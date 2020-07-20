This article discusses the long-run outperformance of Quality, the performance in the virus-impacted first half, and a discussion of the potential path forward.

The final of seven strategies I will revisit in this series is "quality", which owns stocks that screens that screen as having high return on equity and low leverage.

Investors should understand simple and easy to implement strategies that have been shown to outperform the market over long time intervals and understand in what environments they might outperform.

In my ongoing series on "7 Ways to Beat the Market", I have suggested that quality - along with size, value, low volatility, dividend growth, equal-weighting, and momentum - are simple and easy-to-implement factor tilts or alternative weighting schema that can boost performance. By tilting allocations away from the traditional capitalization weights that own more of the stocks that have increased in capitalization, average investors can boost portfolio returns.

Historical Performance

The long-run history of the S&P 500 Quality Index looks great versus the S&P 500. Owning quality-tilted stocks would have delivered more than double the return of the S&P 500 (SPY) over a period dating back to the end of 1994.

The S&P 500 Quality Index selects constituents from the S&P 500 using a scoring system that factors in return on equity, accruals ratio, and financial leverage. If you believe that good returns, low leverage, and consistent growth fit your investment philosophy, this fund might be something to consider.

While this measure of "quality" has delivered strong returns, it has been a difficult formula to bottle historically. The S&P 500 Quality Index has only been around since July 2014, so the remainder of this performance is backcasted. While some would scoff that this result is simply data mining, I would counter that we see similar outperformance in longer and broader datasets that form portfolios based on operating profitability.

Another source of potential concern for investors that seek to replicate this performance would be the difficulty in one of the leading exchange-traded fund's efforts to accomplish that singular goal. While the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) replicates the S&P 500 High Quality Index, it has meaningfully lagged the performance of that Index. At the fund's inception through June 2010, it tracked the Value Line Timeliness Select Index. From mid-June 2010 to mid-March 2016, the fund tracked the S&P 500 High Quality Rankings Index. Since mid-March 2016, the fund has tracked the S&P 500 Quality Index depicted in the long-run graph above. While tracking error to this newest index has been low, admittedly, it has an extremely short track record. The strategy unexpectedly underperformed in 2018 in a down market environment before outperforming in 2019. It slightly bested the market in the virus-impacted first half of 2020. The drift in the "Quality" Index might signal some of the difficulty in describing what Quality actually means for investors.

Performance in 2020

Despite these foibles, over the course of the first half of 2020, Quality was able to outperform the S&P 500. Through the market trough on March 23rd, the Quality Index had outperformed the S&P 500 by about 1.5 percentage points (-28.9% vs. -30.4%). During the market rally from that trough through the end of the first half, the strategy underperformed by about 1.5 percentage points (+37.8% vs. +39.3%). Through the impact of geometrically linking these returns, this left the Quality Index up about 1% versus the S&P 500 in the first half.

The chart below shows an attribution analysis of the first half for the Quality Index versus the S&P 500.

An underweight to underperforming Financials and an overweight to outperforming Tech and consumer staples delivered much of the relative outperformance. While the strategy was 11% overweight Tech with a 36% weight versus the 25% weight in the S&P 500, it did have some security selection misses that weighed on what could have been a larger level of outperformance. For example, the strategy did not own Microsoft (MSFT), which returned nearly 30% in the first half of 2020, and contributed -85bp of security selection. I am surprised that did not make the quality screen as a rare company with AAA credit ratings and a strong return on equity. The underperformance in Consumer Discretionary was largely driven by an omission of Amazon (AMZN), which returned 49% in the first half.

The Path Forward

With a 60% weight in Technology and Healthcare combined, Quality was set-up to outperform in a public health crisis that drove a reliance on technology to keep the economy operating. The strategy did outperform, but only marginally as it experienced negative security selection in both sectors. Investors have piled into tech and biopharma stocks in the healthcare sector as the "new defensives" in the current crisis. We could see this sector allocation fail to deliver if the economic recovery broadens and underperforming sectors take market leadership.

Summary

Of the seven strategies I have discussed in this series, Quality - the second best performing strategy on the year behind Momentum - is the only one where I do not have a current exposure. SPHQ appears to be a decent vehicle, but I would prefer to see it outperform while keeping its benchmark constant through a cycle.

The strategy's tilts towards Tech and Healthcare in the first half of 2020 boosted returns, but perhaps this level of outperformance underwhelmed given that fortuitous sector tilt in this particular stress scenario. The Tech sector currently screens well for the defining characteristics of "Quality" in this index. High returns on equity, quality earnings, and low net leverage are all currently features of the tech leaders, but negative security selection still hampered Quality's first half return.

The Quality strategy has less than a 1% combined weight in Materials (outperforming in July), Utilities (the 2Q laggard), Communications, and Real Estate. Looking forward, Quality's unique overweights to Tech and Healthcare will determine performance.

