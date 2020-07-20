The price could be better, but after a pullback valuation is more reasonable than headline numbers suggest.

Long-term growth has been solid, and despite its stature Lakeland has set itself up well from a competitive perspective.

Lakeland Industries is a potential beneficiary of the coronavirus pandemic — but there's more to the story as well.

It's probably not terribly difficult to write off Lakeland Industries (LAKE) at the moment. LAKE stock has more than doubled year-to-date, as the coronavirus pandemic has sparked optimism toward the manufacturer of PPE (personal protective equipment).

But the boost presumably has a shelf life of some sort. Meanwhile, we've seen a similar move before, and it didn't play out well. The Ebola epidemic in 2014 sent LAKE flying, but investors late to the story likely paid too much:

chart from 1/1/2014 to 1/1/2017

Indeed, more and more traders are betting on a reversal. Over one-quarter of shares outstanding are sold short at the moment, after a steady increase as 2020 has gone on:

But from here, the story looks better than might be assumed given the steepness of the rally and trading in 2014-2015. In recent years, Lakeland has done a nice job driving growth. A diversified manufacturing footprint seems to position the company well for whatever the new normal proves to be. And the tailwind from the coronavirus unfortunately seems much stronger than the short-term and somewhat modest benefit seen in 2014-2015.

To be sure, I'm not quite to the point of pounding the table for LAKE, and to at least some extent the easy money has been made. But there's more here than a cursory glance might suggest.

Lakeland Before the Pandemic

In retrospect, LAKE stock had a decent bull case coming into 2020. Over time, the company had managed the loss of DuPont (DD) as a customer and the liquidation of a Brazilian subsidiary (Boris Marjanovic detailed that history on this site back in 2018), and driven impressive growth:

source: Lakeland presentation, March 2020

There was a case for optimism looking forward as well. In its 10-K for fiscal 2020 (ending January), Lakeland cited a third-party, pre-pandemic estimate of industry growth at 7-7.5% annually. Developing markets are expected to be a big contributor, as industrialization drives increased demand for skilled workers and protective equipment for those workers.

Meanwhile, Lakeland had positioned itself well for that growth. A glove plant in India was expanded, and a new operation added in Vietnam. Those investments gave Lakeland six facilities in six countries, providing flexibility around tariffs and shorter lead times for overseas sales (almost half of the FY20 total).

Meanwhile, a new ERP installation should help operations going forward, as it's been completed in the U.S. and will be rolled out for the international business as well. That installation underpins a change in the go-to-market strategy, with Lakeland reorganizing sales teams by vertical instead of by region.

To be sure, the story isn't perfect. Adjusted EBITDA did grow 35% in FY20, albeit with some help in the last two weeks from China's response to the coronavirus. (Asia as a whole accounted for about one-sixth of revenue last year.) But margins still were below 7%.

Still, there's a nice combination here. End markets are growing, and Lakeland generally has capitalized. Lakeland's focus and geographically diversified footprint should allow it to compete with giants like DuPont, Kimberly-Clark (KMB), and Honeywell (HON). And there's a bit of a turnaround/improvement case based on the revised go-to-market strategy, the ERP and the new facilities. Certainly, an investor who owned LAKE on January 1 wasn't expecting the stock to double in six and a half months, but there were reasons to see upside.

The Coronavirus Boost

What helps the case at the moment is that the moves made for the pre-pandemic environment will help Lakeland going forward. The new facilities add flexibility in meeting demand worldwide and should lower lead times. They also will allow Lakeland to respond to tariffs and potential trade war issues. As CFO Allen Dillard noted on the Q4 call, Lakeland was able to navigate around U.S. tariffs on China by shipping from plants in Mexico and Vietnam.

And demand has skyrocketed, as evidenced by last month's fiscal Q1 release that sent LAKE stock soaring. Revenue increased 85% year-over-year. Earnings per share cleared $1 against a six-cent loss the year before. EBITDA margins hit 28% in the quarter.

It's too aggressive to assume that Q1 reflects what margins, in particular, will look like for the rest of the year. Lakeland benefited from selling inventory that was previously reserved, which boosted gross margins. (It does not appear Lakeland disclosed the size of that benefit.) The company also streamlined production to focus only on pandemic-related SKUs, and pricing power almost certainly was significant.

Still, free cash flow was $10 million in the quarter. And while inventory was a big factor, accounts receivable growth was an even larger headwind. Meanwhile, revenue growth was near 40% excluding the direct effect of coronavirus-related sales (some of that remaining growth likely was driven by short-term factors, as management detailed on the Q1 call).

There's a mid- to long-term benefit here as well. Lakeland added over 150 new industrial customers in the quarter, and another ~180 in the healthcare vertical. And as CEO Charles Roberson noted on the Q1 call, Lakeland should be able to keep at least some of those customers. After the past few months, "they're not going to be caught [going] sole supplier again."

Governments worldwide, meanwhile, are going to be stockpiling for some time. Commentary from other PPE manufacturers like Owens & Minor (OMI) shows that the industry hasn't even caught up to existing demand. And in the U.S., in particular, it seems likely that there will be stockpiles duplicated at all levels of government.

This is a very different situation from Ebola and bird flu. According to recent presentations, those pandemics contributed less than $9 million in revenue. The coronavirus drove at least $11 million in incremental sales in Q1 alone, and the boost unfortunately isn't likely to end any time soon.

Valuation, Risks, and a Catalyst

Meanwhile, even after doubling, the valuation assigned to LAKE stock does not seem that prohibitive. EV/EBITDA on a trailing twelve-month basis actually is below 10x. Backing out almost $3 per share in net cash, the P/E multiple is below 15x.

Obviously, that includes an unusual Q1 — but it also includes three quarters of results from an environment that may never exist again. And there's another way to look at the price above $22. Assuming a 10x EBITDA multiple, Lakeland would need about $16 million in annual EBITDA to support the current price.

Admittedly, that's more than double FY20 levels. But it's not hard to see 'normalized' revenue, for lack of a better term (ie, accounting for increased demand but without expectations that Q1 reflects results going forward) rising in the range of 40-50% and margins moving to ~10%. That gets in the range of the $16 million figure.

To be sure, if demand returns to pre-pandemic levels in 3-5 years, this case falls flat. And it's worth noting that the pandemic is pressuring results elsewhere, particularly in the energy vertical. (That end market contributed to the revenue decline in fiscal 2017.) But assuming there's going to be a 'new normal' in terms of PPE demand, and that Lakeland will be one of the winners in meeting that demand, valuation here is somewhat reasonable.

It's also possible that Lakeland will meet that demand as part of a larger player. It's reading the tea leaves a bit, but the most recent presentation from late May included a detailed list (slide 19) of M&A activity in the space. Insider ownership is worryingly low, and a concern on that front, but it's possible Lakeland could be a takeover target at some point in the not-too-distant future given industry-wide tailwinds.

Particularly with a ~13% pullback over the last seven sessions, LAKE does look intriguing. Even assuming margins recede over the next couple of quarters (as appears almost guaranteed), valuation relative to FY21 results is going to be cheap. The mid-term risk is that the pandemic gets resolved (hopefully through a vaccine and/or effective treatments). But businesses and governments likely have changed their behavior for good: pandemic risk is now a very real thing.

The question is whether LAKE is compelling, and that's a bit of a tougher case. The slide of late does suggest that a lower entry point could be on offer within the next two months before the Q2 report. Valuation is reasonable, but pinning down earnings power at this point is an exceedingly difficult task. And though LAKE looks like a good hedge, the converse is that the stock could be buffeted by optimism toward a resolution of the pandemic. (Indeed, it's possible positive results from Moderna (MRNA) are a factor in the recent weakness.)

But at the least the valuation makes some sense. And there's more to the Lakeland story than a cursory glance at the chart might suggest. There's a good business here, with tailwinds that go beyond the pandemic. For that business, $22 a share really isn't a bad price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.