Although its headline 1Q20 results looked ugly, they set records from an operational standpoint, with unrealized losses in its investment portfolio accounting for the $3.13 per share loss.

Today, we do a 'deep dive' on a financial name that has rallied with the overall market since the March lows. However, it still is significantly off from its 52-week highs, carries a high dividend yield and has seen some recent insider buying. A full investment analysis is as follows.

Company Overview:

B. Riley Financial (RILY) is a Los Angeles based investment bank known for its underwriting of small to mid-cap companies and its solid research capacity. Like many of its competitors, the firm provides corporate finance, research, sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients. B. Riley was founded by namesake Bryant Riley in 1997 and went public when it merged with publicly traded asset disposition and auction solutions provider Great American in 2014. Mr. Riley owns ~17.5% of the company while other insiders own ~7.5%. Their stock lost over half its value from its 2020 highs – set in February – during the March selloff. Although shares have rebounded ~75% off their March intraday low, they are still 25% below their 52-week high, trading near $22.50, equating to a market cap of ~$570 million.

Source: Company Overview

Since going public, B. Riley has grown through six acquisitions and the internal launch of another five businesses. The firm disaggregates the preponderance of its revenue into Services and Fees; Trading Income; and Interest Income. For financial reporting purposes, it classifies its business into five operating segments: Capital Markets, which consists of Investment Banking & Brokerage (B. Riley FBR), Wealth Management, and Financial Advisory (GlassRatner); Retail Liquidation; Appraisal; Principal Investments; and a Brands portfolio it established in October 2019.

Source: Company Overview

Capital Markets. The B. Riley FBR business focuses on small cap concerns, with the firm boasting the third most small caps under coverage. Overall, the research effort follows 400+ companies, complementing its ~75 investment bankers. This segment is also the number one bookrunner for at-the-market facilities. In 2019, its investment banking subunit generated service and fee revenue of $167.0 million. Capital markets also contributed interest income of $77.2 million, trading income – which represents a minority interest in companies with which it has banking relationships – of $95.5 million, and other commissions and fees of $42.5 million.

Source: Company Overview

The firm’s Wealth Management segment houses over $10 billion of assets, supervised by ~170 professionals, who deliver retirement and estate planning, as well as trust and risk management services to its high net worth clientele. This sub-unit accounted for 2019 fee revenue of $82.8 million.

GlassRatner provides consulting services to shareholders, creditors, and companies, including due diligence, fraud investigations, corporate litigation support, crisis management and bankruptcy services. It was acquired by B. Riley in 2018 and although its results are captured in B. Riley FBR numbers, it was responsible for 2019 fee revenue of ~$37.6 million.

Overall, Capital Markets contributed $485.9 million to the B. Riley’s 2019 top line, or 75% of its total.

Retail Liquidation. The firm’s Retail Liquidation segment is highly cyclical and sporadic, although with the brick and mortar stores in a secular decline and Covid-19 only accelerating matters, it should see a significant uptick in business. This unit, named Great American Group Liquidation, assisted in the shuttering of 3,900+ retail locations in 2019, liquidating ~$2.9 billion of assets. However, 2019 was a down year for Great American, generating only $22.5 million in revenue in 2019, down from $55.0 million in the year prior.

Appraisal. B. Riley’s Appraisal business – also under the Great American banner – provides valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other capital providers. It completed over 1,500 engagements for ~1,100 clients in 2019, contributing $38.8 million to the top line.

Principal Investments. The company is also not afraid to purchase entire companies unrelated to its core competency that it believes can generate a substantial return on investment. There a currently two names in its de facto private equity portfolio: United Online, which offers consumer subscription services under the NetZero and Juno brands in the U.S.; and magicJack, a Voice over IP cloud-based technology and services communications provider. These two businesses were responsible for 2019 revenue of $100.9 million.

B. Riley attempted to expand its private equity portfolio to three with a March 2020 $12 per share overture to healthcare communications provider Spok Holdings (SPOK). The bid was met with indifference from Spok’s board and subsequently rescinded on June 16th. The company did purchase a specialty automotive restructuring firm named Alderney Advisors in late June.

Brands. In October 2019, B. Riley purchased a majority interest in BR Brand, which owns the assets and intellectual property related to licenses of six brands: Catherine Malandrino, English Laundry, Joan Vass, Kensie Girl, Limited Too and Nanette Lepore. In addition to the 80% economic interest in those names, B. Riley also owns smaller interests in Hurley and bebe as well as a partnership with Brookstone. It collects a fee from licensing out the trademarks. The firm expects to leverage its retail sector deal flow from its liquidation business into acquiring additional licenses.

These units combined for an outstanding 2019 – by far B. Riley’s best as a publicly traded company – generating $207.9 million of Adj. EBITDA and Adj. EPS of $3.93 on revenue of $652.1 million, as compared to $89.6 million of Adj. EBITDA and Adj. EPS of $1.45 on revenue of $423.0 million in 2018.

1Q20 Results

The record year was followed by a record 1Q20, at least from an operating standpoint. Operating Adj. EBITDA from Service and Fees, Interest Income from its Capital Markets unit, and Principal Investments totaled $70.9 million on operating revenue of $182.2 million. These were the best numbers in any quarter in the firm’s history. However, B. Riley had to markdown the value of its investments at the end of March resulting in a $182.4 million hit to its top line, turning it slightly negative. As such, the firm reported 1Q20 Adj. EBIDTA of negative $96.1 million and Adj. EPS loss of $3.13.

It should be noted that the only realized gain or loss in its investment portfolio was a $17 million gain for a hedge it took off during the quarter.

Management did not provide an outlook but instead stated that 2020 is only going to have essentially three quarters, with 2Q20 and 3Q20 adding to a normal quarter operationally and 4Q20 representing a sharp snapback.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

Because the losses were unrealized, cash flow was relatively unaffected. Unrestricted cash stood at $124.2 million on March 31, 2020. However, that understates its real cash and investment position, which includes net securities and other investments owned, as well as loans receivable. When these are factored into the mix, B. Riley held ~$778 million of cash and investments versus $916.2 million of debt. No principal is due until 2023.

B. Riley raised its regular quarterly dividend to $0.25 (from $0.175) a share on May 11, 2020, for a current yield of 4.4%. It has also had a history of special dividends, declaring a $0.10 distribution on March 3, 2020.

B. Riley is also an active buyer of its own shares, repurchasing 1.2 million in the first half of 2020, or approximately 5% of its shares outstanding. In then entered into an agreement to buy back another 900,000 of its own shares on July 1st.

The firm’s sub-$1 billion market cap has kept Street analysts away as it is currently not followed by any major sell side analyst.

In addition to the firm, Bryant Riley has been a buyer of his company’s stock, adding 60,000 shares to his substantial position, mostly between $21 and $23, in early June.

Verdict:

Before the advent of coronavirus, B. Riley’s business units were generating record profits with enough cash to pay a special dividend and buyback 5% of its shares in 2020. The unrealized gains hit the company took in 1Q20 should reverse significantly in 2Q20. With its retail liquidation business slated to get terribly busy in the near future and a bounce back in its investment banking unit likely as markets recover, B. Riley deserves to trade near its old 52-week high of ~$30.

With a safe dividend yield of 4.4% and sound operating segments, B Riley FBR deserves at least a 'watch item' position. If we get another downturn in the overall market that takes RILY under the $20 level, a larger stake seems warranted.

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum

Disclosure: I am/we are long RILY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.