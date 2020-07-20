The main avenue of growth is the opening of the Kekura mine in 2023, this is expected to increase gold production by 50%.

Often gold mining companies have high debt levels and struggle to maintain their production levels, this is not true for Highland Gold Mining.

Investment Thesis

I am at "Buy" on Highland Gold Mining (OTC:HGHGF) (LSE: HGM) because it offers an increased gold exposure in a supportive country, it is in a strong financial situation compared to its peers, has growth opportunities, and is undervalued according to a DCF analysis. The growth opportunities are from government tax incentives and a new mine which will increase production by 50% after its planned opening in 2023.

Company Summary

Highland Gold Mining operates mines in Russia and Kyrgyzstan. The Company, currently, operates four mines, with three in Russia in Khabarovsk, Zabaikalsky, and Chukotka and one in Kyrgyzstan. The mines have estimated lifetimes ending between 2028-32 and have total all-in costs of between 300-800 US$/oz. It is considered a low-cost producer of gold as this is below the average cost of $988 US$/oz.

The most recent major action taken by the company was the sale of the Kayenmivaam ("Kayen") licence to mine which they obtained in the Valunisty acquisition in December 2018. This has provided them with a $15m boost in a capital-intensive year due to equipment capital expenditure mainly to develop the Kekura mine costing $30m in 2019.

Gold exposure in a supportive country

Ray Dalio of Bridgewater Associates said in 2020:

What are [central banks] going to hold as reserves? What has been tried and true? They are going to hold gold. That is a reserve currency, and it has been a reserve currency for a thousand years,"

The Russian economy is geared towards mineral extraction and mining. It is the third-largest gold mining nation in the world. As such, it has access to great industry expertise, specialised supporting industries, and favourable tax laws. Russia also has the third-largest unmined reserves of gold (in the world); therefore, mining in Russia is stable and expected to continue.

A strong financial situation compared to its peers

Some of the key attributes from Morningstar WACC is at 4.5% while the ROIC is 12.5%, this shows strong growth. A Piotroski score of 7/9 is good. The company's profitability is highly dependent on gold prices. It has a low debt level, it is a low-cost producer, and has cost-cutting measures in place, which insulates it from some of the stresses of a low commodity price.

The current dividend yield is 3%, P/E is 4.67, and dividend safety seems high too, with the payout percentage being about 32%. This shows that reinvestment is high and there is some room for growth.

The current ratio sits at around 2.28 which is good, however, the quick ratio is at 0.86. Therefore, it could not immediately retire its debt. However, if we look at a breakdown of the debt, we can see that only $15.14m of its $293.0m debt matures by 2021. This means that it has time to build up cash on its balance sheet.

High levels of insider ownership (37.5%) are reassuring; however, this means that price can be unduly affected by the insiders.

Figure 1 - Key Numbers from the last decade (2019 data pack)

Figure 1 shows how financials can suffer as gold prices fall. The revenue falls and the assets suffer impairment loss, therefore, increasing costs. This is a risk.

In 2019, the rise in costs was due to start-up CapEx for Kekura.

Figure 2 - Increase of CapEx for the Kekura Mine data from Highland Gold Mining 2019 Annual Report

The point is that 2020 will see a further increase in costs as more CapEx is required to bring Kekura online. This will lower free cash flow, however, if gold prices remain high, then Highland Gold may be able to bring Kekura online with no additional debt. I think the recent highs in the gold price during this high CapEx period could set up Highland Gold Mining for years to come.

Figure 3 - Competitor Data; data from Yahoo Finance

The debt to equity percentages, the P/B ratios, and the pay-out ratios of Polyus (OTCPK:OPYGY) (OTC:PGILF) and Polymetal (OTCPK:AUCOY) (OTC:POYYF) are all red flags for me. The dividend yield of Highland Gold Mining is approximately the same as that of Polyus and Polymetal, so there is no need to take that risk. Kinross (KGC) has no dividend. I would need to see better value to consider investing in Kinross. Profit margin is common between them all, HGM experienced an anomalous 2019, so the margin is higher than it typically would be.

Growth opportunities

There are two main growth opportunities. The opening of the Kekura mine in 2023 will eventually increase production by 50%. Also, the effect of opening the mine will be amplified by the recent acceptance into the Chukotka Advanced Special Economic Zone (ASEZ). This will drop taxes for one of the current mines and the new mine. Increasing bottom-line growth.

The new Kekura mine will become operational in 2023 bringing increased gold extraction and so greater top-line growth. The proven and probable gold attributable to the company in the mine is 2,009,422 gold ounces. To put this into context, the total 'proven and probable' gold in the three currently operating mines is 2,338,855 gold ounces. Therefore, opening Kekura doubles the amount of gold that the company can mine. If you consider that from the three mines, a total of 300,000 gold ounces was mined in 2019, Kekura increases the longevity of the business.

As previously reported, commercial gold production at Kekura is scheduled to commence in 2023 and, in line with the development's high grade/low-cost credentials, is expected to produce an average of 172,000 oz of gold per annum with Total Cash Costs tentatively estimated at US$511 per ounce." - HGM CEO in the 2019 annual report.

This would increase gold production by more than 50%. As the Kekura mine is developed, the book value of the company will increase. As the P/B is already low, this implies that there is a small downside risk when investing in this company.

This mine is in the far east Russian region of Chukotka. HGM has recently gained access to the "Chukotka Advanced Special Economic Zone". This is a government programme which is intended to create development in the far east of the country where two of the company's mines are located.

As residents in the ASEZ, Kekura and Klen (two of their mines) will be subject to zero or reduced income tax, precious metals royalties, land rental, land tax, and property tax over the first five to ten years of operations. They will also pay a unified social tax on Payroll of 7.6% versus the statutory rate of 30% and be entitled to an expedited refund process for value-added tax expenses."

- company's website

This is essentially a significant tax break for the company. Their new mine at Kekura will be more profitable as it is in the ASEZ.

Valuation

A large increase in CapEx began in 2019 and is projected to continue until 2023. This CapEx totalled $30m and severely diminished free cash flow.

Figure 4 - Cash Flow data from 2019 Annual Report

The Bear case DCF assumes that free cash flows stay low due to continued capital expenditure. The new mine is not opened on time and free cash flow has not recovered to long-run levels due to this.

Figure 5 - Bear DCF valuation data from Highland Gold Mining Annual Report

This is a downside of about 5% from current levels.

The Base case assumes that the capital expenditure has ceased by 2023 and has allowed free cash flow to return to the long-run level of $70m. This assumes the new mine has a neutral impact on revenues and cost (Revenues-Cost = 0).

Figure 6 - Base Case DCF

This DCF gives a potential 15% upside.

The Bull case assumes that free cash flow is increased from long-standing values by 20%, which would be conservative, as this would mean that Kekura is only acting at 40% of its final capacity.

Figure 7 - Bull Case DCF

This is a conservative upside of 35%. Dividends would also increase which has not been accounted for here.

Risks and Mitigations

Following is a summary of the risks this company may face.

General Risk: Coronavirus could impact the workforce's safety and productivity

Specific Risk: Supply chain's stress such as disruption and delays in resource transportation or in bringing in new manpower may decrease workplace safety and profitability.

Mitigation: Mines sites are isolated with restricted access. Therefore, "Lock-out" orders further isolate the mines. To mitigate the effects of the pandemic, vital products have been rush delivered to all existing mines. However, for Kekura mine, this was not completed, so may slow development.

General Risk: Politics in Russia

Specific Risk: Roman Abramovich is a large political figure in Russia and he owns 10% of the company. If he were to become out of favour, this may affect the company.

Mitigation: The company cannot do much about this. They have joined advisory boards to try and influence decision making.

Specific Risks: Shrinking resource base (i.e. run out of gold to mine)

Mitigation: Kekura nearly doubles the resource pool. Kekura opens in 2023; this increases the amount of gold that the company can mine. The expected lifetimes of the current mines begin to end in 2028. Therefore, for at least 5 years, the resource pool will be larger. They also have many sites which they are developing and exploring, which will add to their resource pool.

Specific Risk: If the Gold Price falls, then company assets fall in value. (Impairment losses)

Mitigation: Goodwill is nearly 40% smaller now than it was in the run-up to the 2015 low of gold prices; therefore, impairment of goodwill will likely be less in the next dip in gold prices as there is less goodwill to further impair. A breakdown of the 2015 impairment losses can be seen in figure 8.

Figure 8 - Impairment Losses form 2015 Annual Report

However, the amount of the other assets has increased (exploration and plant assets). These may still be impaired just to a lesser extent.

Typical risks such as commodity, currency, and interest rate fluctuation have not been discussed as these factors are outside of company control and they are aware of them.

Conclusion

The best option here is a long-term hold. Even if the opening of the Kekura mine is delayed for a year or more, eventually it will open. At current expenditure levels, the company turns a profit at a gold price of $1200/oz. Considering the current price is nearly $1800/oz, there is a large margin of safety. Whilst there is uncertainty in the market, the gold price will remain high and many are calling for a new gold bull market.

I prefer to have only a small exposure to gold as it has very limited uses and its perceived value could change quickly. However, it is irrefutable that the gold price is high and that this company will capitalise on that.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HGHGF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.