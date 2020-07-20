Source: Forbes

Canadian National (CNI) reports quarterly earnings July 21st. Analysts expect revenue of $3.25 billion and EPS of $1.25. The revenue estimates imply a double-digit decline Y/Y. Investors should focus on the following key items.

Declining Rail Traffic

U.S. railroads faced headwinds to their top-line growth for much of 2019. The Canadian railroads began to experience headwinds in the second half of the year, yet were able to hike prices to offset stagnant rail traffic. That may not be the case going forward. For the first 28 weeks of the year, cumulative rail traffic at Canadian railroads fell about 9% Y/Y. This likely portends declining rail traffic for Canadian Pacific this quarter as well.

In Q1 2020, Canadian National reported revenue of $3.5 billion, which was practically flat compared to the year-earlier period. Freight volume was off 6% Y/Y, and the average selling price ("ASP") gained 7%. COVID-19 has caused business disruptions around the globe. Canada's Q2 GDP is expected to fall hard. It will likely weigh on railroads like Canadian National.

Only three of the company's seven product categories did not experience a decline in revenue. Petroleum and Chemicals, Grain and Fertilizers, and Intermodal represented over 60% of total revenue. Petroleum and Chemicals was up 8% Y/Y on a 3% rise in carloads and a 5% increase in ASP. Grain and Fertilizers rose 6% on a 1% rise in carloads and a 5% rise in ASP. Intermodal was flat as volume fell 12% and ASP rose about 14%.

Total carloads fell 6% Y/Y. The biggest decliners were Forest Products, Intermodal, and Automotive.

Intermodal volume, as well as the company's total volume, could fall hard until the pandemic subsides. The Automobile sector could face headwinds if consumers shun durable goods and big-ticket items amid the recession.

Canadian National hiked prices an average of 7%. Management hiked prices for five of its seven product categories.

The company's ASP could decline this quarter. It could difficult to raise prices in a declining economy, particularly if Canadian National's clients are uncertain about their own businesses.

Falling Scale Could Hurt Margins

Canadian National delivered an operating ratio of 66%, about 400 basis points lower than that of the year-earlier period. Its total operating costs were $2.3 billion, down 5% Y/Y. The company was able to cut into operating expenses while keeping its revenue growth flat. This led to the improvement in its operating ratio. Management reduced incentive compensation and headcount, which cut labor costs by 7%. The inclusion of TransX caused costs for purchased services to rise 4% Y/Y.

Fuel costs fell by double-digits on lower fuel prices and productivity gains. Falling fuel prices appear to be a side benefit of a slowing economy. Canadian National's operating ratio could rise this quarter due to a loss of scale. Labor and purchased services are about 57% of total operating costs. They represent a large pool of expenses management could potentially cut into in the future.

EBITDA was $1.6 billion, up 6% Y/Y. EBITDA margin was 45%, up about 200 basis points versus the year-earlier period. Wringing costs out of the system could help, but management could potentially generate efficiency gains by further integrating TransX. For now, recessionary pressures and falling rail traffic will likely hurt revenue and EBITDA margins.

CNI Appears Overvalued

Rail traffic faced headwinds prior to the pandemic. The expected decline in Q2 GDP will likely weigh on rail traffic over the near term. Canadian National's pricing power may have also dissipated. I am not sure this is reflected in the share price. CNI has an enterprise value of $106 billion and trades at 14.7x last 12 months ("LTM") EBITDA. CNI has benefited from the rise in broader financial markets, but valuation appears too robust given the challenges it faces.

Conclusion

CNI is up in the low-single-digit percentage range Y/Y, but it faces more challenges ahead. CNI remains a sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.