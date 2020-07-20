VGLT has little downside risk or upside risk as the U.S. Federal Reserve has no intention to raise its interest rate nor lower its rate in the near term.

ETF Overview

It has been over half a year since I last analyzed the Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT). Given that the macroeconomic environment has changed so much in the past half year, it is time for me to analyze the fund again. VGLT focuses on long-term government bonds in the United States. The fund has very low credit risk as all of the bonds in its portfolio are U.S. Treasuries that are backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. Since the Federal Reserve has no intention to raise its interest rate before 2023, there is little downside risk of owning the fund. On the other hand, the Federal Reserve has indicated that it will not go towards negative interest rate. Therefore, there is also little upside. Hence, investors should not expect much capital appreciation, but should focus on earning a stable interest income with an average yield to maturity of 1.3%.

Fund Analysis

VGLT is very safe with extremely low credit risk

VGLT tracks the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Long Treasury Bond Index. As can be seen from the table below, its portfolio consists of 100% U.S. Treasuries. U.S. Treasuries are probably the safest bonds to own on earth right now as they have superior credit ratings (S&P: AA+ Stable; Fitch: AAA Stable; DBRS: AAA Stable) and backed by the credit of the U.S. government. Since the formation of the U.S. government back in 1776, the government has never failed its lenders. In a post-COVID-19 world, we favor U.S. Treasuries over other non-investment-grade bonds because the pandemic has the potential to be a lengthy one and many bond issuers may be impacted and see their credit ratings downgraded. Therefore, owning bonds issued by the U.S. government is a better choice.

VGLT's long average effective maturity year means there is considerable interest rate risk

VGLT consists of U.S. Treasuries that have long duration to maturity with average effective maturity year of 25.3 years. As can be seen from the table below, 88.6% of the Treasuries that VGLT owns will mature between 20 and 30 years, and 10.9% of the Treasuries in its portfolio will mature between 10 and 20 years. Unlike short-term Treasuries, long-term Treasuries are much more sensitive to the change in interest rates because there are still several decades before these Treasuries reach maturity. Therefore, VGLT's long average effective maturity year means that its fund value is much more sensitive to the change in interest rates.

Let us illustrate this change in the fund price by comparing VGLT to its shorter maturity peer fund Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH), and the 10-year interest rates. As can be seen from the chart below, VGLT's fund performance is inversely correlated to the 10-year interest rate. In the past 10 years, the interest rate has declined by 77.5%, while VGLT's fund price increased by 53.4%. On the other hand, its shorter-term to maturity peer VGSH only saw its fund price increase by 2.4%.

Investors of VGLT should focus on interest income rather than capital appreciation

Now the question we need to ask ourselves is whether this is the time to invest in VGLT. Given that the Federal Reserve has dramatically lowered its interest rates to nearly 0% and has no intention to have negative interest rates, we do not think interest rate will go down any further. Therefore, we see little upside to VGLT's fund price. However, downside risk is likely also limited because the Federal Reserve also has no intention to increase its rate at least until 2023. Given that it may take at least 12 to 18 months before an effective vaccine is developed, the Federal Reserve will likely stick to its policy. In the meantime, we think the best strategy for investors who wish to invest in VGLT is to focus not on capital appreciation, but on earning a stable interest income. At the moment, the average yield to maturity for VGLT's portfolio is about 1.3%.

Investor Takeaway

Given the fact that interest rates will likely not increase until 2023, we see little downside risk of owning VGLT in the near term. However, upside risk is also limited as negative interest rates are unlikely. Therefore, we suggest investors to focus on earning VGLT's interest income rather than capital appreciation. At the moment, investors of VGLT will receive interest income with an average yield to maturity of 1.3%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.