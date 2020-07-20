Chevron (CVX) has agreed to acquire Noble Energy (NBL), using $5 billion of stock and assuming $7 billion of debt. This transaction is a smaller, somewhat parallel transaction to Chevron's attempted purchase of Anadarko that Occidental Petroleum (OXY) outbid last year. Similar to Anadarko, Noble has a set of unconventional upstream US assets as well as high return international assets and midstream.

Chevron is being very direct in its messaging about the acquisition, emphasizing value and portfolio depth:

The acquisition of Noble Energy provides Chevron with low-cost, proved reserves and attractive undeveloped resources that will enhance an already advantaged upstream portfolio. Noble Energy brings low-capital, cash-generating offshore assets in Israel, strengthening Chevron’s position in the Eastern Mediterranean. Noble Energy also enhances Chevron’s leading U.S. unconventional position with de-risked acreage in the DJ Basin and 92,000 largely contiguous and adjacent acres in the Permian Basin.

Investment banks are estimating substantial accretion, with Tudor Pickering emphasizing improvements for Chevron on ROE (return on equity), FCF (free cash flow) and earnings within one year, and $300 million of synergies. Newly independent analyst Paul Sankey "loves" the deal "based on the low premium, the massive out-performance of Chevron stock to Noble stock, the resolution of the extremely awkward 'neither fish nor fowl' asset/business mix of Noble, and the ending of Noble's zig-zagging strategic direction."

Relative share performance could be key accretion in the deal:

Data by YCharts

Even after the pre-market "pop" on the deal announcement, Noble is down 57% ytd while Chevron stock is down 27%. Both were substantially affected by the oil demand shock from Covid-19, but Chevron's stronger balance sheet and inclusion in high performing stock indexes helped buoy its shares, despite substantial challenges. This relative out-performance leaves room for the accretion that TPH, Sankey and others are identifying, particularly in the context of hundreds of millions of dollars of cost synergies.

When viewed in the context of Chevron's existing assets, the overall business sense of this combination becomes compelling beyond the financials. Here is a map of Chevron's asset base from its recent corporate presentation:

Source: Chevron May presentation

Noble's onshore US shale exposure fits right in, with the Permian asset near Chevron existing assets and the DJ and Eagle Ford either new consolidation areas or divestment opportunities:

Source: Noble presentation

Noble's "Eastern Med" properties are in proximity to Chevron's Egypt and Iraq assets and could add to the LNG export business breadth and depth:

Source: Noble presentation

And Noble's West Africa asset fits into Chevron's "strong deep-water position" in the area:

Source: Noble Energy presentation

Similar to the attempted Anadarko deal last year, with this degree of accretion and set of promising, high quality assets, there is a risk of a third party topping Chevron's bid. In this case, the premium offered is lower, but the financing and overall environment is more challenging. Chevron seems confident it will win this acquisition, and if successful without raising its bid, this would hopefully be a bigger win for Chevron than the Anadarko purchase was for OXY.

Incidentally, OXY's stock fell even more than Noble Energy over the past three years, clearly precipitated by the Anadarko purchase and assumption of debt, while Chevron's has relatively substantially outperformed:

Data by YCharts

Regarding further implications, this Chevron / Noble deal does not necessarily mean that oil majors will be buying out more independents anytime soon, even if there is a lot of financial and operating logic to select deals. It may mean that the DJ basin comes back into focus, with the two largest operators now to be Chevron and OXY. And it may mean a more consolidated global LNG business with Chevron buying Noble's world-class Israel properties as well as promising West African LNG assets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Opinions expressed herein by the author are not an investment recommendation and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. This is not an investment research report. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. Any analysis presented herein is illustrative in nature, limited in scope, based on an incomplete set of information, and has limitations to its accuracy. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings, and consult a qualified investment adviser. The information upon which this material is based was obtained from sources believed to be reliable but has not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee its accuracy. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice.