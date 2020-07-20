I continue to be interested, yet still do not see sufficient comfort to buy into the shares here.

The sale will take place at a small discount following accounting irregularities and COVID-19, as the core business will see a tough quarter as well.

In January of this year, RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) announced a transformative deal as it was becoming a pure play with its spine business. Unfortunately, accounting irregularities and the impact of COVID-19 forced the company to lower the sales price by approximately 10%, which actually is not that bad, yet continued losses and impact of COVID-19 on the remaining spine business creates continued uncertainty.

While the valuation is low, if we adjust for the massive cash inflow, uncertainty is high, certainly as it is still uncertain what the remaining core business could demonstrate in terms of margins following the sale of the OEM business.

What Happened?

In January, RTI announced the sale of its OEM business to private equity firm Montagu in a deal valued at $490 million, including a $480 million cash component. The sale meant that RTI would become a pure play on its smaller spine business, combined with a very large net cash position.

The pro forma picture illustrated by management was providing quite some clarification. The business generated $118-$119 million in sales in 2019 with gross margins of 75% and, on a pro forma basis, operates with net cash around $175-$200 million. Furthermore, the spine was growing at a decent clip, with fourth quarter sales seen at $32-$33 million, suggesting a run rate at around $130 million a year.

Shares of RTI jumped from $2.76 per share to $4.51 per share on the back of the announcement of the deal in January. The 75.2 million shares outstanding valued equity at $339 million, with the market value increasing $131 million on the back of the announced sale. If we back out the net cash position of $175-$200 million, operating assets were valued at $140-$165 million. This implied that the growing spine business was valued at around 1.3 times sales, as growth seems solid, yet investors were wondering what the P&L could look like, as I pegged the P&L potential around break-even.

That valuation looked low as the company acquired Paradigm Spine back in 2018 for $300 million, and it furthermore had some spine assets before that purchase already. While I feared that the remaining business could lose some money, I decided to place shares on my watch list as medical players quite easily trade around 5 times sales, even amidst very modest growth, provided that activities are profitable, of course, and that was the big question.

After trading at $5 in the aftermath of the sale of the OEM business, shares fell to just $1.50 during early April amidst COVID-19, after which shares have gradually recovered again to $3.60 per share.

Shares initially fell, of course, amidst COVID-19 and a notification to file the 10-K late amidst an investigation in revenue recognition practices. In April, there was more bad news as the purchase price of the OEM business was reduced from $490 million to $440 million, related to the two issues described above. This was still seen as a net positive by the market, of course, as doubts on the closing of the deal did cause quite some pressure on the share price amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.

In June, an update was provided, including the first quarter results, after the company was dealing with accounting issue, of course. Total revenues were up 5% to $73.7 million on which the company reported a net loss of $17.9 million vs. a $9.4 million loss last year, as the company reported a $2.3 million adjusted loss, which compared to an adjusted profit of $0.2 million in the same period last year.

The spine business generated quarterly sales of $27.1 million, an 11% increase in sales as, unfortunately, segment margins are not reported. Adjusting for $7 million in cash, $66 million in preferred stock, and $176 million in long-term obligations, the reduced sales price of the OEM business means that net cash is seen around $205 million, or actually $2.70 per share. Trading at $3.60 at the moment, this implies that, net of cash, operating assets are valued at less than a dollar, or just around $70 million, essentially at 0.5 times sales. This calculation does not match the recent comments made by management alongside the quarterly update, with management indicating that, after paying off debt and paying transaction costs, net cash is seen at just $100-$125 million.

This observation and the fact that sales volumes in May and June run at 80-90% of the levels seen at the start of the year are reasons for relative caution. In the meantime, the company continues to bleed money, and of course, the sale of the OEM business is now executed at $50 million less than initially anticipated.

Reduced net cash balances of around $1.50 per share, based on comments made by management, show that operating assets are valued around 1 times sales as we still have great uncertainty on the margin profile of the remaining businesses, although we know the second quarter will be quite tough. Second quarter sales will undoubtedly fall, in sharp contrast to the 11% growth reported in the first quarter, as undoubtedly losses will increase as well.

Hence, I see no reason to alter my position on the stock which I have held since January, and this is a very interesting setup, yet unfortunately, far too uncertain to take action with potential conviction at this point in time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.