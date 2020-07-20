Merger Arbitrage Mondays - Forescout And Advent Settle Their Differences

Merger activity increased last week with three new deals announced.
Acquisition of Maxim Integrated Products by Analog Devices.
Thermo Fisher Scientific and QIAGEN amend their acquisition agreement.
The biggest highlight for last week was the acquisition of Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) by Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) in an all-stock deal for $21 billion, which is the largest deal so far this year.
There were two amendments announced last week. While Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) and Advent International agreed to amend their merger agreement by reducing the deal price, Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) and QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) amended their agreement by increasing the original offer price.
The original deal for Forescout Technologies was priced at $33 per share in cash. Advent attempted to walk away from the deal in mid-May, which caused the spread on the deal to expand to over 66% at some point. Forescout Technologies filed a lawsuit claiming Advent had violated the terms of the merger agreement. With this newly negotiated deal, that lawsuit has now been dismissed.
Weekly Spread Changes
The table below shows weekly spread changes between July 10, 2020, and July 17, 2020.
|Symbol
|Quote
|Acquiring Company
|Acquiring Company Quote
|Current Spread
|Last Week Spread
|Spread Change Weekly
|Deal Type
|CDOR
|3.83
|NexPoint Hospitality Trust (N/A)
|189.82%
|183.16%
|6.66%
|All Cash
|QGEN
|48.13
|Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
|395.4
|2.14%
|-4.35%
|6.49%
|All Cash
|INWK
|2.83
|HH Global Group Limited (N/A)
|0.00
|6.01%
|0.00%
|6.01%
|All Cash
|MXIM
|70.04
|Analog Devices, Inc.
|116.75
|5.01%
|0.00%
|5.01%
|All Stock
|GRUB
|70.15
|Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (OTCPK:TKAYF)
|106.7
|16.61%
|12.58%
|4.03%
|All Stock
|TTPH
|2.55
|La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC)
|4.7
|-21.57%
|-17.70%
|-3.87%
|Special Conditions
|QES
|0.9852
|KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (KLXE)
|1.86
|-8.55%
|-0.37%
|-8.18%
|All Stock
|GILT
|5.48
|Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL)
|15.96
|55.56%
|65.67%
|-10.11%
|Cash Plus Stock
|GNW
|2.18
|China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A)
|149.08%
|159.81%
|-10.73%
|All Cash
|FSCT
|28.9
|Advent International (N/A)
|0.35%
|33.12%
|-32.77%
|All Cash
Deal Statistics
|Total Number of Deals Closed in 2020
|79
|Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2020
|12
|Total Number of Pending Deals
|Cash Deals
|25
|Stock Deals
|11
|Stock & Cash Deals
|3
|Special Conditions
|2
|Total Number of Pending Deals
|41
|Aggregate Deal Consideration
|$565.08 billion
New Deals:
- The acquisition of Maxim Integrated Products by Analog Devices for $21 billion in an all-stock deal. Under the terms of the agreement, Maxim stockholders will receive 0.630 of a share of ADI common stock for each share of Maxim common stock they hold at the closing of the transaction.
- The acquisition of Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) by Madison Dearborn Partners for $670.69 million or $31.00 per share in cash.
- The acquisition of InnerWorkings (INWK) by HH Global Group Limited for $245.7 million, or $3.00 per share in cash.
Deal Updates
- On July 15, 2020, Forescout Technologies and Advent International agreed to amend the terms of their previously announced transaction. Under the terms of the revised merger agreement, Advent will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Forescout common stock for a price of $29.00 per share. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2020.
- On July 16, 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific and QIAGEN announced that they have entered into an amendment to their acquisition agreement. The amendment provides for an increase from the original offer price of €39.00 to a new price of €43.00 per QIAGEN share in cash.
- On July 17, 2020, Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) and Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) announced that all conditions to the closing of their previously announced merger transaction have been satisfied and the transaction is expected to close on July 31, 2020.
- On July 17, 2020, Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) and Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) announced the preliminary results of the elections made by Caesars stockholders as to the form of consideration they wish to receive in connection with the previously announced merger. Based on the information available as of the Election Deadline, 55.25% of the shares deemed outstanding for purposes of the election elected to receive the Cash Election Consideration; 39.17% of the shares deemed outstanding for purposes of the election elected to receive the Stock Election Consideration and 5.57% of the shares deemed outstanding for purposes of the election either did not submit valid elections.
- On July 17, 2020, E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) announced that its stockholders have voted to adopt the merger agreement with Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). The company expects the acquisition to close in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Closed Deals
- The acquisition of Standard Diversified (NYSEMKT:SDI) by Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) on July 16, 2020. It took 99 days for this deal to be completed.
Top 10 deals with largest spreads
|Symbol
|Announced Date
|Acquiring Company
|Closing Price
|Last Price
|Closing Date
|Profit
|Annualized Profit
|CDOR
|07/22/2019
|NexPoint Hospitality Trust (N/A)
|$11.10
|$3.83
|09/30/2020
|189.82%
|949.09%
|GNW
|10/23/2016
|China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A)
|$5.43
|$2.18
|09/30/2020
|149.08%
|745.41%
|GILT
|01/29/2020
|Comtech Telecommunications Corp.
|$8.52
|$5.48
|10/31/2021
|55.56%
|43.24%
|CETV
|10/27/2019
|PPF Group N.V. (N/A)
|$4.58
|$3.86
|09/30/2020
|18.65%
|93.26%
|GRUB
|06/10/2020
|Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.
|$81.83
|$70.15
|03/31/2021
|16.65%
|23.84%
|BREW
|11/12/2019
|Anheuser-Busch (N/A)
|$16.50
|$14.845
|12/31/2020
|11.15%
|24.66%
|TIF
|11/25/2019
|LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (LVMUY)
|$135.00
|$121.75
|07/31/2020
|10.88%
|331.02%
|FIT
|11/01/2019
|Google LLC (GOOG)
|$7.35
|$6.75
|09/30/2020
|8.89%
|44.44%
|LACQ
|12/30/2019
|GTWY Holdings Limited (N/A)
|$11.50
|$10.6
|12/31/2020
|8.49%
|18.78%
|INWK
|07/16/2020
|HH Global Group Limited (N/A)
|$3.00
|$2.83
|12/31/2020
|6.01%
|13.29%
The aggregate deal consideration increased significantly to $565.08 billion last week as a result of the three new deals being announced.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.