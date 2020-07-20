Expect the company to beat and raise estimates for the remainder of the year driven by increasing adoption of more products by customers.

Subscription transition complete with 98% of licenses revenue in the form of subscriptions in C1Q20 with revenue poised to accelerate in 2H of 2020 and beyond.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) offers one of the most comprehensive data security platforms available today that is designed to protect enterprises from theft of their valuable data stored in files. Varonis is a leading data-centric security firm in the industry and is a buy, in our view. Data-centric security is defined by Wikipedia as "An approach to security that emphasizes the security of the data itself rather than the security of networks, servers or applications". Customer, patient, employee, financial records, strategic product plans and other sensitive information are sought by malicious insiders as well as external hackers. Valuable data is stored in files and emails in addition to databases and other programs.

The volume of business data continues to grow unabated, and much of the data that is stored by enterprises is unsecured and ungoverned. According to IDC White Paper "The Digitization of the World", data volume will grow from about 45 zettabytes to about 175 zettabytes by 2025, and much of these data is unstructured. According to Datamation, "structured data is comprised of clearly defined data types whose pattern makes them easily searchable; while unstructured data - everything else - is comprised of data that is usually not as easily searchable, including formats like audio, video, social media postings, excel spreadsheets, and powerpoint slides". An example of structured data includes data stored in databases.

Varonis' future is tied to the growth of unstructured data. Varonis is unlike conventional cybersecurity companies because it fights a different security battle - i.e. protects data in files and emails against threats from internal and external adversaries.

Varonis offers a compelling solution

In our view, Varonis' technology offers the most effective solution for managing user-generated unstructured data. We expect Varonis to grow at a rapid clip (north of 20%) over the next several years driven by relentless growth of user-generated unstructured data. Unstructured data growth is putting severe demand on IT infrastructures putting many businesses at risk. We believe that Varonis' comprehensive technology manages the user-generated unstructured data effectively, giving it a leg up over other point solutions. In our view, innovative companies such as Varonis come to the market first, and the industry generally follows soon after by adapting that approach, given that enterprises are just beginning to feel the pain of the problem that Varonis solves - the management and security of unstructured data. Given this, we believe VRNS can become a core technology in the majority of enterprises.

Total Addressable Market (TAM)

Varonis addresses a TAM that is at least $20billon. Varonis products straddle security software, IT operations management, infrastructure software, data integration, and storage management. The above-mentioned segments total TAM is about $100billion. Varonis believes its TAM to be about 20% of it or about $20billion. Given the size of Varonis' 2019 revenue, suffice it to say that the company has a large headroom to grow its business for the next several years. The following chart illustrates the TAM.

Source: Varonis Presentation

Sustainable competitive advantage

Varonis' Metadata Framework provides the company with solid first mover advantage in dealing with unstructured data growth. Varonis' proprietary Metadata technology gathers information about a file - i.e. data about the data: who created it, who has access to it, and who changed it or can change it. The company has 69 issued and 31 pending patents protecting its proprietary Metadata Framework, providing a sustainable advantage in the near term against large competitors with point products. We believe that customers will look for integrated solution that handles all user-generated unstructured data rather than a quilt of software solutions acquired from various vendors (this is expensive in terms of capex and opex) boding well for Varonis. The following image illustrates Varonis' metadata framework.

Source: Varonis presentation

Extensive platform

Varonis' platform is made up of 6 product families consisting of 26 different licenses. The six product families span data classification, alerting and user behavioral analytics, data audit and protection, data retention and migration, enterprise search, and eDiscovery. The following graphic illustrates the function of each product family.

Source: Varonis Presentation

Some of the most important modules within the Varonis Platform are:

DatAdvantage - Monitors file activity and user behavior and prevent data breaches. DatAdvantage module also helps in setting user permissions and enabling audit trails. In tandem with Automation Engine module, it helps repair and maintain file systems, and maintain a least privilege model. DatAdvantage forms the basis of all other modules within the Varonis family and has 100% attach rate.

DatAlert- Monitors suspicious activity, visualizes risk, and sets priority for investigations

Data Classification Engine - Data classification engine discovers where sensitive data is located and locks that down before it can be stolen and without interrupting the business.

According to Varonis, the following table illustrates customer attach rates for different modules.

Source: Varonis Presentation

How does Varonis work

Varonis software, once installed, collects and analyzes data from the storage repositories such as SharePoint, Exchange, Box, Active Directory, Linux/Unix /Windows data stores. According to the Varonis website,

"Varonis continually collects and analyzes data from enterprise data stores and perimeter devices. Varonis architecture uses distributed collectors that allow customers to scale out as their IT infrastructure grows. Varonis uses patented data structures and algorithms for normalizing metadata".

For more details, users are referred to the Varonis website.

Source: Varonis Presentation

Varonis Risk Assessment

Varonis sells to customer by demonstrating product effectiveness after conducting a risk assessment. The company conducts hundreds of risk assessments each year, generating risk assessment reports that demonstrate the value and usefulness of the solution. The risk assessment report is a "detailed report based on the companies' data that reveals the vulnerabilities hackers will hunt for", according to the company. The company also states that the risk assessment is a highly effective tool used to sign up customers. The following chart illustrates what data is generated from a risk assessment demonstration.

Source: Varonis Presentation

Revenue drivers

Varonis has two main revenue drivers: signing up more customers and selling more to existing customers. In addition, the company also continues to create new products to sell to both new and existing customers.

Varonis targets companies that have at least 1,000 employees. Varonis currently has about 7,300 customers in about 80 countries. Varonis expects to grow revenues by signing up new logos as well as upselling to existing customers. We expect Varonis to add about 500 new logos during the current year. The following chart illustrates our forecast for customer additions over the next three years.

Source: Author's estimates and Varonis' data

Subscription driving the use of more product families

Since the company has 26 different licenses, customers were having difficult time getting the full benefit of the platform. In order to make it easier for customers to buy its products and get the full benefit of its platform, the company began a transition to subscription license model in 2019. Since the transition is complete, customer adoption of three or more product families has increased from about 37% to 46%. Similarly, the number of customers using 2 or more product families has increased from 70% to over 76%. The following chart illustrates this trend.

Source: Varonis Presentation

More importantly, the number of customers with 6 or more licenses has increased from 14% to 21% within the course of a year. The following chart illustrates license adoption following subscription transition.

Source: Varonis Presentation

Potential takeout candidate

Like many high-growth and strategic names in tech universe, we believe that Varonis is a compelling acquisition, given the single code base that drives all its products. Varonis' products have synergies with both security and infrastructure vendors. The company already made its transition from perpetual sales model and now sells its products via subscription basis, making it very attractive for potential buyers. The company has about 7,400 customers and still has a large headroom in penetrating the enterprise and the mid-market segments, also making it an attractive take out candidate. Historical take-out multiples range for software names is 4-8x on the next twelve months (NTM) EV/sales basis, but given the subscription model, the multiple could be much higher and could be in the range of 10-20x. This translates into a stock price of $150 at a multiple of 15x.

Estimates

Varonis is expected to report results on August 3rd after the market close. We believe that the estimates are reasonable, and the company will likely hit the numbers and guide up. The street is forecasting revenues of $57million and EPS loss of $0.35. The following table illustrates ours and consensus estimates.

Source: Author using Thomson Reuters data

Risks of owning Varonis

Emerging security companies such as CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR

Many enterprises customers that we spoke to note that Varonis' solutions are not considered cheap, despite many of the same customers noting the benefits provided by Varonis' solutions. With the recent move to subscription pricing, we believe that Varonis might improve the customer perception on the value of their investment.

Varonis has significant operations in Israel and also significant revenue contribution from the European corridor. Europe contributes about one third of revenues, and a significant portion of product development is done in Israel. Hence, Varonis is fairly exposed to FX impacts.

Varonis has a history of mis-execution, given that the company is still being run by its founder and CEO Yaki Faitelson. Young companies run by the founders and not by seasoned execs have challenges running companies and scaling them.

Given the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 and the accompanying spending environment, Varonis is highly levered to global IT spending. If for any reason IT spending slows, we expect Varonis revenue could also be impacted.

Execution is always a major risk for most companies. Varonis' quarters are usually back-end loaded - i.e., a significant portion of the business closes during the last two-to-three weeks of the quarter. Any deal slippage for any reason during the last weeks of the quarter could impact revenue and earnings, leading to a stock sell-off.

Varonis is aggressively hiring quota carrying sales force. If, for some reason, the company hires headcount who are unable to meet their sales quota, Varonis' revenue growth will be impacted.

Varonis is aggressively building out capabilities to augment its artificial intelligence and machine language services. If the adoption of services is slower than expected, revenue and EPS could be impacted

Valuation

In our opinion, Varonis solves an unheralded but pressing problem within an enterprise - how to protect data from internal and external threats by determining what data is high value, what data is exposed, and who has access to the data. With the revenue transition to a subscription model complete, we believe that Varonis growth will accelerate in 2H of this year and expect the company to grow north of 20%+ next year and then around 40% in 2022. Yet, the stock is trading at 7.4x EV/C2022 sales, while the security peer group is trading at 7.8x, and the Software as a Service (SaaS)/Subscription peer group is trading at 12.0x. The following chart illustrates the valuation of subscription/SaaS peer group.

We expect the company valuation to be reset and be given a full subscription/SaaS multiple by the end of the year and should trade similar to its peers.

How to own the stock

Varonis should report solid numbers when it reports results in August. We expect the company to provide positive commentary in the business. Given our confidence in the name, we would be buying a small number of shares before the company reports. If, for some reason, the stock sells off, we would buy more. Given our confidence in the long-term story for the company, we like the risk reward for the company. We would be buying shares on any weakness and build up a nice position over time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.