In 2008, the global financial crisis led central banks to slash interest rates and roll out quantitative easing programs. The US Federal Reserve cut the short-term Fed Funds rate to zero percent and used QE to push rates further out on the yield curve lower. In Europe, short-term rates fell to negative territory, and QE included corporate bonds and government debt securities. The massive injection of liquidity that inhibited saving and encouraged borrowing and spending ignited a rally in the commodities sector. After falling to multiyear lows in 2008, many commodities exploded to lofty levels and, in some cases, all-time highs in 2011 and 2012. The US Treasury borrowed $530 billion to fund the stimulus from July through September 2008.

The outbreak of coronavirus that brought the US and global economies to its knees in 2020 caused an even more substantial response from governments and central banks. The tidal wave of stimulus far exceeds the levels from twelve years ago. The US Treasury already borrowed $3 trillion in May, and more borrowing is likely in the cards. If 2008 is an example of what we can expect over the coming months and years, an inflationary surge that lifts raw material prices is on the horizon. Over the past weeks, since the March lows, many commodities are already showing signs of breaking out to the upside. The Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (DBC) holds a portfolio of commodity futures contracts.

Q2 was a bullish quarter for commodities

After a spike lower in March and April, the commodities asset class rebounded in the second quarter of 2020. The energy, base and precious metals, soft commodities and grain sectors all moved higher while meat prices declined. Energy was the leader by far, with the price of gasoline doubling, and the two benchmark crude oil futures contracts moving over 80% higher. Silver made a spectacular comeback. After falling below $12 per ounce for the first time since 2009, the precious metal was over 30% higher on a quarter-by-quarter basis.

At the beginning of the third quarter, commodities continued to move higher. Low interest rates and a falling dollar has provided support for many members of the asset class through July.

Copper is a leader in commodities

Copper is the leader of the industrial metals. The commodity that many market participants look to as “Doctor Copper” often diagnosis the health and well-being of the global economy. In March, the red metal fell to its lowest level since 2016 when it traded to $2.0595 per pound on the nearby COMEX futures contract. By the end of Q2, the price had recovered to $2.7150.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart highlights the continuation of the ascent of copper in July as the price reached a high of $2.9815, the highest price of 2020, and since April 2019.

An improvement in China’s economy was one factor that took the price of the nonferrous metal higher. Moreover, as the coronavirus spread through South America, production at mines in Chile and Peru also supported the price. In an almost perfect bullish storm, a falling US dollar and low interest rates pushed the price of copper to nearly $3 per pound in mid-July. Copper was trading at just below the $2.90 level at the end of last week.

Gold is heading for a record high, but silver is the recent leader

Gold settled at $1798.10 at the end of Q2 and posted an over 13.7% gain for the three months. At the start of Q3, gold continued to climb and reached a higher high.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart illustrates that gold reached its most recent peak at $1829.80 per ounce on July 8, which was the highest level since 2011. At the high, gold was less than $100 below its record high at $1920.70 from 2011.

Silver, the always volatile precious metal, has given market participants a wild ride so far in 2020. Silver closed Q2 at $18.485 per ounce after trading to a low of $11.74 six weeks earlier in mid-March. Gold was over the $1810 level on July 17.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows that silver jumped to its most recent high at $19.795 per ounce on July 17, with the September contract reaching a peak at $19.87. Silver moved to its highest level since 2016 and was moving closer to its critical technical resistance level at $21.095, the post-Brexit high from 2016.

Crude oil sits at $40 per barrel- Lumber explodes

If silver volatility jumped over the past months, crude oil was off the hook. An evaporation of demand and lack of storage capacity took the price of nearby May futures to a low few believed possible on April 20.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart illustrates that NYMEX crude oil futures became a bearish hot potato in late April, sending the price to a low of negative $40.32 per barrel. The price came all the way back and rallied by over $80 per barrel on the continuous contract by the end of Q2 as it closed at $39.82 on June 30. In July, the energy commodity has been trading on either side of $40 in a consolidation pattern. Brent crude oil reached a bottom at $16 per barrel and has recovered to over $43 at the end of last week.

Lumber is a commodity with little liquidity in the futures arena. However, the price action in the wood market confirms the strength in copper, gold, silver, and crude oil.

Lumber reached its low in early April at $251.50 per 1,000 board feet.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart highlights, that the price of wood more than doubled over the past weeks, reaching its most recent peak at $600 per 1,000 board feet, the highest price since 2018 when it hit an all-time peak at $659. Nearby September lumber futures closed at $550.80 per 1,000 board feet on July 17, more than twice the price at the start of April.

DBC is a commodities ETF product

Some of the leading bellwether commodities are flashing a signal to markets across all asset classes. The price tag for trillion in fiscal and monetary policy stimulus is inflationary. While central banks and governments can print fiat currencies to their heart’s content, commodity supplies are a function of production price and availability when it comes to extracting them from the crust of the earth or growing them to meet global requirements. While output tends to rise with the price of a raw material, there is a lag time for production. Low rates, a decline in the value of the world’s reserve currency, and an unprecedented tidal wave of stimulus are a potent bullish cocktail for the commodities asset class.

The last time we saw commodities fall in a risk-off climate and then explode to the upside was from 2008 through 2012, in the aftermath of the global financial crisis. We could be at the very beginning of a similar move in raw material prices, but they can move much further to the upside over the coming months and year. If the ascent of prices is a function of the level of stimulus, we should fasten our seat belts for what could be explosive rallies and higher highs in the commodities asset class.

The Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (DBC) is an ETF product that holds a portfolio of commodities futures contracts. The top holdings and fund summary of DBC include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

DBC has net assets of $851.27 million, trades an average of over one million shares each day, and charges an 0.85% expense ratio.

Source: Barchart

From March 31 through June 30, the DBC product moved from $11.25 to $12.31 per share or 9.42%. As of July 17, DBC was trading at $12.66 or 2.84% higher than its Q2 closing price.

The price tag for stimulus is inflation as it eats away at the purchasing power of currencies. The price action in copper, gold, silver, crude oil, and lumber is screaming that inflationary pressures are emerging. If 2020 turns out to be anything like 2008, we are at the very beginning of a rally in the commodities asset class that will take prices far higher than most market participants believe possible.

A risk for holders of the DBC product is contango or the forward premium for rolling futures contracts from one active month to the next. However, if prices take off like a rocket ship, contango will be a rounding error when it comes to price appreciation over the coming months and years.

The author is long gold and silver