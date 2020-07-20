A lot has happened with Argonaut Gold over the last few months and sentiment appears to have turned positive for the company.

Investment Thesis

I wrote a couple of articles on Argonaut Gold (OTCPK:ARNGF) back in February and March of this year. The stock price has appreciated significantly since then, especially from the March low when Argonaut was trading at a ridiculous level.

Figure 1 - Source: YCharts

Argonaut bottomed before the production suspension was announced where mining, crushing, and stacking were suspended during April and May of this year. The pumps and leach process were uninterrupted. 2020 production will come in somewhat below initial guidance in Mexico, but the impact does not appear to have been that substantial judging by the Q2 production numbers and updated guidance.

Since my last article, Argonaut has merged with Alio Gold, received the last federal permit for Magino, and the path to growth now looks more certain.

Argonaut Gold is still cheap, which I think will lead to further out-performance when the increased production and lower cost in H2 2020 and 2021 is realized by the market.

Enterprise Value & Cash

The latest stock price is C$2.50 and the USDCAD fx rate is 1.3576. Together with the most recent fully diluted shares, cash, and debt numbers from the slide below, we get a market cap of $451M and an enterprise value of $393M.

The recently announced bought deal financing will increase the cash position and the shares outstanding. However, I will use enterprise value in the valuation, so we can overlook it for valuation purposes.

Figure 2 - Source: Argonaut Gold July 2020 Presentation

I never like to get diluted and maybe it would have been better to do the bought deal financing 6-12 months out into the future, but it could have been a lot worse as well. A price of C$2.55 is still at the upper end of the 3-year price range and it will offer the company options and a more secure path to growth.

Figure 3 - Source: YCharts

Argonaut now has a net cash position of $58M, the bought deal financing will bring in another $80M, let us say another $25M in FCF in H2 2020. We then get $163M by the end of this year.

Magino will cost about $320M to build and should be achievable by also relying on 2021-2022 cash flows and possibly some debt financing. With today's gold price and if everything goes according to plan, the bought deal financing might look redundant, but things don't always go according to plan, and the price of gold can still retreat. So, the bought deal financing seems sensible in my view.

Should we see an even higher gold price, there is nothing preventing the company from also moving forward with any of the other late stage development projects.

Production & Cost

Argonaut Gold withdrew the initial production and cost guidance seen in the first table below, which only related to the Mexican operation. I am just including it for point of reference here. The most recent guidance can be seen in table 2 and 3 below.

Figure 4 - Source: Q4 2019 Conference Call Presentation

Figure 5 & 6 - Source: Q2 Production Update

For the Mexican assets, it is noticeable that the production guidance has only decreased marginally, from 175-185 Koz to now 160-173 Koz. Another interesting point is that the cost guidance has decreased in Mexico to 850-950 $/oz from initially 900-1,000 $/oz. Keep in mind that cash cost during Q1 2020 was $967/oz, which means costs will need to be at the lower end of the range to offset the higher cost in Q1.

Florida Canyon will be significantly higher on the cost side during 2020, but the company is investing heavily to be able to increase production and lower cost from 2021 and onward.

Valuation

I am hesitant to drill down too much into the financials given the newly merged company and uncertainties related to that. In this section I will look at some high-level numbers and EV to EBITDA a couple years out into the future.

Keep in mind the large uncertainty when looking several years out into the future. I will just use the middle of guidance for simplicity here and there are a few assumptions worth highlighting.

2020 production and cost guidance are based on the most recent Q2 production update.

2021 and 2022 production and cost guidance for Florida Canyon rely on the updated mine plan.

2022 will be the last year of mining, crushing, and stacking for El Castillo. The 2021 and 2022 numbers for El Castillo have been provided by investor relations at Argonaut.

I will assume a $1,750/oz gold price for 2020 and a $1,800/oz gold price for 2021 and 2022.

I am assuming a $20M annual cost for G&A and Exploration Expense for all the years, this is significantly more than Argonaut's 2018 and 2019 numbers to be on the conservative side.

Figure 7 - Source: Own Estimates

The precise path for Magino is not yet clear, but the best estimate today from investor relation is to see first gold in Q1 2023 and commercial production in Q3 2023. While the average annual production for the life of the mine is slightly lower, the annual production during the first 5 years for Magino is 150,000 oz, which would transform Argonaut as a company.

Figure 8 - Source: Own Estimates

Magino will be a game changer for Argonaut, but the company is already now looking extremely attractive from a valuation perspective. Few gold mining companies trade with a more attractive multiple unless they are in far riskier regions. The EV to EBITDA for 2021 is even more attractive.

Conclusion

The sentiment was extremely bearish when I started investing in Argonaut Gold earlier this year, but the company has done several good things over the last few months and the company now seems to have more of a tailwind.

The impact from COVID-19 has so far been relatively minor, the lower production volume looks to be offset by lower costs, likely due to a weak Mexican Peso.

Figure 9 - Source: YCharts

The path to growth now looks much more certain compared to what it did 6 months ago, and the company will be transformed by Magino. I do not think investors will have to wait for Magino to see a significant price appreciation in the stock. If Argonaut can achieve the production and cost levels it has set out over the next 12-18 months, I expect a much higher stock price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARNGF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long AR on TSX.