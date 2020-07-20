GOLD is one of my long-term gold miners. However, trading 30% of your holding is crucial.

Gold production for the second quarter of 2020 was quite weak, with 1,149K Oz, down 15.1% from the same quarter a year ago.

Photo: Porgera gold mine. Source: Richard Farbelini at English Wikipedia / Public domain

Investment Thesis

The Toronto-based new Barrick Gold (GOLD) announced its preliminary second-quarter results on July 16, 2020.

President and chief executive Mark Bristow said these results positioned Barrick well to achieve its guidance for the year, despite the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdowns.

To resume in one chart what happened between the first and second quarter of 2020, I have created a chart below:

The investment thesis has not changed for years, and I believe Barrick Gold is one of the best long-term gold miners due to its size, diversity, and management. The size of Barrick Gold makes it a perfect proxy for gold. However, it is also essential to trade short term at least 30% of your position due to the gold sector.

Note: Barrick Gold is one of the four gold miners that I consider my core long-term "gold miners." The three other gold producers are Newmont Goldcorp (NEM), Agnico Eagle (AEM), and, more recently, Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL).

Barrick Gold and Newmont Goldcorp have outperformed the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) on a one-year basis with an average of 45% increase. Conversely, Agnico Eagle and Kirkland Lake have underperformed significantly due to technical problems.

Data by YCharts

Gold and Copper Production history

Gold production for the second quarter of 2020 was quite weak, with 1,149K Oz, down 15.1% from the same quarter a year ago. The company indicated a lower output for the JV called Nevada Gold Mines of 521K Au Oz compared to 526K Oz sequentially.

Below is the gold production per mine for 2Q'20.

Copper production is up sequentially, with the price of copper increasing to 2.43 per Lbs. Production was solid with 120 Mlbs this quarter, and the company sold 124 Mlbs.

Gold price realized increased this quarter to a multi-year record high of $1,711 per ounce.

The production was down significantly this quarter for at least two main issues.

COVID-19-induced disruptions at the Veladero mine in Argentina And, the dispute related to Porgera mine in Papua New Guinea.

On April 28, 2020, Barrick said the government's refusal to extend its Special Mining Lease would have far-reaching effects. Consequently, the company has been forced to suspend operations and put the mine on care and maintenance.

This action is considered a step towards nationalizing the Porgera operation. The PNG Government's decision not to renew the lease is being challenged in court by Barrick, which forced the company to revise its production guidance for 2020.

Barrick announced that it is on track to meet its revised production target with costs on the rise.

Barrick Gold production target of 4.6M - 5M Au ounces, down from 4.8-5.2 million ounces.

AISC was expected in the range of $920-$970 per ounce, unchanged from the prior guidance. The cost of sales is expected in the range of $980-$1,030 per ounce, also unchanged from previous guidance. The company forecasts copper production in the range of 440-500 million pounds at an AISC of $2.20-$2.50 per pound and the cost of sales of $2.10-$2.40 per pound.

Capital expenditures are projected between $1.6 billion and $1.9 billion.

What has changed is that the total cash costs per ounce of gold are expected to be 2% to 4% higher, and all-in sustaining costs per ounce are expected to increase 7% to 9%, sequentially.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

Barrick Gold has suffered some production set-backs that will have some long-lasting effects on company production.

The gold mining business is a turbulent one, especially when it comes to deal with corrupt and unreliable governments in Africa or elsewhere. It was Tanzania and a tax dispute with Acacia Mining (taken over by Barrick) precisely a year ago. The North Mara mine is now producing again.

The dispute originally involved Acacia Mining, which was taken over by Barrick last year. The Tanzanian government imposed a ban on exporting mineral concentrates in 2017 after accusing Acacia of tax evasion. Tanzania said it would lift the ban on Jan. 24 when the two parties signed a deal in which the government took a 16% stake in Twiga Minerals - a new joint venture managing Barrick's three gold mines.

Now, it is Porgera Mine in PNG that I have described earlier.

However, the big driver is the gold price, and the momentum is particularly strong even if signs of a plateau are slowly emerging, and we may now be flirting to a long-term resistance. I will not venture a long-term guess because it would be futile and primarily correlated with the overall economy, which is quite uncertain as I speak.

The revenues will not be stellar for the Q2, but with a 7.7% increase in gold price sequentially and a 9% increase in copper, I believe the company will be able to increase revenues from Q1 slightly. My revenue estimate is $2.8 billion in Q2.

The question is what free cash flow GOLD will be able to get in Q2. So far, the company's last three quarters averaged $456 million in quarterly free cash flow, and I believe Q2 will be around $375 million to $475 million.

Technical Analysis (short term)

GOLD is forming a perfect Ascending triangle pattern with support now at $26.8 and resistance at $28. We are closed to the pattern apex, which is the point of convergence of the two pattern lines. It indicates that a pattern breakout is imminent. The question is to know which direction, of course.

The ascending triangle is a bullish formation that typically develops during an uptrend as a continuation pattern. However, there are instances when ascending triangles expand as reversal patterns at the end of a downtrend.

Thus, we may experience a resistance breakout depending on the gold price. I believe if gold price can trade above $1,850-$1,875 per ounce, GOLD goes up and eventually above $31.

However, we also could experience support breakout if gold starts to show some signs of fatigue and retrace to $1,750 or lower. In this case, GOLD may go down between $25.7 and $20.6.

The short-term strategy is to sell about 35% at $28 or above depending on the gold price. I would be tempted to accumulate again below $24.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade short term gold as well