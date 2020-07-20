When Ericsson (ERIC) posted strong second-quarter earnings on the back of strong 5G growth, shares rose 13.20% on the day. The stock broke above its 2019 high and could take out highs not seen in six long years. With the stock at 52-week highs and with a market capitalization of $36 billion, Ericsson is, for now, a better stock than Nokia (NOK). Nokia's market cap trails Ericsson's at $23.95 billion. Though it is up 88% from yearly lows, it still has another 24% to go before getting back to a 52-week high.

Why did investors bid Ericsson shares to new highs?

Strong 5G Revenue

In the second quarter, Ericsson won 99 commercial 5G agreements and 54 live networks. Conversely, Nokia won 70 commercial deals and 21 live networks in its first quarter (slide 4, Q1 earnings presentation). If Nokia does not report more wins in its Q2 results, investors may lose patience holding shares. They may switch to ERIC stock on expectations the Swedish firm will take Nokia's market share.

Ericsson strengthened its market position in Mainland China. Helped by research and development investments, demand for Networks and Digital Services in the mainland lifted net sales by 20% Y/Y. Revenue in North America grew by a modest 4% (1% after exchange rate adjustments). Still, the firm is seeing sales grow thanks to the 5G momentum.

Source: Ericsson Q2 Earnings Call Presentation

Investors looking for a way of hedging against Nokia's underperformance may add some ERIC stock, even after the rally. The contract wins from all major players in China suggest that operating margins of 8.2% will increase steadily this year. COVID-19 slowed its Digital Services business, offset by strong demand for its cloud-native and 5G core portfolio. With significant Tier 1 customer wins, investors may count on management delivering sustained revenue growth in 2021.

By contrast, Nokia's performance in 5G sales is uneven. A new management team may smooth out the inconsistencies in the company's results. But we will not know when that might happen. If the next report is as strong as the last quarter's numbers, Nokia might follow Ericsson and trade at its 52-week highs, too.

Positive Catalysts

Smaller losses in Digital Services helped lift Ericsson's operating margin to 8.2%. This is below Nokia's full-year 2020 operating margin forecast of 9%. But after an Edge Gravity closure and SEC700 million (US$77.4 million) restructuring charge, Ericsson's profits should improve. It already increased gross margins for nine consecutive quarters.

Source: Ericsson

5G business wins in China will support the company's objective of establishing itself as a market leader in 5G. Even with COVID-19, CEO Ekholm is positive on the macro strengths of the industry.

Risks

Markets may renew their worries over Ericsson's 5G gear containing components from a company with close ties to the Chinese military.

Alexander Peterc of Societe Generale asked:

"If you could give us an idea of how long you take, you think, I mean your informed opinion, to take out the Huawei kits of European networks where the swaps will be required and whether that will cause any delays in near-term 5G deployments in Europe in particular."

The CEO responded:

"When we -- we have as a guiding principle to be transparent. And when we take very large costs that are subject to one decision, then we feel it's appropriate to talk about that and describe that to the market. And this was one of those where we had a very large cost."

So, if Ericsson addressed the related costs, markets should turn their attention back on the 5G market share growth opportunities ahead.

Fair Value and Your Takeaway

Ericsson shares are approaching a period of seasonal weakness. Even though the stock bucked the trend this year, the stock historically falls the most in August and October:

Chart courtesy of Stock Rover Research

Few analysts offer a price target. The average price target from two analysts is $11.20 (according to TipRanks). Goldman Sachs' Alexander Duval reiterated a "buy" and issued a $12.40 price target.

Value investors, especially the do-it-yourself type, will not want to chase Ericsson after the stock rose by around 16% in the last week. Nokia is also compelling because the stock is still above key moving averages despite a sharp sell-off earlier this month.

After Ericsson's strong earnings report and the positive response, investors should add this company back to the buying list.

Please [+]Follow me for coverage on value stocks ready to pop and potentially double. Click [X] Real-time alerts to get an email whenever I publish a new article. Want to join an exclusive community? Join DIY investing today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NOK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.