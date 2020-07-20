VEA is unfavorably exposed to regions such as Japan and the UK; from a sector point of view, it is exposed to cyclical, high-beta plays such as financials and industrials.

If Japan - where experts fear a debt and deficit disaster - is Britain's future, there is much to fear. - Philip Aldrick

Earlier this week, I had highlighted on the Lead-Lag report how emerging markets (VWO) had managed to fare better than developed markets (VEA) in 2020 and why this may likely continue, as the health crisis has had a more forceful impact on the latter. I want to build on that train of thought by focusing on the Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA), which is no doubt incredibly cheap (expense ratio of 0.05%) but faces a few headwinds, making this a rather sub-optimal choice. Let me expand on my thoughts.

Geographic and sector exposure is worrying

I am not particularly enthused about the level of weightage given to some regions and some sectors within this ETF. As you can see from the table below, Japan almost accounts for one-fourth of the total holdings of the fund, and this is almost twice that of the next big geographic exposure - the UK. Both these regions alone account for c. 37% of the total fund holdings.

If you've been following my macro commentary on the Lead-Lag report, you'll note that I've been flagging a lot of risks associated with these two economies. In the first week of July, I had shared a chart with my followers highlighting the acceptable policy response that was needed across various countries with Japan at one end of the equation (saving lives at the cost of economic damage) and China at the other end (reviving economic growth at the cost of mortality). Listen, I accept that policymakers are stuck between a rock and a hard place, and there's no easy fix here, but in the business of money-making, the equity markets are going to look forward to a narrative where they can see growth and development come back quickly, and countries such as Japan and the UK will likely be laggards in this.

Japan's aging population is fast proving to be a severe burden on the economy (more than 20% of Japanese are over the age of 65, the highest in the world), the labor force has been shrinking and is poised to decline by 13m over the next two decades. A more recent report from Oxford Economics flagged that the middle class (who are almost always considered to be the key drivers of economic growth across various countries) had been shrinking with the share of low-income households growing (always a bad sign). Wage growth has stagnated, and inflation has stubbornly failed to hit the BOJ's target of 2% for multiple years now. As highlighted on the Lead-Lag report, the last time the markets saw their highs was over 30 years back! And the most damning thing is that all this happened despite the authorities throwing significant money at the problem. Last year, they tried to mildly reverse course by implementing a sales tax hike to ease the public debt burden, but this effectively crippled already precarious consumer sentiment, which is still to meaningfully recover. In fact, the most recent retail sales in May-20 were down -12.3% YoY.

Many economists fear that the UK will be one of the worst, if not the worst-hit developed economy with a forecasted double-digit decline of 11.5%! It was only just coming out of the Brexit fiasco when the health pandemic struck another blow. With almost 50,000 deaths, the UK currently is the worst hit among European nations.

In March, the UK economy had dropped by 6.9% to then drop by an incredible 20% in April. May's meager reading of 1.8% where the dominant services sector only grew by 0.9% suggests that the UK will have its work cut out. The labor market in the UK continues to remain in a real slump and will likely take a long time to recover. Authorities feel that the unemployment rate may hit a worrying 13%, and as mentioned on the Lead-Lag report, website job postings in the UK were the worst hit amongst all Euro regions.

VEA's sector exposure too is not ideal at this stage of the cycle, with financials being the dominant sector. On the Lead-Lag, I had recently provided a multi-period reading of the performance of various sectors, with the financial sector proving to be one of the chief laggards. We may have seen the worst in this sector, but I don't see sufficient tailwinds to justify a dominant sector exposure.

Whilst I am a little less pessimistic about the prospects of industrials and consumer cyclicals - which are the next two heavily weighted segments jointly accounting for c.33% - I think there are other sectors that one should be potentially more exposed to at this point in time. There is a growing sense that this pandemic may linger for longer than we like with likely economic restrictions every now and then. Add to that the Presidential elections, which will likely take precedence and cause a lot of volatility in equity markets. In this sort of environment, I am not sure high-beta cyclical plays such as financials, industrials, and consumer cyclicals are the most optimal option.

Recent cut in quarterly dividends doesn't bode well

One of the attractive features of a fund like this is the decent dividend yield on offer that helps assuage the unpredictability of the price action. Over the last four years, the dividend yield has averaged a nice solid 3%, and at the current share price, it is 2.6%. Having said that, it is worth noting that the fund has cut its quarterly dividend in the most recent quarters. In Q1-20, the quarterly dividend was cut by 25% YoY, and more recently, the Q2 dividend was cut by an even greater figure of 55% YoY. Given the precarious economic conditions we find ourselves in, I wouldn't be surprised to find another cut in the Q3 dividend. When the dividend is one of the reasons that you've indulged in this ETF and when that gets curtailed, it certainly takes the shine off it.

Weak risk-adjusted returns

The key risk stats of VEA, particularly over the last few years, don't make for pleasant reading. Both on a 5-year basis and a 3-year basis, the ETF has not been able to generate superior alpha relative to the category average. I wouldn't attach too much importance to the negative alpha figure as this is rather common for passive index funds as there isn't sufficient room to wiggle on stock selection; besides, fees can eat into the small returns. This broad category in itself has not been a great source of returns for investors with mean annual returns falling significantly to 0.14 from 0.66 over 5 years. The developed market index is fairly well-diversified across sectors, and this tends to reduce volatility. Yet still, VEA's total volatility (as measured by standard deviation) has been considerably higher than the category average, and this has been a deterrent to excess returns (as measured by the Sharpe ratio), which are almost non-existent, and fall well short of the category average, both on a 5-year and 3-year basis. Given that the systematic risk for both VEA and the category average is the same at 1x, a negative Treynor score of 0.79 vs 1.18 for the category average is quite worrying. I can appreciate that past returns are no guarantee of what will likely happen, but I would have liked to see a better track record on this front.

Technical analysis

On the charts, VEA had been faring relatively well until this year. On the monthly charts, from mid-2009 until early this year, VEA had been moving within a tight ascending channel that was not particularly steep. However, in March, when risk assets were sent packing, VEA broke down significantly below the lower boundary of the multi-year channel. That is usually a sign of bad things to come, but in fairness, VEA had done well to recoup lost ground and come back into this descending channel. As you can see from the chart above, currently, it is precariously placed near the edge of this lower boundary in a rather indecisive state, but even if further upside were to come about, I see a strong congestion zone at around the $44 levels (highlighted in green); this is an area that has proven to be quite decisive over many decades and will be hard to crack unless there is a significantly positive outlook/news flow behind the developed market story.

For more validation, I narrowed down the time frame and looked at the weekly charts, and here, things are looking even less appealing. On the weekly time frame, one can see that VEA has not been doing a great deal for the last two years, trending lower via a descending wedge from 2018. The key moving averages on the weekly chart have all congregated, indicating volatility contraction, and broad indecision. This general hesitancy can also be verified on the daily chart where VEA has not been able to decisively close above the 200DMA. Even if we were to see further upside from current levels, it would be challenging for VEA to close above the upper boundary of the wedge, which also coincides with the green resistance zone on the monthly charts at around $44.

Conclusion

Investors may consider turning away from VEA, a developed market ETF that looks heavily exposed towards geographic regions and sectors that will find it difficult to flourish over the next few quarters. Risk-adjusted returns too have been disappointing, and the dividends have been cut significantly in the last two quarters, which is a likely sign of things to come. On the weekly charts, VEA is forming a descending wedge pattern with significant resistance ahead.

