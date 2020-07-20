Shares are cheap, and short-term price appreciation is possible, as Tsakos will be printing cash and could fund a large portion of the newbuilds without borrowing extra money.

Introduction

Although the charter (and spot) rates for oil shipping companies have collapsed after an unsustainably strong April, the current rates indicate companies like Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP) will still make plenty of money. While Q3 will definitely be softer than the second quarter of the year, the VLCC and Suezmax class operators are still printing money. Tsakos also announced it will be building three new Suezmax vessels that will immediately be chartered out on a long-term contract.

The Q1 results provide interesting background

When Tsakos reported its Q1 results in June, I admit I was negatively surprised the company was only able to report a net income of $11M attributable to common shareholders. While this still was a very respectable $0.12/share (pre-consolidation) (since reporting the Q1 results, Tsakos has executed on a 5:1 share consolidation, so the Q1 income was around $0.60 per share), so I wanted to dive a bit deeper into the results to figure out how a $32M revenue increase only resulted in the net income increasing by just $10M.

While a slight increase in the operating expenses of around $5-7M in Q1 was to be expected and seeing the operating income double compared to Q1 last year, the net income of almost $22M was a bit disappointing.

We notice the interest and finance expenses almost doubled and an explanation could be found in the accompanying press release:

So not only was approximately half of those costs a one-time event, but Tsakos also clearly mentioned this has been reversed, so we can probably expect a one-time benefit to the tune of $10-15M in the Q2 results.

This also means that after adding back the one-time charge to the net income, net income would have reached $38M. After deducting the preferred dividends ($10.2M), net income attributable to common shareholders of Tsakos would have been around $28M, or around $1.45 per share, post consolidation.

The charter rates remain strong

A useful source to keep an eye on the charter rates for oil (and bulk) vessels is provided by Compassmar.com which provides a weekly update on its website. The most recent update (published on Friday, July 17th) shows the 12-month charter rates for VLCC vessels remain close to $40,000 per day while the Suezmax charter rates remain stable in the mid-20 range.

This doesn't mean Tsakos Energy Navigation is a slam-dunk investment though, as although the VLCC and Suezmax charter rates remain strong, the LR1 and MR classes are still subject to relatively low charter rates. The next slide from the Tsakos Energy Navigation deck shows the break-even points for all vessels. Note these break-even prices include all G&A, depreciation and interest payments, so it really is a comprehensive all-in cost. The cash cost will be substantially lower.

Source: Q1 presentation

We see the two VLCCs owned by Tsakos will be making close to $15,000/day if they would be chartered out, while the Suezmaxes would have a net cash flow of around $2,500 per day. We also see the current charter rates for the smaller vessels (in the green) are lower and Tsakos is currently roughly breaking even on that. Again, those are the all-in break-even prices and include depreciation. So while Tsakos will lose almost $1,500/day on agreeing a charter rate of $14,000/day for its 11 LR1 tankers, the depreciation expenses (which are a non-cash charge) represent a large portion of that break-even cost.

Assuming a straight-line depreciation over a 20-year economic life from an initial value of $42M to a remaining value of $8M (the current market prices for LR1 tankers), the depreciation cost is approximately $1.7M per year, or just over $4,600 per day. This means the cash break-even cost for the LR1s will be closer to $11,000/day and those vessels are still making money. This still isn't an ideal situation, as ideally the depreciation charges would also be covered, but even the LR1 segment and MR tanker vessels will continue to be free cash flow positive, although the rates are currently just below the proclaimed break-even rates.

Note: Tsakos obviously doesn't deploy all vessels on 12-month charter rates, and some rates the vessels are currently operating under will be higher or lower than the current charter rates. I just want to illustrate that even though the tanker charter rates have come down, there still is plenty of money to be made by the shipping companies as the current charter rates remain comfortably higher than the all-in operating cost.

Investment thesis

Despite the recent drop in Tsakos' share price (from a spike just over $20 in April to just $8.65 now), the company's shares do have value as the current market capitalization is just over $160M despite generating a net income of $10M in Q1 and despite a reasonable expectation to generate a multiple of that net profit in Q2 due to higher charter and spot rates and the lack of one-time expenses. This means Tsakos could be an interesting company to keep an eye on in anticipation of the financial results in Q2 and Q3 perhaps exceeding the market expectations, and I have a small long position which I obtained after some written put options unexpectedly ended in the money.

That being said, the tanker sector is and will remain a sector exposed to "boom and bust" cycles and virtually no tanker company is a solid, long-term buy and hold. Tsakos' balance sheet also contains quite a bit of debt (although the net debt will decrease fast this year as Tsakos will likely generate in excess of hundred million in free cash flow this year), and the first $10M in quarterly income has to be spent on covering the preferred dividends. My current long position is relatively small and is covered by written call options at a strike price of $10 and $12.5, so I would be happy to sell again around those levels.

Another interesting approach could be to write some out-of-the-money put options as the volatility has increased the option premiums, and with an option premium of around $0.80 for the P7.5s expiring in September, I expect to write additional put options as even if those puts end up in the money, my average purchase price would be around $6.7/share or a market capitalization of just around $130M.

