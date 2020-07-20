It now seems that the US extraterritorial sanctions launched against Gazprom's (OTCPK:OGZPY) Nord Stream 2 pipeline only served to delay the completion of the project by about a year or so. As it turns out Gazprom has some assets available, which were on standby that have the capacity to finish the project. In other words, it has been preparing for such measures for some years now. The ships it owns are not state of the art, and they will take much longer to get the job done, but they will get it done. Denmark just recently gave Russia the go-ahead to use the ships in its waters, so it looks like they will get to work. The TurkStream project is also going ahead, the Power of Siberia pipeline is now operational and it will ramp up deliveries to China to its maximum capacity by 2025. Meanwhile, Russia signed an agreement with Ukraine over its role as a transit country, with reduced volumes, just as I have been saying for years that Russia wishes to have in place. It never really wanted to completely cut Ukraine out, just cut its dependence on Ukraine by half, while greatly expanding its capacity to bypass Ukraine. All these developments are leaving Gazprom in a far superior position compared with 2014 when the Ukraine crisis threatened its exports. The greatest coup for Gazprom may be yet to come, in the form of a second pipeline to China. This time it will link up with the same reserves from Western Siberia that provide supplies to Europe. In other words, it will be in a position to divert Eastern Siberian gas West towards Europe or Western Siberian gas East towards China as needed. This will provide for better pricing power, more market security just to name a few advantages it is likely to gain.

The Power of Siberia 2 would put Gazprom in dominant position on the Eurasian gas market

Source: NGI

It was thought that the first Power of Siberia project was meant to alleviate Russia's overdependence on the EU market for its natural gas exports. While it is true that it helps diversify Russia's revenue stream from natural gas exports, it did nothing to provide an actual alternative for the Russian gas flowing West into Europe. The gas comes from fields in Eastern Siberia and Asia was always going to be the main destination for this gas unless it is sent to LNG facilities for liquifying and export by ship.

The second proposed Power of Siberia project will start at the Yamal fields, link up with the original Power of Siberia pipeline and also go through Mongolia to reach China. Thus, it will link up the natural gas infrastructure that goes to Europe with the infrastructure that goes to China. What this means is that once it will be built, Gazprom will be able to adjust flows to some extent in response to changing demand or geopolitical realities. For instance, in the event that the EU was to reduce demand for gas, Gazprom could send some of the gas from Western fields meant for the European market towards China. Alternatively, if China were to see a slump in demand, some of the gas initially destined for China could be sent towards Europe through reverse flows.

In terms of added export capacity, since 2014 when Russia decided to move into higher gear in terms of diversifying away from Ukraine as a transit country, it did technically lose 40 Bcm in Ukraine transit capacity. It is only technically speaking because the capacity to send more gas through Ukraine is still there and it will be there for many more years to come, it's just that Russia no longer has any contractual obligation to send more than 40 Bcm/year through Ukraine. The Nord Stream 1 pipeline has a capacity of 55 Bcm, the Yamal pipeline has a capacity of 33 Bcm. The Blue Stream pipeline to Turkey has a capacity of 16 Bcm. When the TurkStream pipeline will have both sections operational, it will add another 31.5 Bcm of export capacity, while Nord Stream 2 is set to add 55 Bcm of capacity. Even with the Ukraine transit plans cut in half, Gazprom increased its West-ward export capacity from 184 Bcm to 230.5 Bcm. Its pipeline capacity towards Asia will go from zero a year ago to 38 Bcm once the Power of Siberia will be fully operational. If the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline will also become a reality, it will see its export capacity through pipelines rise to 323.5 Bcm, assuming that the proposed 55 Bcm capacity for Power of Siberia 2 will stand. In other words, by the end of this decade, Gazprom's export capacity will double from pre-Ukraine crisis levels. It is a huge disconnect from the expectations we built a consensus around back in 2014, which suggested that Russia's gas exports were going to collapse.

Expansion in pipeline capacity is not overburdening Gazprom with debt

Media and analyst coverage of Gazprom or Russian gas export prospects have been less than objective in the past half-decade or more in my view. First, there was the narrative of its exports imploding. Then there was the narrative of the Russia-China pipeline deal being a net loser for Russia, even though a simple arithmetic calculation reveals that the $400 billion deal amounts to an average price that was very similar to what Germany was paying at the time. Then, when new projects like Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream were announced, commentators claimed that it will drain Gazprom financially.

Source: Gazprom

As we can see, Gazprom's finances did not deteriorate significantly in the past few years. This year may be a bit of an exception, given the extraordinary circumstances, but Gazprom seems to be on a solid financial footing, even as it completes these investments.

Gazprom will be able to set natural gas prices in Europe and Asia and outcompete emerging rivals

Even though Russia will have over 323 Bcm/year in pipeline export capacity, as well as more and more LNG export capacity, not all of this capacity will be used at all times. Gazprom will have the ability to increase supplies in order to push prices lower, thus cutting out potential competition from LNG and other more expensive sources of gas or to cut supplies in order to raise prices and increase profitability. It will be a comfortable position in terms of regional competitiveness. It will also be able to perform the service of providing supply flexibility on both continents, which at the moment comes at a high cost in the form of more expensive LNG imports for most economies that are reliant on natural gas imports.

What this means is that Gazprom is set to become an indispensable company in Asia and in Europe. It will be able to ward off potential competitors such as Iran, assuming that it will ever get out from under the sanctions it is constantly subjected to. It will also be able to respond to emergencies in a timely manner, such as it already did in March 2018 when a late-winter cold spell left much of the EU with depleted gas reserves, with only a Gazprom exports boost standing in the way of massive industrial shutdowns. The spare capacity that Gazprom is currently building up will go a long way in providing extra resources to markets that will need it. It will be able to divert between the Western and Eastern markets as needed, which should make customers happy.

The sanctions threats are unlikely to derail its remaining projects

Just recently it was revealed that The US government intends to remove the exemptions accorded to Gazprom's Nord Stream 2 project and the TurkStream project from the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act. What this means is that the European partners of the projects can face sanctions, such as having their US assets frozen. One of the TurkStream project's two sections is already complete and operational taking gas to Turkey. The second leg may still be vulnerable to such actions, but it remains to be seen to what extent. Countries in Europe that intend to buy gas from TurkStream's second line are in fact building infrastructure that is independent of the TurkStream infrastructure, so I am not sure how those pipelines can fall under sanctions that the law encourages.

Nord Stream 2 has a number of Western European partners, including Shell (RDS.A), (RDS.B), Engie SA (OTCPK:ENGIY), Wintershall, OMV (OTCPK:OMVKY), and Uniper (OTC:UNPRF). These are all companies that carry a lot of economic influence in the EU. While I am not sure whether the US government is ready to face the geopolitical fallout from attempting to seize the assets of such companies, one thing that I am sure of is that if it comes to it, EU-US relations will never be the same again.

If there will be official notice given to these companies to pull out of the project, the most likely scenario will be that they will and Gazprom will simply assume full ownership of the pipeline, most likely at a very deep discount to its actual value. In other words, the likes of Shell will lose money, while Gazprom will gain. The remaining small portion of the pipeline will still be built and it will become operational most likely next year. It is also possible that the EU will push back rather hard against the US taking this decision. Germany already declared that it is unacceptable. Other countries will do the same. Poland and the Baltic states may be the exception, given that they always opposed the project, but even so the public mood in the EU will be overall hostile to any extraterritorial sanctions against European companies. My guess is that there will be significant backchannel signaling by European countries that will warn the US about negative consequences to the pursuit of such a policy. It remains to be seen whether it will work or not in persuading the US to back down, but regardless Gazprom will not be the main victim of such a move.

The Power of Siberia 2 pipeline is not a done deal just yet. If it will be, it will put Gazprom into an enviable position on the Eurasian gas market. It will be the only company that will link its natural gas pipeline infrastructure from the Pacific to the EU and the Middle East through its pipelines to Turkey. Because of the geopolitical negativity surrounding Gazprom, investors will fail to realize the value that this infrastructure brings to the company. It may take some much-improved yearly financial results to convince the market, therefore it may still take a long time before the fundamentals will be reflected in the stock performance of this company. While investors may have to wait a while to be rewarded for investing, this stock may never be as cheap again, so this is probably a good time to invest with a long-term strategy in mind.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OGZPY, RDS.A. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.