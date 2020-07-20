BioCryst has more room to run ahead and potentially after two important events - additional phase 1 results of BCX9930 and preliminary data from the COVID-19 trial.

The company raised cash, reported preliminary positive results of BCX9930 in PNH patients, and there is now upside optionality in COVID-19 through galidesivir.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:BCRX) position has improved on several fronts since my February article. And that was my first bullish piece after three neutral articles (see my prior coverage here). BCRX strengthened its financial position through another equity offering, reported preliminary positive results of BCX9930, and there is now clear upside optionality through galidesivir in COVID-19 versus the company's silence about the program at the time (to be fair, it was too early for most COVID-19 programs back then).

In this follow-up article, I reiterate my bullish view on the stock's near-/medium-term prospects despite the significant share price gains, but also share a warning about the management team, which I think needs strengthening/changes given its history of poor financial stewardship and questionable decisions, though I acknowledge changes are unlikely and whoever wants to participate here has to do it with this team on board.

There are two important catalysts for the stock in the following months:

Additional phase 1 results of BCX9930 in both treatment-naive PNH patients and PNH patients taking C5 inhibitors.

Preliminary phase 1 results of COVID-19 patients.

I expect additional positive results from the BCX9930 trial and am not sure what to expect of galidesivir, but there are reasons to believe it will work.

Upside optionality with galidesivir in COVID-19 patients

The rationale for the use of galidesivir is based on its broad-spectrum antiviral activity and also on the positive results of Gilead's (NASDAQ:GILD) Remdesivir, which shares the mechanism of action.

In animal studies, galidesivir has demonstrated survival benefits against serious pathogens, including Ebola, Marburg, Yellow Fever, and Zika viruses. Galidesivir also demonstrated activity in vitro against more than 20 ribonucleic acid ("RNA") viruses, including coronaviruses.

In April 2020, BioCryst started enrolling COVID-19 patients. The study is being funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases ("NIAID"), part of the National Institutes of Health.

I don't know if galidesivir will work, but if it does, it adds to BioCryst's upside potential in the following months/quarters, and I would treat it as such - upside optionality for now due to the lack of supportive clinical data.

BCX9930 preliminary results in PNH patients

This is the asset I remain most interested in. BioCryst presented initial and promising clinical data of BCX9930 in PNH patients.

The company reported initial data from three patients with severe PNH, naïve to C5 inhibitors (Soliris and Ultomiris), and the study was designed to test ascending doses of BCX9930. The first cohort received 50mg twice daily for 14 days and then 100mg twice daily for the next 14 days. Subjects benefiting from the drug had the option to continue treatment. The second cohort tested 200mg twice daily for 14 days and then 400mg twice daily for the next 14 days. There are also two cohorts with the same dosing schedules as the first two, but in patients taking C5 inhibitors (combination therapy).

All three treatment-naïve subjects had improvements in key indicators of the disease - reductions in LDH, reticulocytes, and bilirubin, and increases in hemoglobin and PNH clone size.

BCX9930 was safe and generally well-tolerated in cohort 1 at the tested doses (50mg and 100mg, twice daily). There were no serious drug-related adverse events. All three subjects had moderate headache that resolved 1-3 days following treatment initiation.

However, there was one death following the 28-day treatment period. This patient was treated with chronic corticosteroids and azathioprine. The patient was a frontline healthcare worker and contracted varicella. The company noted that varicella is known to be especially dangerous in patients taking corticosteroids and other drugs that suppress lymphocytes. Based on the clinical history, the investigator determined the event was unrelated to BCX9930.

Interestingly, there was no rash in the three PNH subjects. Rash was identified in healthy volunteers in the phase 1 study, but it was self-limited and resolved on treatment and should not be an issue for further development of BCX9930. Management offered no explanation for the lack of rash in PNH patients versus healthy volunteers (but then again, not all healthy volunteers had rash and there is only data in three PNH patients), but they did note the higher incidence of rash in healthy volunteers with berotralstat than in HAE patients.

Overall, there was a good efficacy signal with no worrisome safety signals (excluding the unfortunate but very likely unrelated death of one patient after day 28). It stands to reason to expect better results in the higher dose cohort given the superior alternative pathway inhibition with 200mg and 400mg doses, twice daily. We will also likely see further improvements in key markers of disease with longer-term treatment. For example, it can take up to eight weeks for patients on C5 inhibitors to see improvement and stabilization in hemoglobin levels.

The key question going forward will be whether BCX9930 is competitive to Alexion's (ALXN) Soliris/Ultomiris monotherapy, Alexion's own factor D inhibitors danicopan, and ACH-5228 (Alexion gained both candidates by acquiring Achillion last year), and eventually to Apellis' (APLS) pegcetacoplan monotherapy. If any of the factor D inhibitors work as monotherapy and work as well or better than Soliris/Ultomiris and eventually pegcetacoplan, BioCryst would be well-positioned to take some market share from its competitors.

However, I would not count much on the PNH market itself as a major source of value creation. BioCryst and other companies in the complement space are targeting PNH as the first indication because it is the easiest to demonstrate clinical proof of concept. The real value creation will come from expansion into other indications. C3 glomerulopathy is probably the next target, and we've seen preliminary positive data of danicopan last year (I covered the results in my article on Achillion).

The high cost of BioCryst's management team

I believe BioCryst's management team is the weakest part of the investment thesis. Two times and in less than a year, shareholders were stung by what I believe are toxic share price offerings, though the first one was much more so than the second one. I define toxic offerings as those that include one or all of the following:

Steep discounts to the prevailing share price (both offerings).

Presence of warrants in the offering (this year's offering).

Significant dilution that only modestly increases the cash runway (both offerings).

Share count has ballooned in the last two years, and it is probably not done raising.

This has made it hard for me to consider the stock as an investment, but that doesn't mean it is not tradeable, that the company has no value, or that the stock is worth less than it is now. On the contrary, I believe the stock has more potential than the market is reflecting. Perhaps there is also a management discount here due to its past actions.

And it's not just the offerings/dilution that it did wrong (at least this year's one was done at higher levels than last year's).

Back in January 2018, BioCryst and Idera Pharmaceuticals (IDRA) announced a merger where BioCryst holders would have owned 51.6% of the company and Idera shareholders 48.4%. In hindsight, and in real-time, this was not a good deal for BioCryst. There were no real synergies and no real overlap between the targeted areas of the two companies.

And BioCryst investors should thank RA Capital and Great Point Partners (both are biotech-focused hedge funds) for shooting the deal down. After they voiced concerns about the merger, it was terminated. As a reference, BioCryst's current market cap is around $900 million while Idera's is around $60 million, and the two companies were treated almost equally when the merger was announced. Idera shareholders would have been saved and BioCryst shareholders would have paid a steep price.

It's also worth noting that RA Capital is no longer invested in BioCryst - the fund closed the position in Q2 2019 after seven years of significant and mostly increasing ownership.

While I do not believe the management team is incompetent, it is, in my opinion, clearly detracting from the medium- and long-term upside potential. I don't anticipate a change in leadership as the management team seems well entrenched and major shareholders seem more inclined to close their positions rather than try to inspire changes (other than stopping the merger with Idera - that was the right time to seek management changes).

Financial overview

BioCryst raised approximately $110 million in net proceeds ($115 million gross proceeds) through a secondary offering in late May. The pro-forma end-of Q1 2020 cash balance is around $225 million and the company estimated operating cash use in the $125-150 million range for 2020 (or $100-125 million left to go given the cash burn in Q1 2020).

This is enough to last into mid/late 2021 (and that may be somewhat extended by potential milestones and royalties from Torii Pharmaceuticals as berotralstat will likely be approved in Japan before year-end), and I assume the company will need to raise cash one more time before getting to cash flow breakeven, and that's assuming berotralstat is approved and that it has a reasonably successful commercial launch.

Conclusion

There is still upside for BioCryst despite the stock going up significantly in the last few months and despite a potential management team discount. The company has a de-risked asset in berotralstat with decent annual sales potential (there are no meaningful updates for berotralstat since my last article, that's why I didn't write much about it in this article), BCX9930 seems to be an active factor D inhibitor, which is a potential pipeline in a drug and there is the upside optionality with galidesivir.

Galidesivir data in COVID-19 patients and additional data of BCX9930 in PNH patients this quarter are the most important events in the next few months, followed by the potential approval and launch of berotralstat in Japan (guided for 2H 2020) and the United States, where the PDUFA date is December 3, 2020.

