M&A is expected to remain as a key growth and diversification strategy for Indorama Ventures, but the company's relatively high financial leverage is a concern.

Indorama Ventures is relatively more defensive and less affected by the decline in crude oil prices and COVID-19, compared with most of its petrochemical peers, as evidenced by its 1Q2020 results.

Elevator Pitch

I assign a Neutral rating to Thailand-listed polyethylene terephthalate or PET producer Indorama Ventures (OTCPK:INDOY) (OTC:INDOF) (OTC:IRAMF) [IVL:TB].

Indorama Ventures is relatively more defensive and less affected by the decline in crude oil prices and COVID-19, compared with most of its petrochemical peers, as evidenced by its better-than-expected 1Q2020 results. M&A is expected to remain as a key growth and diversification strategy for Indorama Ventures, but the company's relatively high financial leverage is a concern, with efforts to deleverage possibly negatively impacted by COVID-19.

As such, I see a Neutral rating for Indorama Ventures as fair, and I prefer to see more clarity with the company's deleveraging plans prior to having a positive view on the stock.

Indorama Ventures trades at 9.7 times consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA, versus its historical five-year and 10-year mean EV/EBITDA multiples of 8.8 times and 9.9 times, respectively. The stock is also valued by the market at a consensus forward FY2020 P/E multiple of 13.8 times, and it offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 2.4%.

Readers have the option of trading in Indorama Ventures shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the tickers INDOY, INDOF and IRAMF, or on the Stock Exchange of Thailand with the ticker IVL:TB. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low, and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those listed in Thailand, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Stock Exchange of Thailand is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $20 million, and market capitalization is above $4.7 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors who own Indorama Ventures shares listed in Thailand include The Vanguard Group, State Street Europe Limited, Norges Bank Investment Management, and Dimensional Fund Advisors, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Company Description

Started in 1994 and listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand in 2010, Indorama Ventures is the largest polyethylene terephthalate or PET producer in the world with a 20% global market share. The company derived approximately 55% of its EBITDA from its core PET business in FY2019, with the integrated oxides & derivatives or IOD business and the fiber business accounting for the remaining 30% and 15% of its FY2019 EBITDA, respectively. Indorama Ventures has 120 production facilities located in 33 countries globally, and it generated 44%, 30% and 26% of its FY2019 revenue from the Americas, Asia and EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) regions, respectively.

Indorama Ventures' Business Portfolio Overview

Source: Indorama Ventures' 1Q2020 Financial Results Presentation Slides

Indorama Ventures' Vertically Integrated PET Business

Source: Indorama Ventures' June 2020 Annual General Meeting Presentation Slides

More Defensive Than Expected

Indorama Ventures reported its 1Q2020 financial results on May 13, 2020, which were ahead of market expectations. The company's revenue of Bt92,024 million in 1Q2020 represented a +19% QoQ increase, and a -4% YoY decline. Indorama Ventures' core EBITDA (excluding inventory gains and losses) was up +59% QoQ and down by a marginal -1% YoY at Bt9,503 million for the most recent quarter. In USD terms, Indorama Ventures' EBITDA grew +38% QoQ on an organic basis, excluding the impact of acquisitions.

While most of Indorama Ventures' petrochemical peers would have seen their business operations and financial results negatively impacted by the decline in crude oil prices and COVID-19, Indorama Ventures has proved to be much more defensive.

As per the chart below, products whose profitability is affected by crude oil prices account for less than 13% of Indorama Ventures' production capacity. With regards to the company's IOD business which is seen as the most vulnerable to low crude oil prices, Indorama Ventures disclosed at the company's 1Q2020 earnings call on May 12, 2020 that the fall in crude oil prices "reduced the U.S. shale gas cost advantage (company relies on low cost shale gas feedstock in the U.S.) and impacted our integrated MEG (Mono-Ethylene Glyco) and MTBE (Methyl Tert-butyl Ether) businesses, which represents 30% of our IOD segment." In other words, Indorama Ventures is saying that approximately 70% of the company's IOD segment and 90% of the company's overall business portfolio is not negatively impacted by volatility in crude oil prices.

Key Profit Drivers For Indorama Ventures' Products

Source: Indorama Ventures' 1Q2020 Financial Results Presentation Slides

Separately, Indorama Ventures is also relatively less impacted by demand destruction due to COVID-19 and the resulting economic fall-out. Certain segments of the company's PET and fiber business are actually benefiting from higher demand as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Indorama Ventures noted at the company's recent 1Q2020 earnings call in May that the "packaging industry, which serves food, beverages and household needs, is critical during this time and (such products) are in strong demand." It is no surprise that as more people stay at home and stockpile food & beverages, demand for Indorama Ventures' PET products in the food packaging segment has increased significantly. The company's fiber business also has a hygiene segment which sells medical masks and gowns.

M&A As A Driver Of Earnings Growth And Portfolio Diversification

Indorama Ventures has completed more than 50 mergers & acquisitions or M&As in the past two decades, which have been a key earnings growth driver for the company. The company's EBITDA has quadrupled in the past decade, and it has transformed into a more diversified company, with its legacy and core PET business only accounting for slightly over half of its EBITDA in FY2019.

Indorama Ventures' Past Mergers & Acquisitions

Source: Indorama Ventures' February 2020 Capital Markets Day Investor Presentation Slides

Indorama Ventures' Historical EBITDA

Source: Indorama Ventures' February 2020 Capital Markets Day Investor Presentation Slides

Notably, Indorama Ventures' historical M&A track record has been decent, as the company's return on capital employed or ROCE has remained relatively healthy in the 6%-14% range in the past decade, taking into account the cyclicality of the petrochemicals industry. Indorama Ventures' M&A playbook has typically involved cost optimization, increasing economies of scale with capacity additions, and expanding profit margins with a larger share of higher-margin products. As per the two case studies in the chart below, Indorama Ventures has managed to lift the company's overall ROCE with value-accretive acquisitions in the past.

Indorama Ventures' Historical Return On Capital Employed

Source: Indorama Ventures' February 2020 Capital Markets Day Investor Presentation Slides

Indorama Ventures' M&A Playbook With Two Case Studies

Source: Indorama Ventures' February 2020 Capital Markets Day Investor Presentation Slides

Looking ahead, more acquisitions are likely to be in the pipeline. Indorama Ventures highlighted at the company's Capital Markets Day on February 4, 2020 that there are "many opportunities that we are studying in order to further expand and diversify our PET business."

All Eyes On Deleveraging In The Medium Term

As highlighted in the preceding section, M&A is expected to be a key component of the company's strategy going forward. Given Indorama Ventures' high financial leverage, it remains to be seen how the company will be able to strike a balance between deleveraging and M&A.

Indorama Ventures completed the largest acquisition in its history in January 2020, which was a $2 billion deal to buy Huntsman Corporation's (HUN) IOD businesses. This was a key factor that led to Indorama Ventures' net debt-to-equity and net debt-to-EBITDA ratios increasing to 152% (102% as of end-4Q2019) and 5.25 times (5.06 times as of end-4Q2019) , respectively in 1Q2020. On the positive side of things, the company has limited refinancing risks as of July 2020, with only $42 million of its $6.5 billion net debt expiring this year.

Indorama Ventures has set a goal to reduce its net gearing to below 100% by 2022, which is dependent on the company achieving its plans of having annual capital expenditures reduced to around $700 million for 2021 and 2022. These capital expenditures projections do not factor in possible acquisitions.

The company's deleveraging efforts could be negatively impacted by COVID-19, and a potential delay in the achievement of its 2022 net gearing target cannot be ruled out. At the company's 1Q2020 earnings call in May, Indorama Ventures declined to provide a deleveraging target for FY2020. The company noted that everything is "dependent on the business outlook for the second half" which will determine how much of its "working capital management and our cost management" efforts "translate into cash flow" available for deleveraging.

Valuation And Dividends

Indorama Ventures trades at 13.5 times trailing twelve months' EV/EBITDA and 9.7 times consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA based on its share price of Bt27.00 as of July 17, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's historical five-year and 10-year mean EV/EBITDA multiples were 8.8 times and 9.9 times, respectively.

The stock is also valued by the market at consensus forward FY2020 and FY2021 P/E multiples of 13.8 times and 10.6 times, respectively. In comparison, its historical five-year and 10-year average P/E multiples were 14.9 times and 15.9 times, respectively.

Indorama Ventures offers consensus forward FY2020 and FY2021 dividend yields of 2.4% and 3.4%, respectively.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Indorama Ventures include a failure to realize synergies from past and future acquisitions, and a deterioration in the company's financial position.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Indorama Ventures shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Thailand) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.