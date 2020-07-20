BigCommerce is still relatively small, with the company having generated just over $100 million of revenue last year at a ~30% y/y growth pace.

Technology companies have rarely been as popular or as successful in the public markets than they have been this year. While companies across virtually every industry have had to deal with the fallout of the coronavirus, tech companies - and in particular e-commerce companies - have seen a surge in demand.

It makes sense, then, that BigCommerce (BIGC) chose this moment to go public. BigCommerce can be thought of as a younger startup version of Shopify (SHOP), a software platform that helps entrepreneurs get their e-commerce operations off the ground. Companies like BigCommerce and Shopify power the infrastructure that helps merchants set up online stores, similar to how Wordpress offers the tech infrastructure necessary for bloggers to set up their websites.

BigCommerce is obviously a Shopify rival, but the latter also provides a very positive comp for BigCommerce as it prepares to go public. Investor demand for both software and internet companies, and especially the companies that enable business to be transacted online. Shopify has soared to new all-time highs this year: in seeing its share prices more than double since the start of the year, Shopify has hit several milestones including a >$100 billion market cap (larger than many companies in the Dow 30) and a ~50x forward revenue multiple, making it one of the most richly-valued stocks in the software/internet space. The validity of Shopify's ultrahigh multiple is a subject for another article, but suffice it to say that as it concerns BigCommerce, the company should have no problem in attaining a premium valuation multiple given the solid comps in the market.

BigCommerce filed its initial S-1 in mid-July. This is the company's first major public debut. Having been founded in only 2015, BigCommerce is still relatively young. But the company has raised an impressive cumulative total of ~$220 million through the present, including from notable investors including General Catalyst and SoftBank (though let's hope that BigCommerce is not one of the latter's high-profile blowups). See the company's funding timeline below, from Crunchbase:

Figure 1. BigCommerce funding timeline Source: Crunchbase

The IPO is likely at least a month or two out, but there's a lot of information we can dig through in the company's initial filing. Here's what we know so far; more to come as the IPO draws nearer.

Empowering e-commerce

BigCommerce is indeed an e-commerce company, but it's in the business of providing software and tools to other e-commerce merchants rather than selling online itself. BigCommerce's primary, self-named SaaS platform is a tool that helps both large and small businesses set up and manage an online store.

The snapshot below, taken from BigCommerce's marketing website, highlights some of the key features that BigCommerce provides:

Figure 1. BigCommerce features Source: BigCommerce.com

Needless to say, building an online store is very different (and far more complicated) than setting up any other kind of website. Backend tools are needed to manage inventory, buy flow (the process from clicking an available item and adding it to a cart, and translating that into a shipment order), payment processing, refund handling, and reporting. Tools like BigCommerce offer a "plug and play" way of setting up an online store with ease, allowing business owners to focus on marketing and inventory rather than backend development.

What is also needless to say is that the market opportunity for e-commerce is vast, especially in the wake of the coronavirus. We've seen online sales surge as people have been marooned inside their homes, and sales of both necessities like hand sanitizers and masks have boosted alongside purchases of regular everyday items as well (Wayfair (W), a furniture e-commerce company people had long doubted, is seeing a surge of new orders for example). As e-commerce continues to penetrate even more categories within retail, its share of overall consumer spending will continue to rise. The chart below from BigCommerce's S-1 filing shows that the share of e-commerce as a percentage of total retail spending has recently risen to 17% - and equally difficult to believe is that just a few years ago, that share sat at less than 10%. By 2024, this third-party study from eMarketer expects total e-commerce spending to hit $6.3 trillion.

Figure 2. E-commerce as a share of total retail spending Source: BigCommerce S-1 filing

Pricing and customer base

Like most cloud software companies, BigCommerce bills its customers on a recurring basis, with monthly and annual options and a slight discount incentive for committing to an annual plan.

Here's a look at BigCommerce's pricing plans:

Figure 3. BigCommerce pricing

Source: BigCommerce.com

The cheapest ~$30/month Standard plan is ideal for customers with annual sales volumes below $50k. The more expensive plans, meanwhile, carry additional advanced features such as stored credit cards, smart shopping carts, additional customization, more advanced API calls to third-party integrations, and cheaper volume-based discount rates on payment processing through PayPal (PYPL).

Shopify is mostly known as a company that supports independent online merchants selling their wares through the likes of Facebook (FB) and Instagram. And though BigCommerce targets the same customer base, the company has also recently made a push to sign enterprise clients. Several well-known enterprise brands currently use BigCommerce as their primary e-commerce platform, including appliance maker Sharp Electronics, ice cream company Ben & Jerry's, and Skullcandy, the earphones maker.

Figure 4. BigCommerce notable customers

Source: BigCommerce S-1 filing

In April 2019, Gartner (the leading software industry analyst) named BigCommerce a Customers' Choice vendor in the digital commerce space specifically for large enterprise customers - which is a notable accolade for such a young company.

Financial overview

Of course, the meat of any IPO filing is getting a peek at the financials for the first time. Take a look at BigCommerce's financials below:

Figure 5. BigCommerce financials Source: BigCommerce S-1 filing

As previously mentioned, BigCommerce is relatively small, having generated only $112.1 million in revenues in FY19 (making it less than a tenth the size of Shopify). The good news is that, unlike software companies like Coupa (COUP) or Slack (WORK) that rely on network effects to be truly effective, the business of providing backend e-commerce software is a relatively open field for new entrants, with no real disadvantages for the underdog.

BigCommerce's growth has also taken off this year in the wake of the coronavirus. The company's Q1 revenue growth clocked in at 30% y/y to $33.2 million, actually accelerating seven points over Q4's revenue growth of 23% y/y. Unsurprisingly, the coronavirus has actually been a tailwind for BigCommerce's growth as businesses turned to e-commerce to shore up a decline in brick-and-mortar sales.

Per BigCommerce's S-1 commentary on how the coronavirus has impacted its sales trends:

From late March through June 2020, e-commerce sales in the United States and our target international markets increased significantly due to the widespread shutting of physical stores and behavioral changes associated with social distancing. Beginning in March 2020, new sales of Essentials plans increased substantially, growing 33%, 106%, and 86% year-over-year for March, April, and May 2020, respectively. In contrast, we experienced reductions in Enterprise plan sales of 14% and 13% year-over-year in March and April, respectively. This resulted from several of our larger enterprise sales prospects needing to focus on their pandemic response at the immediate expense of their ecommerce initiatives. However, sales of Enterprise plans improved significantly in May 2020, growing 60% year-over-year. Thus far during the pandemic, we have observed an overall shortening of sales cycle time and an improvement in lead conversion and competitive win rates."

The only concern in the commentary above is the purported weakness in Enterprise plans, as these large-billing customers are the key to BigCommerce scaling up to compete at Shopify's level - but we do note that the company has commented on recovery by May, so we should expect Q2 and Q3 performance to improve.

We note as well that BigCommerce maintains high gross margins, which is one of the most important indicators for a young company that tells us how profitable it can be at scale. BigCommerce's Q1 GAAP gross margin clocked in at 77.5%, improving 70bps year-over-year. This is actually much stronger than Shopify's 54.7% margin over the same time period - but mostly due to the fact that unlike BigCommerce, Shopify also has a lower-margin payments processing business which provides more than half its revenues. On a subscription basis alone, Shopify generates 80.0% GAAP gross margins.

We also like the fact that BigCommerce's loss profile isn't altogether too crazy. The company's Q1 operating cash burn was only about ~$10 million, which annualizes to approximately a ~$40 million annual burn rate.

Figure 6. BigCommerce cash flows Source: BigCommerce S-1 filing

We do note, however, that BigCommerce's IPO proceeds will likely be necessary to bolster the ~$33 million of cash reserves left on its balance sheet.

Key takeaways

Given the intense focus on the e-commerce space this year, BigCommerce chose an opportune time to file to go public. Recent IPOs have shot through the roof on the basis of their growth stories alone, and BigCommerce is unlikely to be any different - especially with the high-valued comp in Shopify. Keep an eye on this IPO and I'll provide an update when it draws nearer.

