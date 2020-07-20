The Gold Short Squeeze Is Getting Physical, Beware The 'Others'

The August gold contract is about to roll off the board on July 29. Those that do not roll over may demand delivery. Comex currently has enough to satisfy 207,848 contracts. August open interest is 289,325.

The "Others" pounced on gold during the March selloff, and could be the ones behind the record gold delivery figures at the Comex over the last 3 months.

Meanwhile, the "Other Reportables" are record long gold futures, and these are the people most likely to stand for delivery.

Evidence suggests, not much, since record gold imports into the US through JFK airport, presumably to cover record delivery requests at Comex, are not coming from London.

Bullion banks hold record shorts on Comex gold at $37.24 billion. They are notionally hedged with long spot positions in London, but how much of those hedges are physically backed?

The gold futures markets in New York and London trigger too much controversy. Nobody really knows how much physical gold is available for delivery in London against gold futures contracts on the Comex in New York. While the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) does publicize how much gold it currently stores in London (8,515 tons), it does not publicly say how much of that gold is actually available for delivery against contracts. In other words, it is silent about how much LBMA gold is sitting in allocated versus unallocated accounts there. If we only knew, then much of the current controversy could be avoided.

On one side of this controversy is Alasdair Macleod of Goldmoney, who believes a physical gold short squeeze on LBMA bullion banks could be in the works, already starting. On the other side is Mike "Mish" Shedlock of TheStreet, who is on record as saying that Macleod's position on this is "ridiculous" and "ludicrous". Who is right?

Let's consider. Back to allocated versus unallocated.

Allocated vs. Unallocated LBMA Gold

The difference between allocated and unallocated gold at the LBMA is analogous to the difference between registered and eligible gold at Comex vaults in New York. Eligible gold at the Comex is unowned and ready for delivering against contracts. Registered gold is not, as it is already owned by someone else. It must be bid away in the market from the owner before it becomes eligible for delivery again. The Comex, at least, publishes the exact numbers, so unless you are willing to go out on a limb and claim they are falsifying the data outright, there can be no controversy about Comex eligible gold stocks. They currently stand at 20,784,853.065 ounces. Since each gold Comex futures contract represents 100oz, there is currently enough physical gold in Comex vaults to satisfy 207,848 contracts of open interest.

Where the controversy starts is in the relationship between LBMA bullion bank short positions on the Comex, and those same banks' hedges in LBMA physical gold in London. Thanks to the disaggregated commitment of traders [COT] reports, we know the level of short positions by these bullion banks, termed the "Swaps" on the COTs. The latest figures show the swaps at a net 205,766 contracts short (see below). That's about equal to the amount of physical gold available to cover in the Comex vaults right now.

In dollar terms, this matches the all-time record for net bullion bank short positions set back in February. $1,810 per ounce multiplied by 100oz per contract totals $37.24 billion. Mish disagrees. In an article published June 28 on TheStreet linked above, he says,

"…the COT chart proves the claim 'The swaps are now more short than they have ever been,' is ludicrous."

He points to this COT chart to prove his point, the blue arrow being his annotation, not mine.

The arrow points to the blue line, which is actually managed money, not swaps. The swaps are in green, well below the dotted blue line Mish adds.

No matter, though. The pure numbers themselves are enough to prove Macleod is correct in dollar figures. By contract figures or gold tonnage, the record net short swap position was hit the week of February 17 at 226,531 contracts. The gold price was sitting at $1,644 back then, which translates to a notional gold short position of, once again, $37.24 billion. So, we are tied for an all-time high right now.

The more consequential part of the disagreement between Mish and Macleod, however, is in the nature of the hedges the swaps maintain against their own short positions on Comex, and this is where allocated versus unallocated gets into the mix.

In principle, the swaps are supposed to be hedged against their futures positions at the Comex with long positions at the LBMA spot market in London. Notionally, it's true, they are hedged, and therefore, notionally, it shouldn't matter to them in what direction gold goes. If they are hedged, a short squeeze against the bullion banks is impossible. The real question though is how much physical gold is actually behind their notional hedges.

Here is Macleod on that issue (emphasis mine):

An LBMA member bank will have physical bullion business and is likely to offer allocated and unallocated accounts to customers. Since the point of banking is to operate a fractional reserve-based customer service, a bullion bank discourages allocated (custodial) accounts, usually by making them an expensive way for customers to hold bullion. Unallocated accounts, which under fractional reserve banking will be a multiple of gold or gold derivatives in the possession of the bank, becomes the bank's standard customer offering. One of the benefits of LBMA membership is it gives a bullion bank access to paper markets, so that it can replace physical bullion held against unallocated client accounts with long positions for forward settlement, positions that can be rolled and rolled without ever having to take delivery. Another benefit is access to leased gold from central banks which store bullion in the Bank of England's vault.

There are two problems now with the benefits Macleod cites with unallocated accounts. First, deliveries are actually being taken against Comex contracts in record numbers. Much like depositors taking cash out of a bank (calling for delivery of cash) all at once collapses the bank, gold depositors in an unallocated bullion bank account taking out gold all at once collapses the bullion bank. This has not happened yet, but the extremes in physical deliveries over the last three months have most likely gotten their attention.

Last month, June saw 55,102 contracts stand for delivery, by far an all-time record. As you can see below from the Comex delivery statistics (page 7), April and June specifically saw a veritable explosion in physical deliveries.

So, the first benefit Macleod cites, being able to replace physical bullion with forwards and operate a fractional reserve bullion bank account without ever having to deliver any significant amount of gold, is growing more uncertain. As for the second benefit, access to leased gold from central banks, it is now nonexistent. Gold lease rates are now negative, and nobody is willing to lend out gold on a guaranteed loss.

A Notional Gold Squeeze Versus a Physical One

Mish makes another point in his article about the nature of bullion bank swap positions that warrants a response. He says,

"The swap dealers have been short nearly the entire rise from $250 until now. If they were not hedged they would have been blown out of the water long ago."

Technically, this is true. Mish is correct here. So, what's the deal?

In my previous update on a possible gold short squeeze, I called the period of September 2010 to September 2011 the last time there actually was a gold short squeeze. How does that jive with Mish? It does, and I still stand by my claim 100%. As I explained in that piece, September 2010 to September 2011 was a gold short squeeze in the specific sense that bullion bank swap positions swung from short 112,556 contracts to net long 6,723. The swaps were covering their notional shorts into a rising gold market, ending up net long by the end of September 2011 at gold's all-time highs. Numbers below. COTDLC (S) means swap position:

This is a short squeeze. However, this gold short squeeze was only notional, and as I assume the swaps flipped their Comex shorts to longs by flipping their long spot positions in London to shorts, they were not blown out of the water by this gold short squeeze as they remained notionally hedged throughout. They merely repositioned relative to where the market was going and came out OK. As Mish correctly states, the swap dealers have been short nearly the entire rise from $250 until now. The key point is "nearly". By the end of the last gold short squeeze, they were actually net long, which proves the point of a notional squeeze at that time.

What the bullion banks are threatened with now, though, is something different, something much more dangerous. It is the threat of a physical gold short squeeze, not merely a notional one as happened before.

Beware the "Others"

If we take a deeper look at the gold COT reports, we find something else very strange. The "Other Reported" category is at a record high net long position. Who are the "Other Reported"? They are a group that trades for their own accounts, family offices domestically, as well as wealthy foreigners. They have enough wealth to trigger reporting requirements, but not enough to fit into any specific category, producer swap or managed money. Of all the COT categories, it is these people who are most likely to stand for physical delivery of gold. Managed money is less likely, since they use futures mainly as trading or hedging vehicles. They are not normally interested in physical gold bars (though it's still possible), since they are managing a pool of assets from many different people rather than their own money.

Here is the current Other Reportable net positioning:

The net position is the distance between the blue and orange lines above. You can see that distance is at all-time highs now. I want to point out several important things about this chart besides. First, the trading pattern. You can see it's not erratic. There's a clear trend higher in the net longs of Other Reportables since July 2019. What happened in July 2019? Let's see this relative to the gold price and then zoom in and you'll see what I'm getting at. First:

What you can see here is that, during the last gold short squeeze of September 2010 to September 2011, Other Reportables did not chase the rally. They smartly reduced their long positions (orange line) as gold was peaking. Now, however, it is a completely different story. Since July 2019, the Others have been expanding their long positions pretty much in line with the gold price. They are chasing now. What happened in July 2019? This happened:

In July 2019, gold broke out of a 6-year trading range, and open interest in gold futures started to explode higher to all-time records. That was apparently the cue for the "Others" to make their move, and the swaps to match on the short side, bringing open interest to above 800,000 contracts by February. Ever since July 2019, the Others have increased their long positions almost every single month.

What is quite amazing though is how the Others really pounced on gold during the March selloff that brought gold stocks right near the 2015 bear market lows.

As gold was collapsing, these Others were buying, and buying hard. And these people are the ones who are taking a big chunk of the other side of the swap short positions. Are they the ones who have been calling for delivery in record numbers? This I cannot say for sure. But it would make intuitive sense. And we may soon find out.

Watch Out for July 29

The others are currently net long 127,455 contracts. On July 29, the active August gold futures contract rolls off the board. As Macleod points out in his latest Market Update, those that do not roll over to December by that time may be signalling their intent to stand for delivery. At least some portion of them. We will have to see. I am not saying that the gold price is going to explode specifically on July 29, though it might. I do not know. I am only saying rather that July 29 is a date to watch to see how a physical gold short squeeze might progress.

How Much Physical Unallocated Gold is Actually in London?

As to the notional hedges for the swaps in London that Mish points out in his article, let's return to the question of how much gold there actually is in the LBMA vaults to cover Comex short positions for the bullion banks. I cannot answer this question definitively, but I can point out a few things that raise significant questions. First, according to the World Gold Council, gold ETFs currently hold 3,664.8 tons of gold.

The vast majority of this is held in LBMA vaults. It is allocated gold, belonging to the ETFs, ineligible for delivery against Comex futures. That brings possible unallocated gold down to 4,850 tons maximum. Then, the question is how much does the LBMA store for the Bank of England? The Bank of England holds 5,478 tonnes for itself and other central banks, as of the last available count. How much of that overlaps with LBMA gold minus ETF gold held in London is the big question I can't answer.

What I can do though is point out some strange inconsistencies that should raise some eyebrows. Back in March, Comex started a whole new futures contract called 4GC Enhanced Delivery that made 400oz London Good Delivery bars eligible for physical redemption. The story was that there was supposedly a shortage of physical gold on the Comex due to the lockdowns that stopped transportation between London and New York. So far, almost nobody has touched this 4GC contract. Open interest is now all of 64 contracts.

Second, there is no evidence whatsoever that gold, in any significant quantities, has been transported from London to New York at all since the lockdowns have been rescinded. Below are the sources of gold imports into the United States for 2020 year to date. You can find this here:

Imports from the United Kingdom for all of 2020 so far have totaled all of 5.58 tons. That's it. And where is the gold that is imported actually going? Check this one out. Below is the gold destination chart into the US for all of 2019 by tonnage.

Deliveries to the Comex would be through JFK Airport. Not all of it would be to the Comex obviously, but all deliveries to the Comex would go through there. We can see the destinations are pretty evenly spread with a bit of an emphasis on JFK, which makes sense. That's where the Comex is. Now, check out 2020 year-to-date gold deliveries into the United States by tonnage:

334 tons, 77% of all gold imports into the US since January, have come through JFK.

The gold is coming from Switzerland, Australia, and Singapore, and some others. Why not London, if there was such a flurry of news about the cutting off of transportation between the LBMA and Comex so much so that Comex started a new enhanced delivery contract that almost nobody is actually using? None of this makes any sense.

Conclusion

I suspect, though I cannot prove, that there isn't all that much physical gold backing unallocated bullion accounts in London used by swaps to notionally hedge their Comex shorts in New York. If there was, then why not import the gold from London where it theoretically is? Isn't that the point of being hedged physical gold in London? If there isn't much there, that might be why so much gold is being imported specifically from other places into JFK, presumably much of it to the Comex vaults, which must be within a certain radius of New York City by Comex rules.

Comex now has enough gold in its vaults to cover 207,848 contracts. The active August contract still has 289,325 contracts of open interest on it at the time of writing July 19. We'll see how many traders roll August into December by July 29 and how many do not, and how much physical gold Comex has left over come that date and into August. I suspect that much of the gold being imported into the US through JFK is being imported to physically cover the swaps' Comex shorts. If even more "Others" stand for delivery on the 29th, the swaps will have to import even more. And the physical gold short squeeze, I believe, already well underway, will intensify still further.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD, AAAU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long gold and silver equities.