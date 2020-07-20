Equity REIT Performance In A Nutshell: Week 29

By looking at the risk-return chart, the lodging, regional malls and shopping centers - the virus-sensitive sectors - registered much higher vol levels than those of the other sectors.

Conversely, timber REITs have outperformed the other peers two weeks in a row - gaining 6% in Week 29. Inflation protection, healthy leverage profile and structural tailwinds have driven this rally.

The REIT performance on a sector level was rather heterogeneous, where the worst-performing sector was shopping centers which declined by 1.7%.

In Week 29 (July 13-17), the U.S. equity REITs underperformed the S&P 500 by 0.6%, increasing the YTD return gap to ca. 15%.

During week 29 (July 13-17), U.S. equity REITs managed to register positive returns, but once again failed to outperform the S&P 500. The broader Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) index increased in value by 0.7% while the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) gained 1.3%.

Source: Verizon Media (compiled by the author)

The chart above depicts the YTD performance of both VNQ and SPY. The divergence of returns has been extraordinary since the outbreak of COVID-19. While there have been short periods of strong convergence, the underlying trend has not been positive for REIT investors.

On a YTD basis, SPY is more or less flat (negative 0.04%), but VNQ trades 15.2% below the value on January 1, 2020.

This is now my ninth article on the weekly equity REIT performance summary, and the pattern has been clear - REITs tend to take one step forward, two steps back. In other words, in those weeks in which REITs outperform the S&P 500, the returns tend to be very juicy, but during a subsequent week (or weeks), the strong gains, usually, get completely evaporated. It seems that there is an inherent resistance in the REIT space to deliver sustainable and above-average returns during these volatile markets.

The charts above reflect all of the 16 equity REIT sectors in which the underlying constituents are equally weighted, adjusted for any stock splits and reversals as well as adjusted for any dividend payments.

Now, if we take a look at these sectors, the individual sector performance has not been so homogeneous as we are used to. In most of the cases, whenever VNQ rises or falls, all 16 sectors follow with the difference being the level of magnitude or beta at which a sector follows.

This week there have been three sectors that have declined in value: data centers, shopping centers and regional malls.

The shopping centers are one of the most sensitive retail categories that have been hit particularly hard in the COVID-19 period. During week 29, they returned negative 1.7% with 14 out of 19 shopping centers experiencing declining market cap.

Conversely, timber REITs were the best-performing companies (sector) in the REIT space by gaining over 6%. Interestingly, timber REITs were also the top performers in the previous week in which they increased in value by 4%, while VNQ lost 2.4%.

Obviously, the timber REIT sector carries a high level of idiosyncratic risk because of only four companies being included in the composite, but there are some clear systematic patterns, which have stood behind the recent alpha performance. Timber REITs are not as leveraged as most of the other peers; they provide inflation protection, which is especially important during this time when the fears of an unexpected hyperinflation are rising, and there have also been some structural tailwinds in place (e.g., new home construction, people renovating homes, etc.) which benefit the top line.

Putting things together, it is very clear how timber REITs have outperformed other REITs and how the volatility levels differ between COVID-19-sensitive and somewhat virus-immune sectors.

Lodging, regional malls and shopping centers really stand out in the chart above in terms of the registered "swings" during week 29. All of these sectors are extremely sensitive to any updates (both positive and negative) in relation to the virus and social-distancing measures.

