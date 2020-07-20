Adjusting Strategies For Underlying Market Conditions

Don't play monkey see, monkey do with an algorithm you wrote.

The Legend

I started creating algorithmic investment strategies in the early 1980s, never failed being disappointed. My current project started in early 2019, mostly to see if a redesign of the analytical market paradigm could improve algorithmic investing returns.

Understanding Complex Strategies and Market Timing describe Specter/FF5 design and performance. In this article, the 13em combination will be used for performance numbers. The Specter/FF5 signals are derived from technical details (above/below and up/down) of a 13 day exponential moving average and a 13 day simple moving average based on the weighted closing price of SPY.

Strategy Adjustment

It is relatively self-evident that investment strategies have to be adjusted to reflect current market conditions. It is not good to be flat when the market is rising, and the down escalator can be unpleasant if one is long.

Buy and Hold return is par for investment strategies. It is possible to have a viable strategy that doesn't beat buy and hold. Then you have to look around for convincing reasons that the strategy is worth the effort of playing. Song and dance presentations and internal monologues are worth avoiding; there is only about a 50% chance you will make the correct choice.

At the end of the day, an active investor requires a portfolio of sub-strategies that on aggregate, beat buy and hold. Otherwise, why not just buy and play polo all day?

Negative Feedback: The May - June Period

"Nobody beats Vitas Gerulaitis 17 times in a row."

Visualizing potential negative feedback situations, and one's reaction to them is an important human survival capability.

Created by the author with data from Norgate

$A is buy and hold (A = All) current value of each original dollar invested. $L (L = Long) is the current value of each dollar when Specter/FF5 is long. $F is the current value when the algorithm is flat. In the $ columns, numbers above 1 are profits, numbers below 1 are losses.

The Classical YTD numbers are more than fine, but the underperformance in May through June would be quite annoying to most people; 42 trading days of watching the market go up while the algorithm is buying and selling backwards.

A stronger person might conclude that the risk/reward tradeoff is OK, but getting slapped around like that for so long would make me sad. Mitigation of this issue has been the focus of my recent work.

Fortunately, overall market conditions can be used to predict when Classical Specter/FF5 will be most profitable. If Specter/FF5 is not consistently profitable, the market is in a very favorable state.

Trend Analysis

Trend Analysis in statistics is almost outrageously useless. To be fair, the sages are clear that the orientation is linear, that is two dimensional. Linear trend estimation generally considers any price action between the high and low as noise.

I can understand not wanting to deal with the complex data dimensionality issues. But, it is absurd to ignore them if you want to arrive at a useful model, particularly if one of the dimensions is time.

The data dimensionality link gives what is probably an academically acceptable song and dance about why dimensionality reduction is the greatest thing since unsliced bread; presumably saving us from ensnaring ourselves in inescapable webs of complexity.

... But mama, that's where the fun is. - Blinded by the Light

Specter/FF5 Trend Theory

Specter/FF5 makes the highest consistent returns if buy signals occur often during a given period. The Classical Specter/FF5 buy signals ordered positive to negative are:

xFF

xCC

xMM

x33

x00

Data analysis for the 13 day averages shows that if the number of buy signals in a given period of x days * 2.33 is less than x, then the market is bullish and can be bought regardless of signal. For example:

Days = 50, Buy signals = 20.

20 * 2.33 = 46.6, 46.6 < 50 = Buy any Specter/FF5 signal.

Days = 50, Buy signals = 22

22 * 2.33 = 51.26, 51.26 > 50 = Buy only Specter/FF5 buy signal.

The theoretical basis for this is that when mixed signals are tending to resolve themselves to the upside, waiting for classical buy signals results in foregoing profits. That describes a strong market.

Aggregation and Look Back Period

A major advantage of Specter is that aggregation makes return and volatility information more meaningful since signals are shared across the equity universe. Analyzing a basket of ten securities for a given number of days and aggregating natural log returns and volatility data, gives 10 times the number of data points that one would have when only analyzing a single security.

The aggregated numbers are far more important than individual numbers.

The original look back length was 63 trade days, or about three months. Subsequently the length was changed to 50. There is no magic length, perhaps there is an optimal one.

Classical Specter/FF5 Performance vs Trend Following

Created by the author with data from Norgate

Note that ACC (All Close to Close) and $A remain the same in both tables. Specter/FF5 with Trend Following outperforms the jaw dropping Classical numbers by a factor of over 2.

TQQQ is absolutely fascinating, increasing its previously sick level of profitability by a factor of almost 5. Almost good enough to catch up to SOXL, which turned an initial $1735.25 investment into $1 million.

The period has 2428 trade days. Classical Specter/FF5 is long for 1068 days; Trend Following is long 1729 days. Might as well put that idle cash to work.

Decision Support

Vincent: "Everyone's your brother until the rent comes due." Ronin

Ironically, the fantastic gains in return with trend following active have not directly addressed the acceptable negative feedback issues. The May-June situation was the most recent dubious period, but far from the worst.

Fortunately, the application definitely provides excellent data for decision support. The human mind is a superb analytical engine.

The Magnificent Seven

Created by the author with data from Norgate

These 3x Bulls are the Magnificent Seven. LABU gets taken off if the dive is more than five years.

Note that buy and hold is negative for 3xs during the period. You really don't want these guys as long term family members. Each of the seven's Trend Following returns are better than Specter/FF5

The tables are the same framework as shown previously with columns added to support daily decision making. In addition to CC (Close to Close) analysis, CO (Close to Open), CH (Close to High) and CL (Close to Low) has been added.

Close to Open action has been extremely strong lately, and 3xs seem to do much better in that time frame than equivalent 1xs.

Close to High and Close to Low measures the "noise." These are pretty cool numbers. If you got a wish from a genie: the ability to buy at the previous close and sell at the daily high for the magnificent 7 3xs would be a good choice. CH shows how much that would make. Those numbers get too large to express as $CH.

The CH and CL size relationships change with the date range and market environment. CH tends to be lower than absolute value of CL longer term. If CH is above absolute value of CL, things are theoretically quite favorable.

Playing the Game for July 20, 2020

It might be useful to go through some aspects of objective daily analysis that the application affords. This is mostly a narrative, for illustrative purposes, of possible analytical steps.

Friday, July 17 ended with xCC. That signal was not clear cut, just before the close it looked like xFC was going to happen.

The trend following signal is 17 which is strong because it is well away from the cutoff of 21/22. Trend following became active for the first time in 2020 on 4/15.

Created by the author with data from Norgate

The Specter/FF5 Signals are used to calculated flat and long returns for each of the analyzed symbols. The activity in July is a typical bull pattern, where prices are extended above an average. Pullbacks are not penetrating below xCC, so the action sort of goes xFF, xCF, xCC, xFC, xFF, etc.

Created by the author with data from Norgate

Since these numbers are aggregated (summing natural log returns of the magnificent seven), Days should be divided by 7. In other words, xFF appeared 10 times as opposed to 70.

Theoretically xCF is better than xFC. xCF is usually profitable and can be played when trend following is not on. Any of the states can be played anytime, but the idea is to have a reason. A good reason is that the state is profitable.

In addition, the table show that standard deviation can be calculated for the four different theoretical excursions. The standard deviation is calculated on the natural log, that is the better way to do it but the results are about the same whatever type return is used. Note that xCC is the most volatile of the states. That is because it has become about the worst thing to happen in this environment.

xCC and xFC have both been weak on CC. CO numbers are OK for xCC as they have been in general over this period.

Note that CH is above CL for every state except xFC, but the standard deviation ratio of CO and CH is not favorable for xCC and xCF.

The aggregated table can be changed to show results for a single security, but detail can also be shown on the summary table.

Created by the author with data from Norgate

These are the results by security for xCC. The close to open numbers are good. This has happened 9 times during this period, so CO has been making over 1% each time.

Keep in mind that the signal could behave more like an xFC which has not been doing great with CO recently.

Note the stunning close to open profits on All States. Buying the close and selling the open easily beat buy and hold on aggregate for one of the best quarters of all time. 3xs do better than 1xs in this area in general, I think. That's based on an informal review. This sample is definitely better than normal. The CO edge has been obvious (tradeable) for quite a while if you look for that sort of thing. Another reason why day trading is tough.

I've been commenting on the signals on my website. Unfortunately there isn't a solution to get dynamic access to the data at the moment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TQQQ over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.