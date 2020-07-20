However, it is important to note that PPL faces challenges from a high debt ratio and regulatory changes that could be detrimental to the company’s operations.

PPL (NYSE: PPL) is a profitable regulated utility company that is currently undervalued. Starting in the 1990s, PPL began expanding their operations from Pennsylvania following PA's deregulation of electric utilities. Now, as of 2020, PPL operates utilities in the U.K. and multiple regions within the United States. This expansion has led to significant increases in long term debt and equity through sales of additional shares, with revenue growth recently being stagnant and the company facing potential risks over changes in regulatory policies. However, PPL has experienced impressive growth in profitability over the last two decades and the company supports geographically diverse business segments. Furthermore, PPL also has an appealing forward PE ratio, a historically high starting dividend yield and has the potential to provide strong dividend growth moving forward, even compared to other utility companies. Taken together, I believe that PPL has the potential to sustain their current dividend and could provide an appealing dividend investment.

Source

Finances

One of the first things that stands out with PPL is the steady, albeit slow, growth of their finances over the last 20 years. Starting in the early 1990's PPL began expanding their utility operations following Pennsylvania's deregulation of electrical utilities, with PPL acquiring 13 plants from Montana Power in 1998. PPL had solid growth of key financial metrics from 2000 to 2010, with revenue, operating income and net income increasing by about 5%, 5.5% and 8.8% respectively on average annually. In 2011, PPL acquired E.ON from the British distribution company and later in the mid 2010's the company divested some of their businesses to reduce earning volatility. PPL experienced a decrease in revenue from 2010 to 2020 in part due to these divestments, though net income still grew about 10% per year on average. Another important metric for PPL over the last decade is the enormous increase in capital usage by the company. During the last decade, PPL has significantly increased their long term debt and has also diluted their total outstanding shares to raise money for their utility growth (more on this below). Although this debt has increased significantly, it is not unusual for regulated utilities to have high long term debt due to their ability to raise rates for consumers.

Source: Created by author using data from Seeking Alpha and PPL 10-K results.

Core Business Overview

In order to understand the sustainability of PPL's dividend, let's take a look at the company's core businesses. As of 2019, the three core businesses included:

1) U.K. Regulated Segment: Provides electricity distribution for four of the 14 Ofgem regulated distribution network operators in the U.K. servicing about 7.9 million customers.

2) Kentucky Regulated Segment: Responsible for generating, transmitting, distributing and selling electricity for 418,000 customers within Kentucky and Virginia. This segment is also involved in the distribution and sales of natural gas.

3) Pennsylvania Regulated Segment: Involved in the distribution and transmission of electricity to 1.4 million customers in 29 counties within Pennsylvania.

Looking at the three different segments within PPL, we can see the stability of the business and how critical the U.K. regulated segment is for the company. Over the last five years, there has been almost no change in revenue, with the Kentucky regulated segment making the largest portion of the company's total revenue. However, the earnings tell a different story, with the U.K regulated segment contributing to more than half of PPL's total earnings. In fact, PPL's earnings are nearly equally split between the multiple locations within the United States and the U.K., which supports strong geographical diversity for the company.

Source: Created by author from PPL 2016 10-K and PPL 2019 10-K.

Looking closer at the operating margins of PPL, we can see that the company has generally been becoming more profitable. Over the last 20 years, PPL has been increasing their operating margins by about 0.8% per year on average. Furthermore, this recent increase in operating margins has been driven by increased efficiency for all three segments of PPL over the last five years. Interestingly, comparing the operating margins of PPL to other utility companies including Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK), The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) and FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) revealed that PPL had the highest operating margins over the last four years. Taken together, we can see that PPL's segments have provided stable, geographically diverse and increasingly profitable financial metrics.

Source: Created by author using data from PPL Seeking Alpha, DUK Seeking Alpha, SO Seeking Alpha and FE Seeking Alpha.

One of the challenges the company has been facing over the last few years is acquiring capital to support their expenditures. This includes PPL's $14 billion CapEx project over the next five years to support cleaner energy and their business plan in the U.K., which was fast-tracked ahead of other regulated distribution network operators as of the end of 2019 and included £8.5 billion in total expenditures. This resulted in increased long term debt (see above) and also raising capital through sales of additional shares. Over the last decade, the average outstanding shares have increased by nearly 73% and the total debt ratio of PPL as of the end of 2019 is higher than other selected utility companies. It is important to note that this has slowed EPS growth, with EPS only growing 6% over the last 10 years.

Source: Created by author using data from PPL Seeking Alpha, DUK Seeking Alpha, SO Seeking Alpha and FE Seeking Alpha.

Valuation & Dividend Analysis

Taking a closer look at the PE ratio, which is a commonly used metric for determining stock valuation, we can see that PPL is at a discount valuation. PPL is estimated to have a forward PE ratio of approximately 10.7x as of Friday, July 17th. Comparing this with the historical PE ratio of the company, it was determined that PPL's PE ratio has been higher 76% of the opening market days over the last decade and 93% of the opening market days over the last five years. On first glance, PPL appears to be at a very discounted PE valuation.

The starting dividend yield for PPL is also near historical highs. Below is an analysis of the percent of market days (vertical axis) that had a particular starting dividend yield (horizontal axis) determined from the opening market price of PPL from the start of 2010 to year to date. Over the last decade, we can see that PPL typically has an average starting dividend yield of about 4.95%. As we can see below, the current starting dividend yield is much higher than average, with this yield being higher for only about 2.4% of the market days over the last decade.

Source: Created by author from PPL opening price data.

PPL also has a reasonable record of covering the dividend with earnings. From 2010 to the end of 2019, PPL has had about a 72.5% payout ratio. PPL typically covers the dividend payment, with only one recent year where the payout ratio exceeded 100%. However, the high payout ratio in 2015 was the result of the company spinning off PPL Energy Supply and distributing a $3.2 billion dividend. Taken together, PPL boasts an appealing forward PE Ratio and starting dividend yield and is well positioned to support their dividend moving forward.

Source: Created by author using data from Seeking Alpha

Another important metric for dividend growth investing is the future yield on cost (YOC). Below is a model predicting the YOC over time from an investment in different utility companies in 2020. The model assumes the following:

That all dividends are reinvested in their respective company at an average starting yield equal to the average starting dividend yield for the company over the last decade. That dividend growth will be equal to the prior 5 year dividend growth (NASDAQ: CARG YOC is calculated as:

Company Share Price Current Dividend Yield 10 Year Average Starting Dividend Yield 5 Year Dividend Growth Rate (CARG) Modeled YOC in 5 Years Modeled YOC in 10 Years Modeled YOC in 20 Years PPL $26.00 6.38% 4.95% 3.60% 9.74% 14.86% 34.62% DUK $82.40 4.68% 4.41% 3.52% 6.93% 10.26% 22.47% SO $54.58 4.69% 4.54% 3.39% 6.94% 10.28% 22.54% FE $42.14 3.70% 4.43% 1.09% 4.87% 6.41% 11.09%

Source: Created by author using data from PPL dividends, DUK dividends, SO dividends and FE dividends.

From the model, we can see that purchasing PPL at the current share price has the potential to support almost a 35% yield on cost with dividends reinvested after 20 years. Analysts are expecting an average 2% increase in EPS over the next few years, which is slightly lower than the dividend growth criteria used in this model. Interestingly, both Duke Energy Corporation and the Southern Company had very similar predicted yield on cost, with both companies having approximately 22.5% yield on cost after 20 years. Finally, FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) had the smallest modeled yield on cost, with the model predicting a yield on cost less than half of the other utilities. Taken together, PPL is in a position to provide strong dividend growth going forward.

A comparison of PPL to their peers is summarized in the table below. PPL boasts an appealing forward PE ratio, starting dividend and dividend growth history even compared with other selected utilities.

PPL DUK SO FE EPS (FWD) $2.43 $5.07 $3.15 $2.48 PE (FWD) 10.7 16.26 17.32 17.01 Dividend $1.66 $3.86 $2.56 $1.56 Yield 6.38% 4.68% 4.69% 4.68% Dividend GrowthYears 20 9 18 2 5 Year DividendGrowth Rate 3.60% 3.52% 3.39% 1.09% Modeled 10 YearY.O.C 14.86% 10.26% 10.28% 6.41%

Source: Created by author using data from PPL earnings estimates, DUK earnings estimates, SO earnings estimates and FE earnings estimates.

Other Potential Challenges

One of the critical risks that PPL faces relates to regulatory changes in the U.K. The U.K. left the European Union on January 31st 2020 and is still currently in a transition period, with a number of items still in negotiation with the European Union including supply of electricity. Furthermore, there was recently interest from certain political groups in the U.K. to nationalize utilities, which could adversely affect companies highly dependent on U.K. operations including PPL. Although it doesn't currently appear that the plan to nationalize utilities will come to fruition or that the Brexit deal will seriously affect PPL, the ability of the company to maintain consumer satisfaction in the U.K. will be important for PPL to help mitigate these risks and support future rate increases.

PPL also has important risks to consider from their operations in the United States. The ability of PPL to support rate increases depend on complex government regulations and approvals, with rates depending on terms & conditions of service, safety standard under Energy Policy Acts and standard of conducts. Furthermore, PPL's Kentucky regulated segment also has additional environmental concerns and charges, especially considering their heavy reliance on coal energy generation. The ability of PPL to provide fully regulated high performing and clean utilities services will be critical for the company to maintain their operations moving forward.

Final Thoughts

There is a great deal to like about PPL. PPL has seen steady growth of earnings over the last 20 years with impressive expansion of operating margins, even compared to other select utility companies. Furthermore, the company also supports a geographically diverse business, with earnings being split between the United States and their U.K. regulated segments. Finally, PPL is discounted from a PE ratio, currently supports a near historically high dividend starting yield and has the potential to support strong dividend growth going forward even compared to other utility companies.

However, there are challenges that PPL faces going forward. PPL does not have a history of providing consistent top line growth, with the company's revenue actually decreasing over the last decade. Additionally, during the same time period, long term debt and outstanding shares have significantly increased which has resulted in PPL having a greater debt ratio than some of the other utility companies examined in this analysis. Finally, the additional geographical diversity of PPL also brings additional regulatory risks which could impact the long term performance of the company.

Below I summarize what aspects of the company I'm personally optimistic and pessimistic about. Although I believe that PPL does face more risks from their higher debt ratio and regulations from multiple governments, I believe that the growing operating margins, geographical diversification and appealing valuation more than makes up the challenges the company faces. Taken together, I am excited to build a position in PPL for my dividend portfolio.

Source: Created by author.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial advisor, please contact a licensed financial advisor and do your own research before investing.