HD Supply (HDS) operates under two reportable segments: (i) Facilities Maintenance and (ii) Construction & Industrial. Sales under both segments represent a fairly even percentage of total sales, with 51% and 49% respectively.

COVID-19 affected both segments differently however, with more resiliency shown by their C&I segment, a surprising highlight, considering the highly cyclical nature of that business.

Before the pandemic struck global economies, the management team was on track to separate HDS into two publicly traded companies by mid-year in 2020. However, the unstable economic environment created by COVID-19 has deferred the separation plans of their Maintenance and C&I segments. At this point, we believe it is a prudent move by management to weather the storm first, focusing their attention on keeping the company afloat, instead of being distracted by non-operating activities.

From a valuation point of view, shares in HDS are trading on a forward EV/Sales multiple of 1.35x, below their 5-year average of 1.52x. The company is also trading at valuation multiples below their comparable peer group, which could represent an opportunity for multiple expansion. That said, we believe the market is waiting for the split to happen. Once that is done, there could be more upside in the MRO side of the business (their facilities maintenance segment), as competitors such as Fastenal (FAST), Grainger (GWW) and MSC Industrial (MSM) trade on average at a forward EV/EBITDA multiple of 14x, compared to just 10x for HDS as a whole.

Still, we cannot depend on the separation of HDS to unlock any hidden value. Their plans to separate the business largely depends on how long it will take for conditions to "normalize". Keep in mind as well, that their Facilities Maintenance segment was the hardest hit by the pandemic. A prolonged recession would cause multiples to contract. At this point, we remain neutral on HDS.

The Big Picture

Source: company filings

HD Supply (HDS) is one of the largest industrial distributors in North America, with leading positions in two markets: Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO), and Specialty Construction. The company reports results under its Facilities Maintenance and Construction & Industrial segments. From their 10-K, each operating segment is described as follows:

Facilities Maintenance. Facilities Maintenance distributes MRO products, provides value-add services and fabricates custom products. Our Facilities Maintenance business unit serves the owners of multifamily, hospitality, healthcare, and institutional facilities. Facilities Maintenance operates a distribution center-based model that sells its products primarily through a professional sales force, e-commerce, and print catalogs.

Construction & Industrial. Construction & Industrial distributes specialized hardware, tools, engineered materials, and safety products to non-residential and residential contractors. Construction & Industrial reaches customers through a nationwide network of regionally organized branches as well as print catalogs and e-commerce.

HDS was originally a division of The Home Depot (HD) and was later acquired by a group of private equity. In 2013, the company went public.

In a relatively small history as a public company, management has simplified the business model by selling operating divisions not in-line with their objectives. From 2014 to 2017, management sold their Hardware Solutions, Power Solutions, Interior Solutions, Waterworks Solutions, and Litemor business.

The consolidated table above represents how the current business (Maintenance and C&I) has done throughout the years, with the information taken from their "Selected Financial Data" section in their annual reports.

Top-line growth for HDS' remaining two operating segments have been consistent. Sales have grown from $3.9B in 2013 to $6.1B by 2019, or a 6-year compounded annual growth rate of 8%.

So far, gross profit margins at HDS have been predictable. Margins have ranged from a low of 39.1% to a high of 39.9%. Strong top-line growth with steady gross margins has allowed HDS to benefit from operating leverage, as the company lowers its SG&A costs as a percentage of revenues due to a greater scale. SG&A costs as a percent of sales have decreased from 27.6% in 2013 to a recent 25.4% in 2019. Benefiting from operating leverage, HDS has increased operating margins by 180 basis points during the same period.

Sale of "non-core" business has strengthened the balance sheet

When HDS became a public company, the balance sheet was a major concern. The company, at the time, had total debt of $5.5B, its total debt-to-capital ratio stood at 113%, and had a total debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 9x. Extremely overleveraged.

We believe the capital allocation decision made by the management of paying its heavy debt load first, was the right choice. The asset sales that the company has made throughout the years have been a major contributor to debt repayment. The sale of their "non-core" businesses brought in a total of $4.4B in cash. Also aiding in the partial repayment of the debt, was the strong cash flow generation of the business. From 2013 to 2019, HDS has generated $2.6B in cash from operations while spending $732M in CAPEX, creating $1.9B in FCF. As of their last quarter, the amount of total debt on their balance sheet was $2.6B, with a total debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 3.3x.

Management has also used FCF to make share repurchases. Share count has gone from 192M at the time of its IPO, to a recent 162M. The company has spent $1.7B in repurchasing 15.6% of its shares.

The Bottom Line

Source: tikr.com

Shares in HDS currently look undervalued based on an EV/Sales and EV/EBITDA multiples of 1.35x and 10.42x, respectively, compared to 5-year averages of 1.52x and 12.05x.

Furthermore, the company also looks undervalued from a comparable basis to its peer group:

Source: tikr.com

Analysts are expecting sales to drop by 3% to $5.9B in their 2021 financial year, followed by a rebound of 3.3% to $6.1B in 2022.

The unpredictability of the current environment can have investors waiting longer for the separation of HDS into two publicly traded companies. We believe the separation of the business makes sense, as there are not many synergies shared within the current business structure. It would also give investors the choice of owning just the MRO side of the business or the Specialty Construction segment. With that said, we are staying on the sidelines, for now, waiting for more data points about economic trends. With the 2Q earnings season starting, we can get a better idea about the impact of COVID on the business.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.