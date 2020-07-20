Introduction

Surgery Partners Inc.(SGRY) is a fairly unique company that owns a variety of free standing outpatient surgery centers and other medical buildings. They typically own the property or a piece of it but also get revenue from a management fee they provide for helping their physician partners run the facility.

Interestingly, while it may be eligible, SPI is not structured as a REIT but rather as a normal C-Corp.

Recent Results

The past few years SPI has been engaged in growth through acquiring and developing new facilities, funded chiefly by issuing both debt and equity.

It is not yet clear if this strategy is an intelligent one and if scaling this type of business has an inflection point where such consolidation begins to improve results. I think at the end of the day, each facility has to be profitable in its own respect and the company's management expertise is of limited value.

The past few years the company has been cash flow positive but has posted net income losses the last 3 years.

Looking at the interest expense is a good way to tell a company's level of indebtedness and interest burden. The company's interest expense is 3-4 times their net income.

The company expects to grow their Adjusted EBITDA 10% in the coming years, on the back of 4-6% revenue growth from existing surgical centers.

Covid-19 has certainly put a thorn in the side of that plan. The current environment is one where elective surgeries have just begun to resume in many states in the US, but as cases surge some of those states are rolling back restrictions or pausing, which hurts the outlook of SPI's centers.

Texas, for example, banned elective surgeries in some places to conserve supplies and hospital beds. As most of SPI's center's are not hospitals, I think they face limited impact from those type of restrictions, but the US still lacks a sufficient amount of PPE and is doing a relatively poor job of containing the virus, so I think it is likely other states reinstate or continue to restrict independent surgery centers from conducting business.

In addition, there is the question of a longer term decrease in surgery volume due to general fear over the virus and going to any sort of medical facility, even if its not a hospital.

Q1 2020 and Looking Forward

For Q1 2020 the company posted decent revenue growth of 5.8%, primarily due to new locations, but posted another net loss and the all important adjusted EBITDA decreased ~8%. The quarter was mostly free from Covid-19 impacts but did feel some impact towards the end. The flip side of all this is that the pandemic could present an opportunity for SPI to make some acquisitions as some facilities find themselves in financial distress due to a lack of non-Covid patients that are the chief source of profit and revenue for many hospitals and other facilities.

The question is, does the company have the capital to take advantage? Unlike many other stocks that are significantly impacted, SPI's stock price has held up fairly well. This gives them the option to issue a good amount of equity should some facilities become available. Their balance sheet, on the other hand, might limit how much additional debt they can take on to buy future growth.

At first glance, the balance sheet appears decent. The company has ~$4 billion in liabilities against ~$5 billion in assets. But if most of those liabilities are backed by the real estate in their portfolio, that leverage appears less scary. The kicker is that due to the way the company was formed and grown, ~$3.5 billion of their ~$5 billion in assets is goodwill.

In the coming quarters the company, in my view, is likely to have to write down a substantial portion of this goodwill as the cash flow projections for its properties are reduced as a result of everything that is occurring.

This in turn lowers their assets and important ratios like debt/equity, etc. In an uncertain credit environment, a poor debt/equity ratio and already stretched balance sheet will likely limit or increase the cost of the company's debt financing going forward.

Conclusion

While SPI's strategy is somewhat novel, it is not entirely unique as companies like Physicians Realty(DOC) are doing a similar thing and may arguably be doing it better. They have a triple net lease model that removes a lot of operational risk, have a more diversified property type mix, a large number of investment grade tenants, and a lower cost of capital.

SPI is taking on way more operational risk rather than just collecting rent on the properties they own and it is not clear from their results if their strategy is actually working. Issuing debt and equity to buy and consolidate more and more surgery centers has not paid off for them yet and I am now very skeptical that the price they have paid no longer makes sense given the new normal we could have. I think SPI is an avoid for me.

