It's Still July, So Equities Are Still Rallying; August-September Will Be Calamitous, However

It also became clear that our premise in the May article was correct: the Fed becomes less generous, with some indices hitting new all-time highs. Liquidity flows should gradually diminish. Nonetheless, QE would continue in smaller quantities until September, when the Fed may declare a moratorium ahead of the November presidential elections.

Since 1985 until last year, on average, the month of August has underperformed relative to other months of the year, except possibly for the month of May. This year, liquidity flows portend that these woes for August will continue, and with probably more dire consequences than seen in previous years.

More importantly, the article suggested plethora of positive factors which make July a prime month for bullish trades (Buy In July). That happened, too. But August is a completely different proposition.

The May 11 article projected the then ongoing equity rally to end in late May-early June (No Sell In May), but sell during the following month instead (Sell In June).

This piece is a sequel to our May 11 Seeking Alpha article (Piling On Gold And Equities For A Possible Peak In Late May-Early June: Sell In June, Buy In July). The May 11 article projected the then ongoing equity rally to end in late May-early June (No Sell In May), but to sell during the following month instead (Sell In June).

We used the historical seasonality of the Fed's SOMA transactions (balance sheet) and the current QE 4 SOMA as applied to SPX, at that time, to show what could be expected in the short run (see two charts below).

We said at that time that the 2020 SOMA Transaction Model was tracing out the future path of the equity markets to a top in about 15 trading days. We also said:

Basically, these models are saying that there is no Sell In May event, but we do have a Sell In June phenomenon. But more importantly, based on historical NDX performance (and SOMA seasonality again), plus the lead from our other modeling work, there is a huge Buy In July opportunity!

SOMA Seasonality Models vs. SPX

Original chart in the May 11 article

This is how the chart above looks today

All of those forecasts came to pass. The July buy activity is still ongoing, but we will eventually get to a top as projected in the May 11 article.

How were the forecasts done?

These charts explained the "No Sell In May" forecast, as the aggregate liquidity flows (with the SOMA Transactions as proxy, dashed orange line) had been accelerating higher, in concert with the seasonal uptrend of the S&P 500 Index. To us, at that time, it was very unlikely that the equity markets would wilt under those conditions.

The "Sell In June" forecast was the mirror image of that outlook. The aggregate liquidity flow change rate had already declined and the seasonal weakness of SPX was evident at that time - ergo, the SPX has to weaken in June. We see all of those moves starkly illustrated in the historical seasonality of Bank Reserves and SOMA Transactions (chart below).

The chart above also shows the seasonality of the S&P 500 averaged over the past five years - illustrating the roller-coaster moves we described above - and it also lays the foundation of the "Buy in July" call. The chart shows the tendency of the S&P 500 to make volatile up-down moves in May and June, but it is also clear that by early July, the market just goes into a sharp rally during most years. Historically, the change rates of Bank Reserves and SOMA Transactions soar in May and during July (with an intervening down move in June), and that consistent volatility feature accounted for the successful forecasts for those months by PAM.

That successful analytical platform provided more than academic discussions at Predictive Analytic Models (PAM). The community, and us, went all-in long equities and gold in May, sold value indexes in June, and again went long high-tech sector in July. We are still long, and now rotating from high-tech to value. That analytical platform has been good to us, and should continue to deliver in the future.

Using those forecasts in the real world

Those forecasts would have delivered fantastic performance for those following our (slightly delayed) market reports published at the PAM blog. Many blog readers have thanked us for those reports, although we have no idea how those readers fared in their investments. There are no such doubts on the spectacular returns for PAM and the community in using those forecasts.

Acting decisively on those investment decisions were providential for us. PAM made actual dollar profits of $8.088 million from the start of the April 24-May 30 rally (spreadsheet here), $14.079 million from seasonal short positions from June 1 to 30 (spreadsheet here), and for July, PAM is up $8.516 million (as of July 17) on seasonal long positions.

We expect to eclipse the historic (for PAM) performance of June 2020, after the July P&L is finally tallied. PAM, for 2020, is currently up $32.679 million (Jan. 1 to June 30, spreadsheet here), with year-to-date performance of 1,404.04% on 561-75 win-loss trades.

The impact of the PAM performance during these periods on the community's veteran investors was immense. Many described their investment performance so far as "life-changing." One veteran member (with 35-year investment experience) famously said that "No PAM member is poor." We have created a chat forum for what we call "PAM millionaires" where they can share good investment tips as a way of giving back to the community.

The next market event (a Big Sell) could be "life-changing"

The next investment phase (soon to be with us) may become the next "life-changing" event for the PAM community, and for the rest of Seeking Alpha who are willing to keep an open mind. We are talking about a sell-off in August. If the negative factors line up as well as we thought, this decline could be a really Big Kahuna. How deep a sell-off to expect?

The chart above and the chart before it show how devastating sell-offs in August could be. Based on history, it would be easy to see the lows of June or the lows of May, even with run-of-the-mill bear phases in August. The aggregated, historical liquidity outflows during the month show that tendency year after year after year. Moreover, this year, something is different. There are conditions this time around which could make this bad seasonality feature a lot, lot worse. The change rates of 2020 SOMA Transactions and Bank Reserves (actual data, blue and green lines in chart above) have fallen precipitously. And every time these variables decline sharply, very bad things happen to risk assets.

So, we have a situation which is already dire from normal seasonality point of view. Then we add the collapse of current liquidity flows well before the historic seasonal peak. In effect, risk assets are currently running on liquidity fumes, but this cannot last much longer. The ensuing decline in equities could be massive, well beyond what we should expect from mere bad seasonality effect.

The support which should come from fiscal policy will also be absent during the forthcoming August-early September time frame, as illustrated by the chart below.

Fiscal outlays will be lower, and money supply also declines - in aggregate, a triple whammy for risk assets this coming August-early September. History also bears that out - historical return in SPX has been negative during August and in May, as well (see chart below).

From 1985 to 2019, the seasonal trend in August has been marked by sharp declines at the start of the month, followed by a feeble recovery which fades at month-end (see chart below).

How long will a new sell-off last?

We don't believe that the risk asset markets can continue to ignore the collapsing current liquidity situation, but we still have no idea how long a sell-off would last.

It has become clear that our premise in the May article was correct – that the Fed will become less generous, what with some indices hitting new all-time highs. Liquidity flows should become less copious. Nonetheless, QE (in various forms) should continue in smaller quantities until September, when the Fed may declare a moratorium ahead of the November presidential elections.

The Fed is indeed pulling back market support, and all elements of Quantitative Easing 4 have started to decline in the nominal data (see chart below). Once the market gets over its state of denial over this fact, the market will have to deflate.

PAM understands the seasonality of liquidity flows very well by now, but the modality of the Fed's support for the market represents a challenge. The Fed indicated that market support will not be withdrawn right away, but will QE be increased accordingly if the market suffers a sharp decline? Will the Fed defer to partisan politics and pause QE 4 just before the November presidential elections?

The answers to these questions will play a large role in shaping up the profile of the next bear phase transition, which we believe will commence late in the July month. However, we have no idea how long such a bear phase will last, or how deep, at least until we have more firm understanding of the Fed reaction function to such a market decline (if or when it happens). But we fear for the late August-early September period at the least. Nonetheless, PAM and the community are preparing for the worst - a test of the March trough - as precaution. We will keep Seeking Alpha readers posted.

(This article was taken from a compilations of several PAM market reports on July 10, July 13 and July 14)

Disclosure: I am/we are long TQQQ, ESU0, NQU0, GOLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.