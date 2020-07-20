A rally in the two in late 2019 could have been a signal for profit taking, at around $61 per share, a high not seen since March 2019 for WBA.

Using the correlation between the two, potential losses during selloffs in early 2018 and late 2018 would have been reduced significantly.

Before even starting, this is going to be a quite unconventional take. Correlation between commodities and companies usually occurs within companies in that sector - crude oil and oil exploration and production/pipeliners, gold and silver and mining companies, but sometimes smaller correlations can be found within unrelated commodities and stocks. This could be said for Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) and natural gas prices (NG1:COM). Now these two are pretty much unrelated, but in the case of increased market volatility or market downturns, the two tend to move in tandem.

Walgreens and natural gas have a sensitivity score of 50.46, meaning the two have moderate correlation. ORTEX scores commodity sensitivity from -100 for exact inverse correlation to 100 for exact correlation, with 0 meaning no correlation. As seen below, over the past five years, the correlation between the two is not constant, rather only appearing during the cases mentioned previously - Dec 2017-Feb 2018, Oct 2018-Jan 2019, Sep-Nov 2019 (potentially running through Jan 2020). Using natural gas as an indicator of correlation could have helped minimize losses or secure profits on Walgreens for short-term trading, and might be a potential indicator in future times of volatility and selloffs.

Source: ORTEX Analytics

The first two periods, late 2017/early 2018 and late 2018/early 2019 both had a broader market selloff and higher volatility, shown below with the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and the VIX Index (VIX). The third period began with a selloff and higher volatility, but some correlation was also seen where the S&P was steadily rising in November, reflecting a trend seen during the selloff a few months prior.

Source: CNBC

Case 1: Dec 2017-Feb 2018

Now you might be looking at this and saying, "Wow, Walgreens is just following the market during the downturn" and you'd be correct, but when you look at the correlation of the rally in natural gas alongside the two, and follow the plunge in natural gas, avoiding much of the plunge in Walgreens was actually possible.

The first peek of the correlation surfaces on December 29, lasting until January 4. Walgreens and natural gas both rose ~3.4% on Dec. 29, before both falling ~5.4% on January 4, whereas the S&P rose ~1.4% over the course of those days.

By January 29, Walgreens and natural gas both rose in outperformance of the market. Natural gas was the better performer, up ~25% since Jan. 4, while Walgreens was up about 12.1%. From February 1 to 8, Walgreens mimicked the market downwards, falling and bouncing similar percentages.

But natural gas could have been used as a signal of Walgreen's potential swing down. Walgreens fell ~5.2% on January 30 while natural gas fell 12%. While Walgreens consolidated around $75-$76 as the market remained flat, natural gas continued selling off, falling another 10.6% by February 1.

Had you been holding Walgreens throughout January 29 to February 8, you would have lost $12.05 per share, or 15.01%. Had you sold Walgreens on February 1 after watching natural gas plunge, the loss would have been reduced to only $4.21 per share, or 5.24%.

Case 2: Oct 2018-Jan 2019

This case is a bit more confusing, as it covers over a quarter, but market volatility had been quite high for much of that time as the selloff was more prolonged; natural gas also spiked over 50% through the first part of November and had quite some volatility itself.

Again, we have both Walgreens and natural gas outperforming the market as the downturn progresses. From October 9 to December 19, Walgreens remained in positive territory, except for the first two days of the market downturn; the S&P remained in negative territory until almost April 2019. But Walgreens still followed the direction of the market for the most part, falling on down days and rising on up days.

For this case, we'll use November 8 and December 17 as benchmark dates:

Nov 8 WBA close of $82.44 was touched twice more, on Nov 16 and Dec 12

natural gas rallied from $3.54 on Nov 8 to $4.7-$4.8, before falling below that level to $3.528 for the first time on Dec 17

broader market selloff occurred from Dec 13 to Dec 24

Had you held Walgreens throughout the selloff, you would have lost $20.43 per share, or 23.84%. Had you noticed that natural gas had fallen negative on Dec 17 for the first time since Nov 8, and sold Walgreens then, the loss would have been reduced to $9.47 per share, or 11.05%.

Case 3: Aug-Nov 2019

The first half of this case pertains to the increased volatility scenario, as the market was bouncing during late August/early September higher a two-part selloff, in late July/early August and late September/early October.

From August 23 to September 11, Walgreens and natural gas both rallied quite heavily; again, outperforming the market over the same period. Walgreens rose $8.74 per share, or 17.72% higher, while natural gas rose $0.40, or 18.58%.

After September 11, Walgreens fell sharply, while natural gas continued to rise for a few more days - unlike the previous two cases, there's not much of a correlation between the two for the downside. But there's a signal here that translates to late October/early November, when the market selloff had ended, volatility was lower, and yet natural gas and Walgreens again had similar rallies.

October 25 to November 5 is the period of interest for natural gas - prices rallied $0.562 or 24.43%. But here, there's two possible correlations for Walgreens: one, that Walgreens did not move on the same time frame and instead moved in a similar trend on a four-day lag; two, that Walgreens correlated only with the October 31 to November 5 rally in natural gas.

In scenario one, natural gas rallied 17% in the four days from October 25 to October 30; Walgreens rallied 11.74% from October 31 to November 5 [here's scenario two, as natural gas rallied 8.4% over the same period].

Continuing with the first scenario, natural gas wouldn't have created a signal until November 8, as Walgreens and natural gas moved similarly from November 5 to 8. November 11 would be the signal of the end of the four-day lag correlation between the two, as natural gas dropped 5.45% and Walgreens gained 5.08% opposite the market movement.

Utilizing that four-day lag would create a sell signal for Walgreens on November 14, at a close of $61.94: this would have been just $0.78 lower than the close on November 12, and leaving only November 15 as the only positive day following that signal, at $62.14.

Since then, Walgreens and natural gas have not come close to those levels - even without the pandemic-related selloff. By February 19, the S&P's highest close, Walgreens traded at $52.07, down $9.87 per share, or 15.93%, from the natural gas indicated signal. Natural gas, on the other hand, fell over 30% by then.

Conclusion

Correlating natural gas and Walgreens is certainly weird and unconventional, but potentially has some value in it. Although the two aren't even related, they do tend to have times of correlation when market volatility is higher during a selloff, as seen within the first two cases. Those first two cases highlight potential uses of this odd correlation to minimize losses on Walgreens - in case 1, natural gas sells off first, before the market and Walgreens, and using that as a signal could have minimized losses 5.24% from 15.01%; in case 2, using natural gas falling negative after a hefty rally as an indicator for Walgreens would have minimized losses to 11.05% from 23.84%. Case 3 shows that during higher volatility, not necessarily during a period when the market is falling steadily, Walgreens and natural gas both had two rallies at similar times, and creating a sell signal on a four-day lag for the second rally (mimicking the first) would have allowed an exit from Walgreens at a nearly 1.5 year high.

Looking ahead, this correlation might not even continue, given its oddity. But it has perpetuated for three different market selloffs and periods of higher volatility (aside from the heavily volatile pandemic-related selloff). Once the market situation cools, and the VIX eventually returns back to a more normal $10 to $15 range, periods of higher volatility and short-term market selloffs could potentially be avoided and/or capitalized upon by looking at potential odd correlations like the one here with natural gas and Walgreens.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.