Investors should keep an eye on its ASP and shipment growth figures, its segment financials and listen in on its management's outlook for Q3.

Statistically speaking, the company is likely to outperform the Street's revenue estimates in its upcoming earnings report.

Intel (INTC) will be reporting its Q2 results after market close on Thursday. The chipmaker has exceeded the Street’s revenue estimates in 11 of its last 12 quarters so investors would be curious to see if this streak of outperformance continues in Q2 as well. But in addition to tracking Intel’s headline revenue figure, investors should also monitor its segment financials, its ASP and shipment growth metrics, its management’s comments about the 10nm ramp and listen in on their outlook for the near future. These items are likely going to have a bearing on where the stock heads next. Let's take a closer look.

Segment Financials

Let me start by saying that analysts are forecasting Intel’s Q2 FY20 revenues to come in at $18.51 billion, which would mark a year over year growth of 12.2%. Moreover, latest channel reports suggest that some of Intel’s segments may have experienced industry tailwinds, which, collectively, may drive the company to outperform analyst estimates once again.

For instance, IDC reported earlier this month that PC shipments grew by 11.2% during Q2 as “strong demand driven by work-from-home as well as e-learning needs has surpassed previous expectations.” Another research firm, Canalys, corroborated the view; they're estimating a 9% growth in PC shipments during Q2.

Also, Intel announced the general availability of its 10th gen Comet Lake SKUs during the quarter to combat AMD’s highly successful Zen 2-based microprocessor line-up and defend its market share along the way. These dynamics should, collectively, bolster Intel’s PC-centric client computing group’s Q2 revenues.

On the server side, Micron’s management noted a few weeks ago in their Q2 CY20 earnings call, that they’re experiencing strong demand trends from data center customers due to the recent surge in network traffic, so much so that the chipmaker was unable to fulfill the compute-focused customer demand. From Micron’s earnings call:

CNBU sequential growth was driven by double-digit quarter-over-quarter pricing improvements and stronger demand for data center products. We were supply-constrained for certain compute DRAM products, which limited our ability to meet some demand upside from customers.

Now, Micron and Intel are both semiconductor firms but there’s little overlap in their product portfolios. This means that the extent of Intel’s gains in the data center space, may not be perfectly correlated with Micron’s.

(Source: Business Quant)

Although Intel has other reporting segments too, its data center and client computing group are by far its largest segments in terms of revenues, collectively accounting for about 86% of the chipzilla’s total revenue in Q1 FY20. So, investors should pay attention to the financial performance of these two mentioned segments in its Q2 earnings report. Both segments are experiencing industry tailwinds and are likely to have a notable impact on the overall company’s financials, given their sizable revenue contribution.

ASP and shipment growth

Next, we don’t know how Intel’s data center and client computing sales fared during the quarter, from shipment and price realization standpoints, as there were a number of variables involved. Some of these variables are:

Intel releasing its 10th generation Comet Lake SKUs during the quarter, and; Logistics-related challenges due to coronavirus-driven lockdowns across several international markets, and; AMD (AMD) variably slashing its prices across Ryzen 3000-series line-up to defend its market share (such as here, here and here)

We just don’t know yet which of these factors played a dominant role in impacting Intel’s financial and operational performance during Q2. So, investors should listen in on management’s comments on the same. Additionally, we must also monitor its shipment and average selling price (NYSE:ASP) trends to gain a better understanding about its state of operations.

The charts should put things in perspective.

(Intel and AMD's ASP growth rates, Source: Business Quant)

(Intel and AMD's shipment growth rates, Source: Business Quant)

There could be multiple combinations here, each of which may have different implications for Intel as a company. Some of these possible scenarios are:

It posts a drop in its ASP and shipment growth. This would suggest that the chipzilla was unable to move enough product in spite of lowering its prices during the quarter -- a sign that its SKUs are going out of favor, or; The chipzilla registers a drop in ASPs but a rise in shipments, indicating a shift to a lower price mix, possibly driven by deep discounting in order to keep its sales momentum going, or; Intel registers a rise in its ASPs but a drop in its shipments. This would indicate that the chipzilla was supply constrained but its competitive positioning is very much intact, or; Intel registers a rise in its ASPs and shipments, indicating that the business thrived overall and all the fear, uncertainty and doubt surrounding the name was merely speculation and nothing more, or; Intel posts flat ASP and shipment growth numbers, indicating that things are exactly the same for the chipzilla, as they were in the comparable quarter last year.

So, make sure to track its ASP and shipment growth figures as each combination would shed light on Intel’s operational performance and its competitive positioning.

Business Outlook

Moving on, Intel’s transition to the 10nm node has been delayed numerous times in the last few quarters and it’s been nothing but a sore point for the company and its shareholders. Intel has lost the process leadership to Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) as a result of these delays, which, in turn, has contributed to the commercial success of AMD’s TSM-built Zen chips. So, readers and investors should pay attention to Intel management’s comments around when exactly will their 10nm-based desktop SKUs enter volume production, or if there are any more delays store for the chipzilla.

Speaking on the topic, Micron’s management noted during their last earnings call that their node shrink may be delayed because “some suppliers have commented about delays in equipment deliveries, which can result in slower node transitions and lower bit growth.”

ASML’s management, which provides manufacturing equipment to leading semiconductor firms such as Intel, acknowledged in their earnings call held last week that there were supply delays during the quarter. Here’s the relevant excerpt from ASML’s recent earnings call, for your reference:

Although, we experienced some challenges early in the quarter around supply delays and increased absenteeism, we did not encounter any new disruptions due to COVID-19.

It would be interesting to hear Intel management’s comments around the same. Are they planning to announce the general availability of their 10nm-based desktop SKUs anytime soon, or is the node transition delayed once again?

Lastly, listen in on Intel management’s outlook for Q3 and for the fiscal year. It would shed light on how the chipzilla is poised to perform in the near future, in light of the coronavirus-outbreak. Analysts are forecasting Intel’s Q3 FY20 and FY20 revenues to come in at $17.86 billion and $73.79 billion, respectively. If the company is actually experiencing industry tailwinds, like we discussed earlier in the article, then Intel’s guidance might exceed the analyst estimates.

Final Thoughts

There's currently a lot of uncertainty around semiconductor stocks due to the coronavirus outbreak and I believe Intel's upcoming earnings call will provide us with clarity around the same. Investors may want to monitor its ASP and shipment growth figures, segment financials and listen in on its management's outlook for FY20 as well as their comments around the 10nm ramp, to gain a better understanding about its state of operations and its growth prospects. Good Luck!

