alluded to, my former call on this fund in February was ill-timed - then it returned in our favor.

From the original release on February 22nd to today, we are seeing positive total returns. Focusing primarily on the fund's total NAV return, more than double the fund's actual total price return. Of course, this is one of the main functions we see with closed-end funds. The fact that during times of distress we see widening discounts. This does generally lead to huge opportunities for investors, though. Investors that are willing to dive in when the rest are fleeing can be rewarded handsomely. The hard part is knowing what is collapsing for good reason, or what is collapsing due to just panic alone.

On a YTD basis, the fund is showing similar results too. Except, in this case, the total price return is much more similar.

HQH does struggle with a perpetual discount. However, looking back at the chart since its inception, there are some notable troughs - in this case, it looks like we might be approaching another trough in its discount.

Of course, it remains to be seen what the fund will do over the next several years - if we see the same pattern return or not. Right now, though, we are looking at the fund's discount of 13.52% being quite attractive. On a 1-year z-score basis, this puts us at -1.08. Compared to the fund's 5-year average discount, we are also significantly wider as that stands at 6.25%.

Distribution

One of the things that have been noted about this fund is that the fund pays its distribution out in new shares. This means that since the fund is trading at such a discount, this can be downward pressure. This comes as the fund dilutes current shareholders with even more shares. Being that the fund is struggling with a discount, this is dilutive to earnings as well. Essentially, every new share that is created puts pressure on the fund's ability to earn returns because the managers are receiving less than full NAV. This can play a role in why the fund trades at a discount. I wouldn't say that is the only reason, though.

Other factors could include the name Tekla not being that well recognized. The fact that the distribution is quarterly. The fund also has a pretty narrow mandate as it only invests in the healthcare space, and even further, more solely reliant on biotech. Finally, the fund's distribution policy might be confusing for investors, in general.

What one investor might notice is that the distributions go up and down every quarter. On a side note, they have been trending downward too as healthcare has been out of favor. Further, biotech was coming down from its peaks in 2013/2014.

However, the reasoning for these seemingly wild fluctuations is its policy to distribute out 8% of its NAV. This gets adjusted every quarter; however, they break it up with 2% each quarter. The day they choose to use the target is the previous distributions payout date. From a comment I left on Seeking Alpha:

"For example, on March 31st, shares closed at a NAV of $20.52/.02 = $0.41 - which is what this coming up payment is. On December 31st, the previous pay date, NAV was $23.59/.02 = $0.47 - which was the amount declared last quarter."

The latest payout date was June 30th, 2020. The NAV was $24.40. That means we will see $0.488 distribution (or more likely either $0.48 or $0.49.)

Another shock to some investors will be the fact that the fund doesn't generally make any net investment income. For many reporting periods, NII is negative. In fact, from the Financial Highlights section of their Semi-Annual Report, they haven't had positive NII in the last 5 years. With that being said, they still reported ordinary income making up a small portion of their distributions over the last couple of years. Still, the majority is capital gains and that can be welcomed for those that hold this fund in a taxable account.

Holdings

Representing the bulk of the portfolio, biotech comes in at 63.4% of the fund's subsector allocations.

What this does is make this fund quite a bit more volatile compared to a more 'traditional' healthcare fund.

This is quite evident when we compare HQH to something like the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV). XLV does have right around 17% of its portfolio comprised of biotech names. The remainder is more of those traditional areas that would come to mind; pharmaceuticals, healthcare equipment & supplies and healthcare providers & services.

We see those represented at much small allocations in HQH. Thus, we see the volatility in the chart above for HQH being much higher. That does mean a wild ride for investors, at least for those that can hang on. If one is more conservative, then this may not be the best fund for such an individual.

In taking a look at the fund's top holdings, we have GILD coming out on top. It has been in the fund's top holdings but has been inching higher. Previously, the company was 6.2% of the fund at the end of 2019. This increase could have come on the back of outperformance and reducing other positions. When looking at both the Semi and Annual Reports, we can see that they actually reduced the number of shares held from around 955k to 941k. Thus, what I presume would be trimming some profits, though with still a healthy balance of exposure. Propelling GILD higher was the company's remdesivir drug as a potential treatment for COVID-19. The study showed some positives when the results were released. It wasn't perfect by any means.

"Study Demonstrates 5-Day Treatment Course of Remdesivir Resulted in Significantly Greater Clinical Improvement Versus Treatment with Standard of Care Alone."

Since that announcement on June 1st, shares haven't moved all that much. On a YTD basis, though, being up over 18.5% isn't bad when many areas of the market are still underwater.

It isn't just GILD, though, working on a cure or vaccine, of course, many of the fund's other top ten holdings are included in the long list of companies in the race. Amgen, Inc. (AMGN), Biogen, Inc. (BIIB) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) - just to name a few more - all are working on some form of treatment or vaccine for COVID-19.

While this area has benefited significantly from this tailwind, other sub-sectors aren't faring so well. In particular, the healthcare providers & services industry has struggled but is showing signs of coming back. They have struggled due to elective surgeries being postponed, where they derive a significant portion of their revenues.

Conclusion

HQH continues to trade at a discount, even a widening discount due to its share price lagging its NAV performance. The biotech/healthcare space can be quite volatile, but also can be rewarding for patient investors. Looking at a chart of HQH since inception, we can see the wild swings it has experienced. Looking at the fund's volatility chart, compared to XLV, is further evidence of the price swings. Of course, it should be noted that CEFs can swing more wildly than their ETF counterparts due to premiums and discounts too.

In 2013, we saw the fund return a whopping 68.08% on a share price basis. For the NAV's total return, we see a massive 53.67% return. This was at a time when biotech was all the rage and investors couldn't get enough. It just goes to show, though, how lucrative the wild space of biotech can be - when you buy at the right time. Even still, for investors in HQH that might have an income focus - the distributions increases if the fund is able to operate in a successful manner. It has been in a decline for several years now. Though this is on the back of a large spike and after it had years of increasing too. It remains to be seen what the future might hold. I am perfectly content, though, with being a long-term shareholder to hopefully take advantage of one of those large upswing periods. In the meantime, I'm still collecting a very attractive distribution along the way.

