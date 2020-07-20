As the stock market continues to soar to new highs, I wanted to do a series of articles on some defensive stocks I have been looking at. Mueller Water Products (MWA) popped up in one of my screens and I wanted to do some due diligence on the company.

Just a brief background on the company, Mueller Water Products is a manufacturer of products used in water infrastructure for municipalities and residential areas. Its products are valves, fire hydrants, water meters, and other products that are used in water distribution and measurement. According to the company's fillings, Mueller Water Products has one of the largest installed bases of Iron Gate valves and fire hydrants. The company has an "incumbent advantage" over competitors in areas where its products are wide-spread due to its current installed base as well as brand recognition and relationships with key partners.

The company has two reporting lines namely Infrastructure, which consists of 90% of revenue in 2019, and Technologies, which makes up 10% of revenue in 2019. Infrastructure is the company's more traditional business and is focused on valves, fire hydrants, and pipe repair products for water systems. Sales in this segment are driven both by upgrades of existing aging infrastructure as well as the construction of new residential communities. Technologies is the more growth-oriented portion of the business although it currently is still a small portion of total revenue. The segment is primarily focused on water metering, leak detection, and infrastructure monitoring and assessment.

As a result of being classified as an essential business, Mueller Water Products had a pretty good Q2 fiscal 2020 (ended March 31). Net sales increased by 10.1% to $257.7 million for the quarter. Adjusted net income was up by 31.7% to $24.5 million. The company expects revenue from municipal customers to remain stable as governments still need to provide essential services such as water even during a pandemic. Municipal repair and replacement account for approximately 60 - 65% of Net sales.

The company disclosed that the economic slowdown could affect product sales tied to residential construction. However, that may not be the case as the housing market seems to be recovering quite well. Despite my optimism, it may still be prudent to check the financial strength of the company. As of the last reported period, Mueller Water Products had $447.3 million in total debt with $111.3 million in cash with a debt leverage ratio of 1.6x. The company has a strong balance sheet based on this assessment.

The US has been in need of a major water infrastructure upgrade

The company is in the cusp of a major tailwind as the US Water Infrastructure continues to age. The average age of pipes in the US is now 45 years old. This need will only grow in the future as the infrastructure continues to deteriorate and age. US utilities are funded at the State and local level with the US Federal government merely providing some support and incentives. Due to tight budgets, States have been slow to upgrade this much-needed infrastructure.

The American Water Works Association estimated $1 trillion is necessary to meet demands over the next 25 years with Mueller Water Products' transmission and distribution products having a TAM of $248 billion. Unfortunately, due to the incredibly divisive nature of today's politics, it has been incredibly difficult to pass any wide-spread infrastructure bill. Both President Obama and President Trump have tried to no avail.

Due to our complacency, only a serious crisis that could leave people without access to tap water is likely to free up the financial resources needed to bring water infrastructure-which in many places still includes pipes from the 1800s-into the 21st century. Absent an emergency, cash-strapped water utility managers will continue to deal with aging water systems by economizing on routine maintenance and deferring upgrades for as long as possible. This chronic funding shortage is so dire that the American Society of Civil Engineers has awarded the drinking water infrastructure of the United States grades of D-minus or D for over a decade.

How Development of America's Water Infrastructure Has Lurched Through History

In the past, it's taken a serious health crisis to raise people's awareness of the importance of water infrastructure. However, things may be changing due to the coronavirus pandemic. Although not primarily focused on water infrastructure, the Trump administration is weighing a $1 trillion infrastructure bill in order to inject some life into the US economy. We can be hopeful that water infrastructure will eventually be among the list of items to be upgraded. Hopefully, the dire nature of the current coronavirus triggered recession would be enough for politicians to set aside their differences and pass on this needed legislation.

Intelligent Water System

The industry of manufacturing products for water infrastructure is a mature and competitive one. As such Mueller Water Products needs to make continuous innovations in order to stay one step ahead. The company has a solid product position relative to its competitors in certain key products such as Fire Hydrants and Valves. The company is making investments as well in "Intelligent Water Technology" called Sentryx which is a suite of products and systems that could monitor and control water delivery in real-time. The system would reduce wasting water by providing data on the infrastructure and detecting leaks.

This part of the business is still small yet growing as it consists of only 10% of total revenue. Mueller also competes against larger players in this space such as Xylem (XYL) and Itron (ITRI). The company has a solid offering though as it is able to detect pressure and temperature levels which are not yet being done by competitors. Furthermore, the company's foothold in valves and fire hydrants could give it a competitive advantage if these products are outfitted with the proper "Internet of things" technologies.

Valuation

Most of Mueller Water Products' peers in the infrastructure side of the business are privately owned companies or subsidiaries of larger firms. Therefore, if investors want exposure to that side of the business, Mueller Water Products is one of the only options. As mentioned previously, Xylem and Itron are mostly focused on the technology side of water infrastructure. Pentair (PNR) is mostly focused on pools and filters but I included it as a peer as well as the company manufactures products in the water space. Comparing the revenue growth rate of Mueller Water Products relative to its peers, the company's results are roughly in-line with the industry yet have only shown minor growth in the last five years. The last reported date had the best result with a 5.6% growth. However, as mentioned above, the growing need to replace old water infrastructure is moving in the company's favor.

The company has a good Return on Asset at 8.25% ensuring that the company is utilizing its resources well. The company is trading at a P/E of 23x forward earnings and 14x annual earnings. As mentioned, water infrastructure is deemed an essential industry despite the pandemic, therefore I believe the slowdown in earnings is only temporary. The company also pays a healthy dividend of 2.16% based on the current price of $9.74 per share. Mueller Water Company is a buy.

