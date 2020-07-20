The company has seen earnings and revenue grow consistently in recent years, but analysts expect declines in both this quarter.

I wrote about Allegion (ALLE) back on February 14 - just before the huge drop in the market. I was bullish on the stock back then, but I cautioned investors that the stock was overbought at the time and that they should consider waiting for a pullback. Here are some snippets from that article.

"The only problem I have with the stock at this time is the fact that it is overbought according to the weekly stochastic indicators and the 10-week RSI. I mentioned before that the stock is 28% above its 52-week moving average and that supports my concern about how overbought it is." "I am still bullish on Allegion, but I don't know if now is the time to buy it." "…if the weekly stochastic indicators were to reach oversold territory again, that would be a great opportunity in my opinion."

If you aren’t familiar with Allegion, apparently you aren’t alone. In the last two years, there have been two articles written about the stock here on Seeking Alpha, mine and one other in July 2018. The company is a global provider of mechanical and electronic security products. Its brands include Interflex, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Allegion is set to report second-quarter earnings results on Thursday morning before the market opens. Analysts expect the company to report earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter on revenue of 608.9 million. Those figures are down from EPS of $1.26 and $731.2 million in the second quarter of 2019. The consensus estimate has dropped from $1.09 to the current $0.81 over the last three months as the global economy has had to deal with the pandemic.

I have been following Allegion for a couple of years now and the thing that drew my attention to the stock in the first place was the fundamental analysis. The company has seen earnings grow by an average of 13% per year over the last three years and they grew by 18% in the first quarter. Analysts expect earnings to decline by 16% in 2020, but they are expected to grow again in 2021 and the growth estimate is currently at 9.2%.

Revenue has seen a little slower growth rate, growing by 9% per year over the last three years and by 3% in the first quarter. Analysts expect revenue to decline by 7.5% in 2020 and then grow by 3.2% in 2021.

One of the areas where Allegion really stands out is its return on equity. The ROE is currently at 65.4% and that is one of the highest returns I have seen recently. The profit margin is also solid at 18.9% – slightly above average. The current valuations are in the average range with the trailing P/E at 31.19 and the forward P/E at 25.13.

Overall, I would say the fundamentals for Allegion are above average. The management efficiency measurements are really good with the high ROE and above-average profit margin. The earnings and revenue growth for the past few years have been good, but they are expected to decline in the second quarter.

Trying to Form a New Upward Trend

Looking at the weekly chart, we can see how Allegion rallied sharply from September of last year through the middle of February. When the market fell from mid-February through mid-March, Allegion fell over 44% from the high to the low. Since then, the stock appears to have formed a new upward trend.

The arrows I drew on the chart are the times I have recommended the stock to subscribers of my Hedged Alpha Strategy service. I recommended it last September 3 and then suggested taking profits on the first half on November 5. I recommended taking profits on the second half on January 3 and that gave us an overall gain of approximately 25.7%, 22.3% on the first half and 29.1% on the second half. I was a little early on the exit strategy, but we weren’t holding the stock when the big drop occurred either.

The blue arrow marks when I recommended the stock again on April 23. We are sitting on a gain of approximately 12.5% at this time. Our entry price was down around $93.50 and I am looking for the stock to move back up to $130 in the next six months or so.

Sentiment toward Allegion is Extremely Bearish

One of the main attractions to Allegion for me is the fact that the stock is flying below the radar of a lot of people and most of the analysts that follow the stock aren’t very bullish on it. That leaves room for upgrades that can help push the stock higher. Currently, there are only 12 analysts covering the stock with 11 “hold” ratings and one “sell” rating. When is the last time you saw a company with solid fundamentals like Allegion without a single “buy” rating?

The short interest ratio is also reflecting pessimism with a reading of 6.0. The average short interest ratio is around 3.0, so this suggests that short sellers are significantly more bearish toward Allegion than they are on the average stock. This is also a plus in my opinion because if the stock continues to rally or if they blow out earnings expectations, those short sellers will add buying pressure to the stock if they have to cover.

When I wrote about Allegion in February, there was one “buy” rating and based on the chart in that article, there were two in January. The short interest ratio was at 8.0 in February, so it is down a little. What this tells me is that the sentiment toward the stock hasn’t changed — even after the big drop in the first quarter and the partial recovery.

My Take on Allegion

Obviously, I am bullish on Allegion or it wouldn’t be in the Hedged Alpha Strategy portfolio. The fundamentals are just as strong as they were when I recommended the stock last September and when I recommended it again in April. The sentiment has remained bearish and has gotten more bearish in some aspects.

The way that I have recommended trading Allegion is reflective of my overall investment philosophy. The buy last September and then taking profits over the next four months were based on the chart, but the underlying stock was chosen because of its fundamental analysis. I believe the fundamentals tell us what to buy while the technical and sentiment analysis tell us when to buy them.

Right now looks like a buying opportunity to me and I think the stock can get back up to the $130 level within the next six to nine months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I do not personally own Allegion, but it is one of the recommended holdings in the Hedged Alpha Strategy portfolio.