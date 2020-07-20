Between its 4.8% yield, 4-5% annual AFFO/share growth, and 0.1% annual valuation multiple expansion, shares of Realty Income are positioned to deliver 8.9%-9.9% annual total returns over the next decade.

Adding to the case for an investment in Realty Income, is the fact that shares of Realty Income are trading near fair value.

Realty Income delivered strong results in Q1 2020 in spite of COVID-19, advancing its AFFO 7.3% from $0.82/share in Q1 2019 to $0.88/share in Q1 2020.

Despite the fact that shares of Realty Income have surged 19% since I last covered the stock in April, I believe Realty Income remains a fair buy.

Even though U.S. retail sales advanced 7.5% in June after skyrocketing 18.2% in May, surging confirmed COVID-19 cases could prompt another wave of disruptions to consumer spending.

In this disruptive operating environment and in a presidential election year on top of everything else, it's especially important that investors focus on resilient and proven dividend stocks, which is why I'll be revisiting Realty Income (O) since I last covered it in April.

Even though shares of Realty Income have gained nearly 20% since I last covered the company and there will likely be another pullback in the next couple months, I believe that the present time represents a decent buying opportunity in light of Realty Income's strong Q1 2020 operating results, Realty Income's investment-grade balance sheet, and its current stock price relative to my estimated fair value.

Realty Income's Dividend Remains Safe

Even though Realty Income's yield is 4.78% compared to the S&P 500's yield of 1.85%, this is well within the realm of reasonable considering that Realty Income is a REIT and is therefore obligated to pay out at least 90% of its net income in the form of dividends.

Nevertheless, I believe it is important to examine the safety of every stock's underlying dividend. It's for that reason that I'll be comparing Realty Income's AFFO for Q1 2020 against its dividends paid during that time to determine the extent of Realty Income's dividend safety.

In Q1 2020, Realty Income generated $0.88 in AFFO/share against $0.6925 in dividends/share paid out during that time, for an AFFO payout ratio of 78.7%.

Assuming Realty Income can more or less maintain this payout ratio the rest of this fiscal year, this would represent decent progress in lowering the AFFO payout ratio from the 81.6% that it was last fiscal year.

An 80% AFFO payout ratio is a rather safe payout ratio for the triple-net lease REIT industry, especially given Realty Income's investment grade balance sheet, proven management team, and track record as a Dividend Aristocrat.

Given Realty Income's reasonable payout ratio, I would anticipate that dividend growth will mirror the 4-5% annual AFFO growth that I'm expecting from Realty Income over the long-term, which is how I arrive at a 4.75% long-term annual DGR.

Strong Operating Fundamentals And An Investment Grade Balance Sheet

Image Source: Realty Income July 2020 Institutional Investor Presentation

Realty Income's Q1 2020 operating results would have been solid in any operating environment, but given the widespread lock downs that went into effect in the last couple weeks of March, Realty Income's results are even more impressive than they initially appear.

Realty Income ended Q1 2020 with a 98.5% occupancy rate as noted by CEO Sumit Roy's opening remarks in Realty Income's Q1 2020 earnings call, which was only a 10 basis point sequential decline over the 98.6% occupancy rate to end Q4 2019 when I last covered the company.

This stability in Realty Income's occupancy rate in combination with rent escalations that are built into the majority of the company's contracts with its tenants helped Realty Income to grow its AFFO/share by 7.3% from $0.82 in Q1 2019 to $0.88 in Q1 2020, which is an especially strong growth rate for a company of Realty Income's size and scale.

As a result of Realty Income's ability to issue equity at accretive terms (Realty Income issued $752 million in equity at $77.37 a share in Q1 2020 according to CEO Sumit Roy, which is a mere 3.6% cost of equity based on its current dividend) and to borrow at low rates due to its strong investment-grade credit ratings, Realty Income is able to consistently invest in properties at accretive rates and Q1 2020 was no exception to this rule.

Realty Income completed $486 million in property acquisitions, with $320 million invested domestically in 61 properties at a weighted-average initial cash cap rate of 6.5% and a weighted average lease term of 14.8 years, and the remaining $126 million invested in 4 properties in the United Kingdom at a weighted-average initial cash cap rate of 5.1% and a weighted average lease term of 12.5 years, as indicated by CEO Sumit Roy's opening remarks during Realty Income's Q1 2020 earnings call.

Realty Income continued its disciplined approach to acquisitions, acquiring less than 3% of its $18.1 billion in sourced volume during the quarter ($10.4 billion domestic, $7.7 billion international) as noted by CEO Sumit Roy in his opening remarks during Realty Income's Q1 2020 earnings call, which is understandable given the tremendous success that the strategy has produced for Realty Income over the past half century.

Image Source: Realty Income July 2020 Institutional Investor Presentation

Realty Income posted relatively strong results in terms of rent collection for the month of June, receiving 85.7% of contractual rent across the portfolio during the month.

As one would have predicted, Realty Income's top 4 industries that sell essential goods continued to fare well in June, paying 99.7% of their rent due.

The COVID-19 vulnerable movie theater, health and fitness, restaurant, and automotive service industries comprised nearly 90% of the deferred rent in April as mentioned by CEO Sumit Roy in his response to the question from Morgan Stanley analyst Vikram Malhotra during Realty Income's Q1 2020 earnings call.

Image Source: Realty Income July 2020 Institutional Investor Presentation

Realty Income has done a tremendous job positioning itself over the better part of the last decade, which is reflected by the septupling of its available liquidity from $593 million at the end of FY 2007 to $4.042 billion to end Q1 2020.

Adjusting for Realty Income's growth in enterprise value during that time, Realty Income's available liquidity to enterprise value increased from 13.8% to end FY 2007 to 16.4% to end Q1 2020.

Realty Income's fixed charge coverage ratio has also significantly improved from FY 2007 to Q1 2020, with its ratio surging from 3.1 times to 5.5 times (with the latter being the highest ratio in the company's history as indicated by CEO Sumit Roy's opening remarks in Realty Income's Q1 2020 earnings call).

Net debt to adjusted EBITDARre has been dramatically reduced from 5.7 times in FY 2007 to just 5.0 times to end Q1 2020, which explains the upgrades in Realty Income's credit ratings from barely investment grade in FY 2007 to firmly investment grade as of Q1 2020, with A3 and A- credit ratings from Moody's and S&P.

As illustrated above by slide 12, Realty Income's debt covenant metrics have improved significantly as a whole from FY 2007 to Q1 2020, which should give investors confidence in Realty Income's ability to endure the COVID-19 pandemic and come out stronger on the other side.

Image Source: Realty Income July 2020 Institutional Investor Presentation

Given that $333 million of maturities are due this year and only $69 million are due next year, Realty Income couldn't have came across a better time to encounter a challenge such as COVID-19 as it maintains plenty of liquidity to meet its obligations in the near-term while it comes out of COVID-19 in a better financial position to comfortably meet liabilities coming due in 2022 and 2023.

As a result of Realty Income's strong operating results during Q1 2020, its continued investment in acquisitions, and firmly investment-grade balance sheet, Realty Income appears to present a great investment opportunity for the long-term when shares are purchased at or below fair value.

Risks To Consider:

Despite being a top-notch triple net lease REIT, Realty Income still faces numerous risks that could harm or break the stock's investment thesis that investors must monitor, especially with the advent of COVID-19.

For the sake of this article, I'll be focusing on COVID-19 related risks that I believe will primarily impact Realty Income in the near to medium-term as outlined in Realty Income's most recent 10-Q on pages 52-54.

The first COVID-19 related risk facing Realty Income, is the rollback of reopening in key markets such as Florida and Texas (which accounted for 16.4% of Realty Income's Q1 2020 rental revenue as detailed on pages 48 of Realty Income's most recent 10-Q).

If markets similar to the size of Florida and Texas continue to experience spikes in confirmed COVID-19 cases, this could force restrictions on restaurant capacity, movie theaters and health and fitness tenants to continue in the quarters ahead aimed at curbing COVID-19 hospitalizations, which would lead to lower contractual rent collection rates for Realty Income.

It goes without saying that the longer that the COVID-19 pandemic and the accompanying prohibitive restrictions continue for Realty Income's especially vulnerable tenants mentioned above, the more likely some of Realty Income's key tenants within these industries are to become financially insolvent, which could negatively impact Realty Income with both a temporary loss of revenue and increased renovation expenses to repurpose unleased properties and attract new tenants (page 52 of Realty Income's most recent 10-Q).

Another risk to Realty Income, is that while Realty Income had an impressive $1.2 billion in cash on hand at the time of the earnings call in May and another $1.1 billion in available credit through its credit facilities according to CEO Sumit Roy's opening remarks during Realty Income's Q1 2020 earnings call, there is no guarantee that Realty Income would be able to access its credit facility on favorable terms or at all should global financial markets experience severe disruptions (page 53 of Realty Income's most recent 10-Q).

Realty Income will in all likelihood be just fine on the liquidity front even through considerable difficulties, but it is worth noting that even Realty Income's strong balance sheet could encounter difficulties if several highly effective and accessible COVID-19 treatments don't become available in the next year.

This could result in Realty Income enduring one or two downgrade(s) to its credit rating in a worst-case scenario before the COVID-19 pandemic is under control, which could raise the company's cost of capital in the medium-term and result in slightly less opportunities for investment to generate AFFO growth going forward.

The final notable COVID-19 related risk facing Realty Income, is that although all of its employees are working remotely at this time and things are going pretty well from an operational standpoint, there is a great deal of uncertainty on how long these measures will need to be in place (page 54 of Realty Income's most recent 10-Q).

The uncertainty of Realty Income's current operational measures could lead to further actions on the part of Realty Income that could adversely impact its operating results as the situation continues to unfold.

While I have discussed several key COVID-19 related risks facing Realty Income, I haven't discussed all of the risks associated with an investment in Realty Income. For a more comprehensive discussion of the risks facing Realty Income, I would refer interested readers to pages 20-32 of Realty Income's most recent 10-K, pages 52-54 of Realty Income's most recent 10-Q, and my previous articles on the stock.

A Wonderful Company Trading Near Fair Value

Although Realty Income is a high-quality stock, that doesn't take away from the importance of acquiring shares at or below fair value. Overpaying for any stock regardless of its quality and growth prospects puts an investor behind the eight ball from the start, reducing starting yield, increasing the risk of valuation multiple contraction, and decreasing overall total returns.

It's for these reasons that I'll be using a couple of valuation metrics and a valuation model to arrive at a fair value for shares of Realty Income.

The first valuation metric that I will utilize to determine the fair value of Realty Income's shares is the TTM dividend yield to 13 year median TTM yield.

According to Gurufocus, Realty Income's TTM dividend yield of 4.72% is slightly above its 13 year median yield of 4.59%.

Assuming a reversion in Realty Income's yield to its historical yield of 4.59% and a fair value of $60.26 a share, Realty Income is trading at a 2.8% discount to fair value and offers 2.9% upside from the current price of $58.59 a share (as of July 18, 2020).

The second valuation metric that I'll use is the price to book ratio to 13 year median price to book ratio.

As indicated by Gurufocus, Realty Income's price to book ratio of 1.94 is well below its 13 year median price to book ratio of 2.32.

Factoring in a reversion to a middling price to book ratio of 2.13 and a fair value of $64.33 a share (which I believe appropriately factors in Realty Income's COVID-19 risks in the near to medium-term), shares of Realty Income are priced at an 8.9% discount to fair value and offer 9.8% of capital appreciation from the current price.

Image Source: Investopedia

The valuation model that I will use to value shares of Realty Income is the dividend discount model or DDM.

The first input into the DDM is the expected dividend per share, which is a stock's annualized dividend per share. In the case of Realty Income, that amount is currently $2.802.

The second input into the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which is the annualized total return that an investor requires on their investments. While this often varies from one investor to another, I require 10% annual total returns on my investments because I believe such requirement amply rewards me for the time and effort that I spend researching investment opportunities and periodically monitoring my investments.

The third and final input into the DDM is the long-term dividend growth rate or DGR.

While the first two inputs into the DDM require only data retrieval and subjectivity, accurately forecasting the long-term DGR requires an investor to consider numerous variables, including a stock's payout ratios (and whether those payout ratios are positioned to expand, contract, or remain the same over the long-term), annual AFFO growth potential, the strength of a stock's balance sheet, and industry fundamentals.

Because Realty Income's AFFO payout ratio is in an ideal range as I discussed in the dividend section above, I reiterate my expectation that dividend growth will track the 4-5% annual AFFO growth that I'm forecasting.

As a result, I am predicting a growth rate on the upper end of my forecast, which is how I arrive at my 4.75% annual long-term DGR.

When I plug the above inputs into the DDM, I am left with a fair value of $53.37 a share.

This implies that shares of Realty Income are trading at a 9.8% premium to fair value and pose 8.9% downside from the current price.

Upon averaging the above three fair values, I compute a fair value of $59.32 a share, which indicates that shares of Realty Income are priced at a 1.2% discount to fair value and offer 1.2% of capital appreciation from the current price.

Summary: Realty Income Remains An Attractive REIT Purchase

Realty Income has increased its dividend for 26 consecutive years and recently announced its 601st consecutive common stock monthly dividend since its founding in 1969. Supporting the long-term track record of growing dividends, is the fact that Realty Income's AFFO payout ratio is very sustainable at roughly 80% of AFFO.

In addition to the well-covered dividend, Realty Income delivered strong results in Q1 2020, posting an impressive 7.3% YoY increase in AFFO/share from $0.82 in Q1 2019 to $0.88 in Q1 2020.

What's more, Realty Income maintains investment-grade credit ratings from the major ratings agencies and possesses a much stronger balance sheet now to combat COVID-19 than it did in the midst of the Great Recession.

Between its 4.8% yield, 4-5% annual AFFO/share growth, and 0.1% annual valuation multiple expansion, shares of Realty Income are positioned to deliver 8.9%-9.9% annual total returns over the next decade.

I affirm my buy rating of shares of Realty Income as a result of the aforementioned points, although I do believe that a better buying opportunity will present itself in the next 2-3 months, so I would advise nibbling rather than backing up the truck at these levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.