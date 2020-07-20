Image source

Restaurant operators have been tested in ways they’ve never been before as a result of COVID-19. Outright shutdowns of tens of thousands of restaurants across the country isn’t something anyone could have – or did – prepare for, and it has produced enormous job losses, as well as losses in revenue and profit for the operators.

Yum! Brands (YUM) has weathered the storm better than some, given that it can rely upon drive-thru service for its stores. While drive-thru only is a poor substitute for being open under normal conditions, it is better than dine-in-heavy chains that saw traffic stop, and just a trickle of revenue come through via carryout.

Still, Yum has some issues, and I think the stock is pricing in a very rosy recovery that may or may not come to fruition. For this reason, I am cautious on the stock today and suggest buyers wait for a pullback.

Shutdowns and debt

The shutdowns have taken different tolls on different businesses, but it is clear Yum and its franchisees are suffering. We’ll get a read on what should be a very interesting second quarter when the company reports a COVID-19-impacted period that almost certainly will have some truly eye-popping declines in revenue and profit.

Taking a longer view, we can see that analysts have Yum posting its fifth consecutive revenue decline this year, before a strong rebound into 2021.

This year was supposed to see revenue move higher finally after the company’s purchase of Habit earlier this year, but COVID-19 has derailed that by some margin. Yum has huge plans for Habit as it went outside of its previous anything-but-burgers strategy it has employed for so long, and now seeks to have Habit mushroom from its current ~300 locations across the US. That will help fuel top line growth for a company that desperately needs it, but keep in mind Habit is but a small sliver of what is a huge company with tens of thousands of locations worldwide. Habit is not the savior and even if expansion plans move along quickly, it won’t be for a long time. It just isn't big enough.

Comparable sales, then, will remain the primary growth driver for Yum, and while news on that front has been good, generally speaking, the current crisis is obviously derailing that as well.

Current estimates are for a loss of 7% in comparable sales this year, which is pretty tame by COVID-19 standards, as countless chains are faring much worse than that. Yum was already heavily entrenched in drive-thru service and delivery, so it simply amplified those efforts. Still, it bears remembering that if the decline in 2020 is relatively small, the rebound will be as well. Yum isn’t going to see a 20%+ comparable sales number next year, as some other chains are, given that the decline will be much smaller for Yum than some of its competitors.

At the corporate level, Yum seems to be okay, but for franchisees, like NPC International, things are far from okay. Franchise-heavy business models are great for low capex and high returns on capital, but it also means the company is beholden to independent operators and their ability to run their business properly. The crisis has created conditions where operators large and small are struggling, and NPC, which owns more than 1,200 Pizza Hut stores, among other things, has filed for bankruptcy.

NPC cannot be the only franchisee that is struggling through this and investors should keep in mind that if franchisees are struggling, the parent company isn’t firing on all cylinders, either. Franchisees pay royalties to Yum, as well as buying product from the parent company, so it is critically important for Yum that these franchisees stay open and operating. The NPC bankruptcy is pretty alarming in my view given how huge the company is to the Pizza Hut brand, and because if a massive franchisee is struggling, how are the others faring?

In addition to that, Yum has a huge amount of debt on its balance sheet.

Debt stands at just over $10 billion, as it has for the past couple of years. Yum has added to its debt pile for years and while there is nothing inherently wrong with debt, Yum’s has reached the point where it is 5 to 6 times its EBITDA, which is a bit more than I’m comfortable with. While EBITDA should rebound into next year, we’re still talking about net debt to EBITDA of at least 4X, which brings with it other consequences.

Below, we have earnings before interest and taxes, or EBIT, as well as interest expense, all in millions of dollars.

Yum has been producing between $1.7 billion and $1.9 billion in EBIT for the past few years, and is expected to hit $1.6 billion this year, before rebounding to nearly $2 billion next year. There’s a strong rebound built into these numbers for next year, but at any rate, the company is on the hook for more than half a billion dollars of interest expense annually for the foreseeable future.

For a company with operating earnings of under $2 billion, even under this rosy scenario, that’s nearly 30% of operating earnings going to service debt. Not only will this make it more difficult for Yum to pay dividends and buy back stock, but it will make it harder to pay down debt over time as well. Finally, this money comes directly out of earnings, so it is hardly inconsequential, and will lower earnings over time as the company tries to service its enormous amount of debt. None of these things is a good outcome for shareholders.

What to do, then?

I mentioned before there is a lot of growth priced into earnings and the stock at this point, as we can see below.

Analysts have Yum earning $2.91 this year, followed by a 30% bounce to more normalized levels, and robust growth after that. If we take a look at the percentage moves that are expected of Yum at this point, I don’t see any room for error. If Yum produces 10% or 12% earnings growth annually from here, it will be a huge disappointment for investors, which seems to me to be quite unattractive.

In other words, Yum could show strong, sustained growth for years to come, and still not measure up to what investors think it should be doing. This sort of situation is ripe for disappointment, and disappointment generally leads to a lower share price.

At 24 times next year’s earnings, it isn’t like Yum is cheap, either. The stock is being priced like COVID-19 isn’t happening and that further shutdowns aren’t becoming a reality.

Yum will come out the other side of this crisis, but pricing it like everything is fine seems quite imprudent to me at this point. With shutdowns happening again in parts of the country, more than $500 million in debt servicing costs annually, as well as a massive franchisee bankruptcy, I don’t see a lot to be bullish about when it comes to Yum. If you want to own this stock, I think you can wait for a lower price, because there is too much good news priced in today.

