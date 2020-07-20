Many of the oil and gas E&P (exploration and production) firms on the market have been able to weather the recent volatility in the energy market caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Sadly, California Resources Corporation (OTCPK:CRCQQ) hasn't been one of them. With prices of crude having dropped materially earlier this year and natural gas prices remaining depressed, the company decided to find shelter for itself under the umbrella of Chapter 11 Bankruptcy. While some of the company's debtholders will walk away with the ownership in the restructured business, common shareholders don't look to be so lucky. Investors should take this opportunity to save what little money is left for them and consider divesting their remaining shares.

A look at its bankruptcy filing

Bankruptcy filings can be rather complex documents that make it difficult to know what all is transpiring with a business. California, on the other hand, has taken an easier route, arranging with some of its debtholders a pre-packaged plan that, if approved through the courts, will cut down on time and costs, while providing a great deal of transparency into who gets what during the process. For this particular plan, management received agreement from the holders representing 84% of its 2017 Term Loans and 51% of the holders of its 2016 Term Loans. They also received the approval of Elk Hills Midstream JV (joint venture) partner Ares Management. Before we move on, I must take one moment to say that while I have gone through a number of RSAs (restructuring support agreements) over the years, California's has been by far the clearest and easiest to understand. The attorneys who drafted the RSA should be proud of the quality work they produced.

Although the RSA provided by California is easy to understand, this should not be construed as me saying that the document spells out a simple breakdown of who gets what. There is actually a great deal of moving parts to this filing. For starters, let's look at the firm's DIP (debtor-in-possession) financing. Management has received commitments for not one but two different DIP facilities. The first of these is its Senior facility, taken out from its RBL lenders in an amount of $483.01 million. The Junior facility will be funded by the holders of the company's 2017 Term Loans and will be for $650 million, bringing total commitments to $1.13 billion.

The interest rates associated with these facilities are quite high. The Senior facility's rate will be LIBOR plus 9% (subject to a 1% LIBOR floor) or ABR plus 8% (subject to a 2% floor), for a guaranteed minimum of 10% per annum. In the event that the firm is in default on this facility or on the Junior facility, it will incur an added rate of 2% per annum. The Senior facility lenders will receive an up-front fee of 1% for their pro rata stake in the Junior facility, plus a subsidiary of Credit Suisse will receive a fronting fee of the lesser of 0.375% and $500,000. The Junior facility's interest rate matches the Senior facility's rate. The proceeds of these facilities must go toward repaying the company's prepetition RBL debt and to fund bankruptcy-related costs.

When California exits bankruptcy, the company is expected to have other funds available to it. It's currently attempting to close a first lien Exit Facility for around $300 million. The goal is to get this with an interest rate margin of 4% or less, but if the firm cannot get something along these lines in a specified period of time, it will have to test what else the market will be willing to provide it. Management has also received commitments for 'up to' $200 million in the form of a second lien Exit Facility between an Ad Hoc Group and Ares. This has similar fees, like a 1% up-front fee and a fronting fee of up to $500,000. Interest rate here will be set at LIBOR plus 9% or ABR plus 8% as well. Management may elect, instead, to incur PIK (paid-in-kind) interest at LIBOR plus 10.5% or ABR plus 9.5%, with the stipulation that on the second anniversary of this arrangement, the terms will switch to the original cash payment option.

Not everything management is arranging involves debt. Part of the bankruptcy process is to equitize the debt and that's precisely what California ended up doing. Holders of the 2017 Term Loan will end up with the lion's share of the company, but we need to understand their claims a bit better. Their claims have essentially been bifurcated as part of this transaction, with $537 million classified as secured claims and $792 million classified as a deficiency or unsecured claims. For the secured claims, these holders will receive 91% of the new company's common stock, as well as 91% of a rights offering that I'll get into shortly. The deficiency/unsecured claimholders will receive their pro rata share of the remaining 9% of the company's new stock. All of this is without taking into consideration some parties who will be able to dilute them.

Here, we have Ares, which has elected to contribute its equity interest in Elk Hills Power, a cryogenic gas plant, 500-megawatt power plant and related assets, to the newly-restructured California. As part of this arrangement, Elk Hills will continue to pay to Ares cash distributions on its Class B Preferred stock, at an annual rate of 9.5% of their liquidation preference of $835.13 million. This works out to $79.34 million per year. They will also pay unspecified distributions on the Class A and Class C common shares of Elk Hills that Ares owns.

This will only occur for a short period because unless terminated, California will exercise its right to buy all of the preferred and common stock from Ares. This will be done in exchange for $300 million worth of principal of notes that will go to Ares. These notes will pay a 6% annualized interest rate for four years. This then steps up to 7% for a year and then rises to 8%, thereafter, for the duration of the notes. Ares will also receive stock representing 21% of the combined ownership in the firm. This is before factoring in dilution from the MIP (management incentive plan) set aside by the restructured business but not before rights offering and backstop premium dilution.

To further encourage capital being invested in the restructured California, a rights offering will be included in the deal (with the aforementioned 2017 Term Loan holders receiving the lion's share of the rights). These rights will allow their holders to buy new common stock in California at a 35% discount to the set-up equity value of $1.65 billion for the firm ($1.30 billion if Brent prices trade for less than $40 per barrel right before the effective date). Expected proceeds here are $450 million and will be used to repay DIP financing as well as to fund working capital.

In order to ensure that these proceeds come into the business, California has gotten some parties to act as a backstop. The backstop parties, in this case, agree to cover their own pro rata share of the new stock and the right offering. In exchange, 25% of the rights will go to the backstop parties, plus they will receive an 8% premium, payable in additional stock, on the $450 million (worth $36 million). The last thing we could dig up here related to the MIP. According to the terms of the restructuring, shareholders in the restructured enterprise will face dilution because the firm will set aside up to 10% of the new common stock in the business for management.

Takeaway

Bankruptcies are complicated, detail-oriented endeavors, and not understanding them can lead to a lot of loss for shareholders even after a company files for bankruptcy protection. What this particular case reveals is that, when all is said and done, over $5 billion worth of debt and mezzanine equity interests in California will be removed. Debtholders will become shareholders, Ares will have a presence because of its decision to consolidate its ownership over Elk Hills under the California umbrella, and, sadly, common shareholders will walk away with nothing. Management made clear in their filing that equity holders will receive nothing from this deal, which is painful on its own, but it may be worth investors taking a second look into the business once the restructuring is complete.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.