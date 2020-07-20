Merger Arbitrage Mondays - Forescout And Advent Settle Their Differences

Merger activity increased last week with three new deals announced and one deal closing.

The biggest highlight for last week was the acquisition of Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) by Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) in an all-stock deal for $21 billion, which is the largest deal so far this year.

There were two amendments announced last week. While Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) and Advent International agreed to amend their merger agreement by reducing the deal price, Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) and QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) amended their agreement by increasing the original offer price.

The original deal for Forescout Technologies was priced at $33 per share in cash. Advent attempted to walk away from the deal in mid-May, which caused the spread on the deal to expand to over 66% at some point. Forescout Technologies filed a lawsuit claiming Advent had violated the terms of the merger agreement. With this newly negotiated deal, that lawsuit has now been dismissed.

Forescout Advent Deal Spread History

(Source: InsideArbitrage.com)

Weekly Spread Changes

The table below shows weekly spread changes between July 10, 2020, and July 17, 2020.

Symbol Quote Acquiring Company Acquiring Company Quote Current Spread Last Week Spread Spread Change Weekly Deal Type CDOR 3.83 NexPoint Hospitality Trust (N/A) 189.82% 183.16% 6.66% All Cash QGEN 48.13 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 395.4 2.14% -4.35% 6.49% All Cash INWK 2.83 HH Global Group Limited (N/A) 0.00 6.01% 0.00% 6.01% All Cash MXIM 70.04 Analog Devices, Inc. 116.75 5.01% 0.00% 5.01% All Stock GRUB 70.15 Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (OTCPK:TKAYF) 106.7 16.61% 12.58% 4.03% All Stock TTPH 2.55 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) 4.7 -21.57% -17.70% -3.87% Special Conditions QES 0.9852 KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (KLXE) 1.86 -8.55% -0.37% -8.18% All Stock GILT 5.48 Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) 15.96 55.56% 65.67% -10.11% Cash Plus Stock GNW 2.18 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) 149.08% 159.81% -10.73% All Cash FSCT 28.9 Advent International (N/A) 0.35% 33.12% -32.77% All Cash

Deal Statistics

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2020 79 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2020 12 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 25 Stock Deals 11 Stock & Cash Deals 3 Special Conditions 2 Total Number of Pending Deals 41 Aggregate Deal Consideration $565.08 billion

New Deals:

Deal Updates

Closed Deals

Top 10 deals with largest spreads

Symbol Announced Date Acquiring Company Closing Price Last Price Closing Date Profit Annualized Profit CDOR 07/22/2019 NexPoint Hospitality Trust (N/A) $11.10 $3.83 09/30/2020 189.82% 949.09% GNW 10/23/2016 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) $5.43 $2.18 09/30/2020 149.08% 745.41% GILT 01/29/2020 Comtech Telecommunications Corp. $8.52 $5.48 10/31/2021 55.56% 43.24% CETV 10/27/2019 PPF Group N.V. (N/A) $4.58 $3.86 09/30/2020 18.65% 93.26% GRUB 06/10/2020 Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. $81.83 $70.15 03/31/2021 16.65% 23.84% BREW 11/12/2019 Anheuser-Busch (N/A) $16.50 $14.845 12/31/2020 11.15% 24.66% TIF 11/25/2019 LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (LVMUY) $135.00 $121.75 07/31/2020 10.88% 331.02% FIT 11/01/2019 Google LLC (GOOG) $7.35 $6.75 09/30/2020 8.89% 44.44% LACQ 12/30/2019 GTWY Holdings Limited (N/A) $11.50 $10.6 12/31/2020 8.49% 18.78% INWK 07/16/2020 HH Global Group Limited (N/A) $3.00 $2.83 12/31/2020 6.01% 13.29%

The aggregate deal consideration increased significantly to $565.08 billion last week as a result of the three new deals being announced.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.