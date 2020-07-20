Syneos's CRO revenue (73% of total) is in an industry with an expected CAGR of 6.8% and its CCO revenue (27%) within an industry with a 5.5% CAGR.

Introduction: what is Syneos Health?

Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) is a global biopharmaceutical solutions organization offering a full suite of clinical and commercial services targeting the biotechnology, biopharmaceutical, and medical device industries. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in North Carolina, Syneos operates two broad segments: Clinical Solutions - CRO (73% of revenues), and Commercial Solutions - CCO (27%), which together cover phase 1 through to full commercialization. Syneos value-add is in increasing the chance of regulatory approval and commercial success globally in a rapidly evolving industry.

Business Strategy in 2020: Syneos Health has undertaken an aggressive margin enhancement program for FY2020-2021 focused on achieving a 13-14% EBITDA margin by FYE 2020 (Q1 20':10.4%). This is achieved through top-down salary reductions and voluntary/involuntary layoffs of unnecessary positions in their 24K employee pool, amongst other strategies. Additionally, the company is targeting a variety of growth opportunities outlined below in the "Strategy Section" based in part around acquisitions of deep-tech organizations augmenting organic growth.

Investment thesis: Syneos operates in a growing industry with a 5-8% medium-term industry CAGR and possesses strong fundamentals enhanced by the company pursuing EBITDA margin improvements of 2-4% unlocking $75M-$100M of run rate savings by FYE 2021. The 2020 forecasts show strained growth prospects, but the margin enhancement and larger-than-average stock-buyback program retain investor value. Following 2Q 2020's guidance, it becomes clear that operational improvements are key for stock appreciation and enable the company to exceed revenue and margin expectations set out for 2H 2020. This leads the investment thesis for Syneos Health in 2020 to be a "buy" contingent on quarter/quarter margin enhancements. The author expects that Syneos's 2020 FYE target stock price is $63 (10% upside).

Competitive advantages: strong, but facing increasing pressures due to consolidation

Syneos's competitive advantages can be broken down into 3-key areas: 1) unique operating model, 2) exceptional experience/track record, and 3) industry relationships.

Syneos is a functional service provider filling the gap other niche services cannot due to their full-suite offering termed Syneos One. Due to their full-suite offering and more than two decades of operating history, they can harness the data collected from various clients and provide "asset customized" insights. Their experience in global management comes from both sides of biopharmaceutical outsourcing and therapeutic research. Their relationships stem from a diversified customer base spanning big pharma to SMID, small-mid-sized companies. In the clinical sphere, Syneos has developed longstanding relationships with principal investigators and clinical research sites, enabling them to create needed consistency for expensive clinical operations.

Competitors:

Their two-segment combined offering competes uniquely against niche 1-segment providers. The Clinical Solutions segment competes with other full-service commercial research organizations, CROs, and against internal R&D teams within the biopharmaceutical companies. As of present, their primary competitors are ICON plc (NASDAQ:ICLR), IQVIA (NYSE:IQV), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH), Medpace Holdings (NASDAQ:MEDP), PPD Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD), and PRA Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH).

The Commercial Solutions segment competes against internal sales/marketing teams within the Biopharmaceutical companies, communications firms, and a variety of other consultancies. Their largest competitors are Amplity Health, Ashfield, IQVIA, Havas SA, Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC), LEK Consulting, McKinsey, and ZS Associates.

Due to the global coverage and size of both clinical (top-3) and commercial segments (top-1), Syneos is uniquely positioned to be an experienced one-stop shop, particularly for early-stage organizations without the necessary infrastructure or resources, e.g. SMIDs.

Service offering and Syneos's COVID-19 response

Source: Syneos Health 1Q 2020 Results

As can be seen above, three operational areas make up the majority of revenues, and the industry forecasts growth within these segments varying between 5.5% and 7.9% CAGR until 2025 despite COVID-19:

Full-Service Clinical (60% of rev) includes services covering all drug and medical device development phases (early to late phase), bioanalytical solutions, medical device diagnostics, and more. [CRO Segment] Deployment Solutions (17%) includes the provision of customized programs enhanced with commercial recruitment solutions, selling solutions, medication engagement, clinical field teams, and more. [CCO Segment] Functional Service Provider - FSP 360 (11%) includes offering service functions of monitoring, project management, safety/PVG, data services, and others such as investigator payments, e-trial master files, site contracts, feasibility, and more. [CRO Segment]

Market analysis: 6.5%-7.9% CRO CAGR expected

The market for contract research organizations in the healthcare sphere is estimated by Syneos to be $43b, which is doubly-verified by another estimate from Frost & Sullivan stating 2018's outsourcing market size was ca $45.8b, and ReportLinker stating indirectly that 2020 would be approximately $41b. The industry is currently experiencing increased consolidation putting stronger pressures on companies not pursuing acquisitions and pressures within the CRO segment, which faces unique pressures regarding control over site networks and data. Also, Syneos is at a unique disadvantage being a public company the pressures associated. This all increases the risk of lower-than-average industry growth, a key barrier to the thesis presented here.

Graphic Source: Syneos - Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

In terms of market growth for the company's CRO activities (73% of 2019 rev.), the company has compiled its estimate for Phase I-IV clinical development for CRO services, and the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is estimated at 6.5% through 2021, driven in part by increased development spending and continued outsourcing of related services. Additionally, another market research organization's estimate came in at a CAGR until 2024 of 7.9%, based on growing outsourcing, new research targets, and the impact of technology on trial design, amongst others. Finally, despite COVID-19, another market report reiterated in April of 2020 that the CAGR until 2025 would be 6.8%.

In terms of the company's contract commercial activities (27% of 2019 rev.), the estimated market CAGR is 5.5% through 2021 supported by larger than average biopharma sales and marketing budgets, a shift towards increasingly complex therapies, strong funding environment within SMIDs, regulatory pricing pressure causing an increase in outsourcing activities to reduce fixed costs, and a broad industry transition shown through strategic relationships.

The above reports make it clear that that the CRO/CCO segments are growing despite the pressures on healthcare, driven by increased regulations and COVID-19. Strong expectations of growth moving forward post-COVID-19 have not changed, and the industry is still a "buy" for the medium term with 2020 results to underperform.

Historical financials 2017 - Q1 2020

Revenues: Revenues ended the fiscal year in 2019 at $4.675B with 6.5% growth y/y, far below the 2018 growth of 137% y/y and 2017's. 80%. The industry's growth was reiterated to remain in the range of 5-8% CAGR, and it's expected that Syneos will continue with growth moving forward; however, COVID-19 cancellations or delays by key customers, which were beginning to take effect in 2Q, could adversely affect future growth. As per FYE2019, Syneos's top ten customers accounted for approximately 35% of their consolidated revenue (top 5: 23%), and the SMID customers represented 41% of total FYE2019 revenue. The latter represents a key risk since the SMID customers are often times reliant on venture funding which saw deals drop 44% period/period from March-June with a small upside that health-related companies received 18-19% larger check sizes. It'll need to be monitored moving forward.

EBITDA: EBITDA for 2019 ended at $583.6M with 6.2% y/y growth, on top of 2018's 79% y/y growth. This differential between strong 2018 growth but less-relative EBITDA growth stemmed primarily from a deterioration of margins with EBITDA margins for 2019, 2018, and 2017 as 12%, 13%, and 17%, respectively. However, the company is aiming at bringing margins back to the range of 13-14% by FYE2020 done through largely employee layoffs or salary cuts, which could hinder the potential quality of Syneos services moving forward.

Balance Sheet: The balance sheet presents a reasonable amount of risk for Syneos; however, Syneos made a statement in Q1 that they are undergoing debt reduction and liquidity enhancements drawing $300M on their revolving credit facility to supplement cash reserves during COVID-19. Syneos still had a remaining capacity of $280.8M as of March 31, 2020. The company's current ratio was still sufficient as of Q1 20' at 1.23x with Q1 interest expense amounting to a manageable $26.5M on top of an EBITDA at $121.4M showing stability. On the asset side, there is some concern for investors that, in 2019, Syneos's goodwill and net intangible assets (valued at $5.32B ) made up approximately 71% of their total assets, which presents a relatively inflated balance sheet with low asset recovery options for investors that include this factor in their thesis. Investors should understand that recovery would be unlikely if Syneos's were to default in an unlikely, but possible, scenario of massively reduced growth under COVID-19.

Total debt as of Q1 2020 stood at $3.24B with cash assets at $335.6M highlighting the high leverage currently utilized. Net Debt/EBITDA as of FYE 19' amounted to 4.73x, which can be worrisome if not for the company outright stating their plan in their Jefferies Conference presentation to reduce net leverage to 2.5-3.0x by FYE 2021. This is both helpful and detrimental if it inhibits Syneos's ability to continue to grow. Most companies in a debt-reduction position sacrifice larger-than-average industry growth in exchange for the added stability, which may hinder 2020's already strained growth with rollover effects on 2021.

Overall, the leverage position is high; however, Syneos has sufficient short-term liquidity with capacity still available to weather the COVID-19 pandemic, but investors should not expect Q2 share buybacks happening with Q3 unlikely as well, and growth should not be expected to remain as impressive as previous years due to the debt-reduction program.

Strategy: Q3 should look like 3Q2019 with the strongest revenue to be Q4. Full-year EBITDA margins at 13-14%

Syneos's Strategy: Syneos has clearly outlined what it intends to do to enable continued growth to exceed the 5-6% estimated CAGR for their combined industries. In the short term, they have embarked on a margin enhancement program alluded to above, which aims to reduce the bottom-line impact of COVID-19. After a 13-14% EBITDA margin is achieved at the fiscal year ended 2020, Syneos plans to further penetrate the large-pharma market while simultaneously press on the SMID market, with the latter being a risk due to possible reduced venture funding under COVID-19.

The "Syneos One" product is the first step in their attempt to bring differentiated solutions while increasing cross-selling opportunities counteracting the industry's increasing pressures on pricing from its consolidation. This combines to drive further commercial outsourcing. In the mid-term, they will most likely be successful in expanding their "geographic footprint" capitalizing on favorable industry trends in emerging markets and outsourcing.

Syneos aims to continue its tuck-in acquisitions aiming to add to their capabilities, particularly in AI, as well as strengthening their geographic footprint and enhancing their therapeutic depth. This was seen in 2H2018 with their acquisition of Kinapse to enhance end-to-end capabilities and in 4Q2019, when they signed a partnership agreement with the advanced data analytics company AiCure focusing on "smarter" and faster trials for patient engagement optimization. In general, these acquisitions augment Syneos's organic growth metrics while continuing to standardize and deliver on their "Trust Process" methodology focused on superior outcomes that require superior capabilities. Another key point for investors is that Syneos has been active in share repurchases having repurchased $163.7M worth of stock from Jan-18' to Mar-20' at a weighted average price of $42.03. However, in June, Syneos reiterated that they will postpone any Q2 buybacks with the possibility of reconsidering in Q3, and thereafter pending their liquidity position. They have authorization for $136.3M worth of opportunistic share repurchases remaining.

Rev/EBITDA Projections: 2020 should beat analyst forecasts

Table Source: Self Created, Data: Syneos Health, Seeking Alpha

Syneos Health has been very forward to post guidance updated to June 3rd, 2020. Q1 posted reasonable results up +4% 1q/1q, but comparing company guidance for Q2, a -13% 2q/2q contraction is seen. 3Q was forecasted based on Syneos's statements during the Jefferies conference which compared the likeness between 3Q 20' and 3Q 19'. In reality, though, there should still be a portion of COVID-19 related contract postponements. A key benefit for using quarterly results of 2019 is that, typically, Syneos has an upward quarterly trend, meaning the latter quarters historically have represented a bulk of yearly revenues.

On a conservative note, the projections above assume a gradual recovery, highlighting the company's optimism. Q2 2020 losses (2q/2q) were set as the basis which came to be a ca -13% loss, then assuming a swift recovery these losses were gradually reduced by 75% q/q. Having tested different scenarios to reach a reasonable year-end result, a 3% loss in Q3 was reasonable and a 1% loss in Q4 seemed to match the company's optimism and expectations which may exceed what analysts assume. At FYE2020, investors may see a slight underperformance on revenue of -3.47% y/y, but there exists the potential for neutral to positive growth pending the size of the new 3-year Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) agreement announced on July 13th. Investors shouldn't expect a serious outperformance on revenue primarily because the breakdown of Syneos's top-10 customers in FYE2019 did not exceed 35% (average: 3.5% per customer). The key factor remains to be the EBITDA margin enhancement program, "ForwardBound", which should retain investor value at the expense of the future growth.

Table Source: Self Created, Data: Syneos Health, Seeking Alpha

EBITDA is a valuable industry-standard estimate for understanding a company's direct operations, and it has been a clear focus for Syneos Health. Their margin enhancement program, "ForwardBound", targets a 13-14% EBITDA margin by FYE20 which introduced above is achieved through a variety of layoffs and salary reductions and operational enhancements. The net result is difficult to forecast, but the company's guidance for 2Q EBITDA is helpful; however, the calculations for their presented "adjusted EBITDA" are grossly inflated.

Reworking Syneos's adj. EBITDA to real EBITDA, it can be noticed that a significant margin decline in 2Q 2020 is expected which must be offset in 2H 2020 to hit their benchmark (13-14%) which increases to 13.8-14.5% margins by FYE 21'. The above projection utilizes historical EBITDA from 2H 2019 as a benchmark to incorporate the trending of business activity that is seen in the latter half of most years affirmed to be an accurate benchmark when utilizing margins from 2019 on the 2020s forecasted revenue results.

After reworking the margins to reach a 13-14% year-end EBITDA margin, the calculation for expected EBITDA comes to $185M in 3Q, $206M in 4Q, and $587m for the fiscal year of 2020 (+1% y/y). This presents to investors a value story whereas revenues are weak during COVID-19, but through reducing operational inefficiencies, the company can increase investor value. This new EBITDA forecast can be utilized in association with EV/EBITDA valuation multiples to value the company and the expectations baked into current prices.

Summary valuation:

Table Source: Self Created, Data: Syneos Health, Seeking Alpha

The above table highlights Syneos's dependency on the margin enhancement program. It appears to be within the company's ability to reach its margin enhancement goal of 13-14%, but it greatly affects the potential value of the company's stock at FYE2020. If they attain the lower-end of their EBITDA target (13%), investors can expect based on historical June EV/EBITDA FWD multiple a -1% return. If they achieve the upper-end (14% margin), then investors can expect an increase in shareholder value of +10%. If the company is unable to improve margins from the 10% of 1Q to a lower-than-expected 12% EBITDA margin, then investors can expect significant value erosion with potential losses of -13%. This brings into the fact that the stated EBITDA margin enhancement program is key for unlocking shareholder value and should be monitored in the coming quarters.

Conclusion/Investment thesis

With a 5-8% medium-term industry CAGR and strong fundamentals targeting margin enhancements, it is clear that the company is a reasonable investment for the patient investor. The 2020 forecasts show that it'll be a tough year with the company forecasted to post ca -3% revenue growth, but the margin enhancement program and the Pfizer deal may help retain investor value. Investor value is further aided in part by a larger-than-average stock-buyback allocation, but the risk remains when the company will resume buybacks with the expectation of a resumption in FY 2021 which may make FY2020 an underperforming year. The industry is primed for growth, and the strategic position of Syneos makes it a clear buy for the medium-term investor, but 2020 is not expected to bring in stellar results, and there is increasing risk within the growth of the SMID customer segment (41% of revenue) due to reduced venture funding.

On the company-specific level, after considering potential scenarios that follow 2Q 2020's guidance, it becomes clear that investors should monitor actual (not adjusted) EBITDA margins moving forward to understand the potential value changes. It seems clear that exceptional operational flexibility can enable the company to be on the optimistic side of both revenues and margins for 2H 2020. Therefore, the investment thesis for Syneos Health in 2020 is "buy" contingent on quarter/quarter margin enhancements paying careful attention to liquidity and revenue growth.

The author expects that Syneos will perform somewhere between base case and optimistic case with a 2020 FYE target stock price of $63 (10% upside).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.