All told, it's fair to wonder how much profit Moderna will actually make from a vaccine — while its beneficiaries will have no such problem.

Optimism toward Moderna's coronavirus vaccine drove MRNA stock higher last week — but appears to have boosted other names as well, at least momentarily.

Last Tuesday (July 14), a study in the New England Journal of Medicine showed solid results for Moderna's (MRNA) mRNA-1273 experimental vaccine against COVID-19. MRNA stock gained nearly 7% the following day.

However, as the always-excellent Matt Levine pointed out at Bloomberg, other names performed far better. Among Wednesday's big winners:

Royal Caribbean (RCL): +21.2%

Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH): +20.7%

Carnival (CCL): +16.2%

American Airlines (AAL): +16.2%

United Airlines (UAL): +14.6%

Levine used the move to discuss the hypothetical legality of a Moderna insider buying call options on, say, RCL stock. But the moves on Wednesday go to an intriguing question about Moderna stock itself, which Levine also raised. Assume that an investor knew, with absolute certainty, that Moderna (MRNA) was going to successfully develop a vaccine against COVID-19. Should that investor buy MRNA stock?

The answer appears to be a blindingly obvious 'yes'. And that's probably the simple, and correct, answer. But the more interesting question might be: can that investor find a better stock to own based on that information? The answer to that question is a bit more complicated.

After all, there will be many companies that benefit from a successful Moderna vaccine. In fact, most companies will benefit. Presumably, the market as a whole would do the same.

And the benefits likely be greatest for those stocks have been among 2020's worst performers — and thus have the most room for upside if some semblance of normalcy returns. There's certainly an argument that at least one, and perhaps several, of those names will outperform MRNA stock even if Moderna succeeds.

There's also the question of how much benefit Moderna itself will get from the vaccine. Political factors may pressure pricing, and profits. And while Moderna is more (and in fact much more) than just a coronavirus play, its stock has risen over 400% since the company first disclosed progress toward a vaccine in late February.

It's certainly fair to wonder whether the rally has gone far enough at this point. And even if it hasn't, there's a strong case that even investors who believe Moderna will succeed should look elsewhere to play that success.

Better Choices Than MRNA Stock?

It's worth pointing out that Wednesday's move wasn't the only jump Moderna stock saw last week. MRNA gained 16% on Friday, and 51% in a week. As for the names that rallied Wednesday, they generally lagged. In fact, the U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) rose less than 2%.

Of course, that rally itself potentially adds to the relative attractiveness of other plays on Moderna's success. MRNA stock added about $13 billion in market value last week. Since February 25, the day after the company announced it had shipped the first batch of mRNA-1273 for Phase 1 trials, Moderna's market capitalization has increased by $30 billion to now stand near $38 billion.

That optimism certainly hasn't bled over to the stocks that themselves would benefit from a vaccine:

Data by YCharts

chart since 2/24/20

As a result, there are plays for which a successful vaccine would suggest significant upside. Major airlines American, United, and Delta Air Lines (DAL) are down at least 53% so far this year. A return to normalcy, assuming the businesses recovered past values and even incorporating material 2020 losses, suggests in the range of 70%-plus upside in those names.

Casual dining plays like Darden Restaurants (DRI) and Brinker International (EAT) could wind up with a long-term benefit. Both companies have built out their to-go businesses — Brinker posted particularly strong results on that front during the worst of the crisis — which could drive growth even as dine-in traffic returns. With DRI down 29% YTD and EAT 42%, bulls could model gains of more than 70% in those names in an environment where coronavirus concerns are significantly mitigated.

To be sure, investors could disagree with any of these names or other pandemic losers. Airlines may have a permanent headwind (pardon the pun) from lower business travel as Zoom Video (ZM) drives videoconferencing adoption. Casual dining has faced secular pressure for years, and incrementally lower mall traffic is an issue going forward. Cruise demand may have taken a permanent hit. The problems facing these laggards don't all disappear when and if a vaccine arrives.

Still, at the least the options elsewhere in the space seem to create a rather high bar for an investment in Moderna stock. An investor has to believe not only that the company will be successful (an outcome which appears increasingly likely with each piece of news), but also that it will be significantly profitable as a result. She probably also has to believe that the benefits that accrue to Moderna suggest (using admittedly rough numbers) the stock can rise at least 50% from here. Otherwise, it seems highly likely that she can find a stock that can rise at a faster clip if Moderna can stem the spread of the virus.

The Profit Problem

From here, that suggests (again, on a very rough basis) that the vaccine likely has to generate at least $50 billion in value for Moderna. That's possibly too aggressive. Moderna isn't a one-trick pony. Its late 2018 IPO was the biggest ever in biotech. It has a broad platform with a number of applications and partnerships with Merck (MRK) and AstraZeneca (AZN):

source: Moderna Q1 presentation

Success with COVID-19 presumably would read across well to the company's other products, such as vaccines for cancers and the cytomegalovirus.

That alone, however, can't account for what would be a ~$50 billion increase in the company's market capitalization (again, based on the idea that MRNA needs another ~50% upside to be worth owning at the moment). To justify the rally, Moderna needs to make significant profits from a successful vaccine, and probably needs to do so alone. It's difficult (though far from impossible) to imagine a pharmaceutical CEO acquiring Moderna, and in the process taking on the myriad regulatory and political headaches required to price and market the vaccine.

Moderna probably can hit that $50 billion bogey if successful. CEO Stephane Bancel said in an interview in March that the company wouldn't price its product higher than other respiratory virus vaccines — but that's still about $800 a regimen. In May, Barron's highlighted two disparate (but far lower) estimates from Wall Street analysts. Morgan Stanley saw pricing rising from an initial $5-$10 per dose to $13-$30 going forward. BMO, however, saw a path from a starting price of $125 to $200.

Of course, Moderna is going to face pricing pressure in developing countries. In developed nations outside the U.S. (notably Europe), price controls will be an issue even before political factors are accounted for.

There seems to be room for upside in MRNA stock assuming the vaccine is successful. But the numbers also suggest that mere success at this point isn't enough. Moderna needs to price effectively. If a competitor develops a vaccine of its own — by my numbers, there are at least 15 companies aggressively doing so — pricing power will take a substantial hit. Regulatory and public pressures need to be taken into account as well.

One more factor should be considered. As Levine noted in April, major investors are pushing drugmakers and biotechs like Moderna not only to collaborate on vaccines and treatments, but to potentially forego patent enforcement. Those investors own diversified portfolios, and the benefit to their non-MRNA holdings likely would outweigh any concentrated profits Moderna could drive.

Bancel is Moderna's largest shareholder, so he is likely incentivized to ignore those calls and push on price and competition. But as the CEO and other executives continue to aggressively sell shares (and likely redeploy at least some of the capital elsewhere in the equity market), even that incentive dims.

Meanwhile, other shareholders are not going to be pushing the company on the pricing front. So it may well be that the path of least resistance for Moderna management is to work with rivals and regulators, while not wringing out every last dollar of potential profit. Given that we can reasonably estimate the company may need to make as much as $50 billion off the vaccine to support the bull case here, that seems like a potential stumbling block to a long position near $100.

The Downside Risk

The analysis so far assumes that Moderna is successful. Despite early promise, that's not guaranteed.

And if the company isn't successful, the downside is substantial. Again, MRNA stock has rallied more than 400% since its coronavirus efforts first gained wider notice. A wipeout on the COVID-19 front could suggest as much as an 80% decline, assuming the stock returns to pre-pandemic levels below $20.

That concern, too, adds to the questions surrounding relative risk/reward at this point. An investor could reasonably decline to own the likes of indebted UAL and AAL owing to downside risk. But Moderna is not a sure thing, either. Biotech development is always fraught, and Moderna is trying to develop a vaccine at an unprecedented pace. Even a modest stumble could send MRNA stock plunging.

Pandemic-exposed names likely would decline in such a scenario — but not necessarily as far. And if a rival beats Moderna to the punch (or succeeds where the company doesn't), those names could win even as Moderna stock plunges.

None of this is to say that Moderna stock is a short. That's certainly not a trade that has worked out well: short sellers have lost roughly $1.5 billion on MRNA so far this year. Bulls could point to Gilead (GILD), which entered 2020 with an enterprise value in the range of $80 billion on the back of its vaccine portfolio. Moderna certainly won't get Gilead's pricing, but its unit sales would be exponentially higher. From a rough perspective (again), a coronavirus vaccine leader potentially could see a similar valuation, and that would imply that MRNA stock doubles again from here.

Rather, it's an effort to highlight some of the challenges that face Moderna stock even assuming success with the Moderna business. The story here is much more complicated than is usually the case for biotechs. In this case, success in development doesn't necessarily guarantee financial success — or at least not the level of success priced in by a 400% rally. Given what that success would mean for the world as a whole, at this point even Moderna bulls should at least consider looking for other potential winners.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.