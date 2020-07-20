Such an approval would simultaneously be a major boon to RKDA shareholders.

Should China join the US and many other countries in approving the HB4 soybean, it would increase the soybean supply available for Chinese import.

Recent events suggest that China has every incentive to increase the supply of soybeans available for it to import.

I've covered Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) for several years now, and as followers know, I think the heart of the story is the company's technology platform, which has been used primarily in three crops, two of which I've spent substantial time analyzing and discussing. These three crops; hemp, wheat and soybeans are among the largest or fastest growing crops in the world.

Hemp

One source estimates that "The global industrial hemp market size is projected to grow from USD 4.6 billion in 2019 to USD 26.6 billion by 2025, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.0% during the forecast period."

Another source forecasts US industrial hemp market growth as shown in the figure below:

(source)

Wheat & Soybeans

Wheat and soybeans constitute the third and fourth largest grain crops globally, surpassed only by rice and corn (data as of 2016).

(source)

Soybeans and Developments in China

I have previously written about RKDA's GoodWheat product line and its relatively new entry into hemp, but because the soybean product hadn't yet been approved in China, I have never written about it. I think that situation may soon change for reasons I outline here.

China Is Importing Soybeans at a Frantic Pace

First comes news of a spike in soybean purchases by China. As Reuters reported on July 16, 2020 (my emphasis):

China booked deals to buy 522,000 tonnes of soybeans, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday, the latest in a string of purchases by the world's top buyer of U.S. agricultural products. Another 351,000 tonnes of soybeans were sold to buyers in unknown destinations, the USDA said. Traders and analysts said those soybeans also were likely headed to China. In a separate report on Thursday, the USDA said that export sales of corn to China totaled 1.37 million tonnes in the week ended July 9, the biggest weekly total on record. China also bought 323,739 tonnes of wheat that week, its biggest weekly total since March. But weekly soybean export sales to China were just 383,216 tonnes, the smallest since the week ended April 16. There has been a flurry of farm commodity sales reported in recent days. Since Friday, the USDA has reported 3.259 million tonnes in U.S. corn purchases by China along with 1.04 million tonnes of soybeans and 320,000 tonnes of hard wheat.

These purchases followed a report two days earlier which noted that (my emphasis):

China's U.S. farm product buying spree continued on Wednesday, traders said, with private importers in the Asian nation booking more U.S. soybeans as the end of Brazil's export season approached. [...] China, the world's top soy buyer, has been importing record volumes of Brazilian soybeans, but traders say the South American country's exportable surplus is nearly sold out.

Note that Brazil having no exportable surplus left is extremely important to the RKDA story because (as discussed below) Brazil has approved RKDA's new drought resistant soybean and hence could expand its growing area to thereby produce additional soybeans for export. All that would be necessary for approval from the Chinese.

Chinese Food Price Inflation

The important news out of China doesn't end with soybean imports going gang-busters, there's also an underlying worry about food price inflation.

As CNBC reported on July 14, 2020 (my emphasis):

Elevated food prices are just one of many new challenges China needs to face in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Food prices rose 11.1% in June from a year ago, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. Weekly data from the Ministry of Commerce showed prices of agricultural food products rose 1.2% in the week ended July 5 from a week ago. Prices rose another 0.8% in the week through Sunday, according to Commerce Ministry data released Tuesday. Authorities have been closely monitoring food prices as they are an important aspect of maintaining social stability.

I take this as very important news with regards to RKDA and its soybean product. China is obviously needing to import substantial amounts of soybeans and other agricultural crops, and concomitantly it's facing food price inflation. Well what's the best way to drop prices? Increase supply!

And it can do this by approving RKDA's HB4 drought tolerant soybeans for importation. Which now brings us to the RKDA soybean story.

HB4 Soybeans and the Verdeca Joint Venture

RKDA's entry in the soybean market is actually through Verdeca which is a 50/50 joint venture with Bioceres (BIOX). The company's primary product is known as a HB4 soybean, which initially was a drought tolerant soybean, but has now been "trait stacked" to include herbicide resistance with drought resistance. Additional future trait stacks are likely.

(source)

As with all such things, the development time frame for the HB4 soybean is a long one, which I briefly recap below.

February 2012 - Verdeca joint venture formed.

April 2015 - Obtain regulatory approval in Argentina.

This is the world's first regulatory approval of an abiotic stress tolerance trait in soybeans, which Bioceres and Arcadia believe is an important initial step in pursuing additional regulatory approvals that Verdeca will seek in multiple geographies globally. Field trial results have shown that Verdeca's HB4 soybeans produce stable and high yields under multiple stresses, including drought and low-water conditions. HB4 soybeans have undergone extensive testing, including six seasons of multi-location field trials in Argentina and the United States and two years of regulatory field trials. These field trial results demonstrate that the HB4 trait provides up to a 14 percent yield advantage under multiple stress conditions typically found in soybean production areas. "We believe that the HB4 trait will help growers increase their yields under sub-optimal conditions, while preserving the maximum yield potential of the soybean crop,"

August 2015 - Complete FDA Early Food Safety Evaluation (EFSE) process

August 2017 - Receive FDA clearance for use human and animal food.

August 2018 - Introduce draught tolerant soybeans in Argentina.

October 2018 - Approved for trait stack (now included herbicide resistance) in Argentina.

May 2019 - Approval to commercialize in Brazil.

The approval allows the planting and harvesting of HB4 soybean varieties in Brazil. Besides the HB4 trait alone, the event stack with an herbicide tolerance trait was also approved. This stack is Verdeca's newest product release from its pipeline of traits developed to benefit soybean producers through quality improvement, stress mitigation and management practices.

August 2019 - Obtain USDA approval allowing commercialization in the US.

November 2019 - Obtain regulatory approval in Paraguay (my emphasis).

With this approval, the HB4 trait now has regulatory approval in more than 80 percent of the global soybean market. The HB4 trait has already been approved in the U.S., Argentina and Brazil, with regulatory submissions currently under consideration by China, among other relevant production and consumption territories. Import approval from China is needed for commercial launch in Argentina, and is now expected in late 2020.

Thus commercialization will have taken ten years of development, with the associated costs and cash burn. Of course the flip side of needing a long development time is that the company now has a moat, which hopefully pays off in spades going forward.

Chinese Approval?

Should China approve the HB4 soybean for import it will be a substantial catalyst for Verdeca, RKDA and BIOX. As I argued above, China's large scale imports and current food price inflation give it extra incentive to increase the potential supply of soybeans. Approving drought tolerance in a crop that's already been approved by the stringent USDA as well as many South American countries would seem to be a no-brainer at this point.

Recall too that the US allowed food use before it allowed cultivation, as shown in the summary snapshot from ISAAA below. And of course China only needs to approve consumption in China, as cultivation will occur in South America and the US.

(source)

Going Forward

Verdeca is proceeding with crop multiplication as though Chinese approval will occur. In a May 2020 earnings presentation, BIOX offered the following two slides which project major expansion of the program in 2021. It also suggests that RKDA will be responsible for another $20M in capital expenditures in 2021. But that will be money well spent if it means substantial soybean commercialization in 2022.

(source)

Trading Environment

Before wrapping up, I'd also suggest that developments in this area might well benefit from general investor enthusiasm. For example, recently Origin Agritech (SEED), a Chinese company which "engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities" has seen its share price rise on no specific news. Imagine what would happen to RKDA if China actually approved the HB4 soybean for consumption in China!

(source)

Summary

RKDA is still trading at a market cap of only $33M. Success in any of its product lines (hemp, wheat or soybeans) should be worth multiples of that on their own. Add in the valuation of the technology platform that would be validated by success in any product line and RKDA has the potential to be a ten bagger.

Furthermore, reviewing the development timeline reminded me not only that development is a slow process and that investor patience is needed to reap the benefits, but it also highlighted how much of a moat is achieved in developing a successful agricultural product.

Previously I'd thought that a positive revaluation of RKDA's stock price would come on the heels of commercial success in the wheat or hemp field, but recent developments now have me very hopeful that Chinese import approval of the HB4 soybean will be the catalyst that RKDA needs. I continue to be long the stock and have recently added trading shares to my core holdings.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RKDA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I actively trade around core positions.