Source: Barron's

IBM (IBM) reports quarterly earnings Monday. Analysts expect revenue of $17.73 billion and EPS of $2.06. The revenue estimate implies a decline of about 7% Y/Y. Investors should focus on the following key items.

Revenue Decline Returns

I find it difficult to recommend the stock of a company that cannot generate sustainable revenue growth. For several quarters IBM has suffered a decline in revenue. It was understandable given the company's transition from mainframe computing to cloud computing. The transition was long, tedious and painstaking as revenue from its mainframe computing business has slowly run off.

In Q3 2019 the company closed its acquisition of Red Hat; the deal allowed the company to amplify its cloud computing strength. The deal made strategic sense, yet I thought it came at the height of the market. Prior to the deal, Red Hat was generating $900 million in revenue and was growing at double digit rates. At the time it was less than 5% of IBM's total revenue. The question remained, "Could Red Hat's growth offset declines in IBM's legacy operations?"

In Q1 2020 IBM reported revenue of $17.57 billion, down about 3% Y/Y. Only two of the company's key product categories - Cloud & Cognitive Software and Global Business Services demonstrated revenue growth.

Cloud & Cognitive Software generated revenue of $5.2 billion, up 4% Y/Y. The segment's Cloud & Data Platforms, which included Red Hat, grew over 30% Y/Y. The segment included Red Hat's contribution, so I would have expected it to perform well. IBM's Q3 2020 results should be more apples-to-apples since the company's Q3 2019 results also included the contribution from Red Hat. Cloud computing is expected to generate explosive growth. The pandemic has accelerated the trend to more digital services. It is important that IBM gets its fair share of that growth, but it has to compete with Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT), among others.

Global Business Services revenue was up about 1%, while Global Technology Services ("GTS") revenue fell 6% Y/Y. GTS represented 37% of revenue, versus 38% in the year earlier period. Its revenue has fallen consistently. The IBM buy thesis comes down to (1) if cloud services can offset the decline in GTS and (2) if management can cut costs fast enough to provide a floor on profits.

Management Must Contain Costs

Management has been cutting costs to help offset headwinds to IBM's top line. IBM bulls have been energized by headcount reductions and other cost containment efforts. IBM could potentially keep up this game - cutting costs faster than declines in revenue - for several quarters. However, the quality of the company's earnings could eventually come into question.

In Q1 the company's income from operations was -$50 million. The loss was driven by higher spending for the Red Hat deal, higher amortization of intangibles related to Red Hat and workforce balancing charges. SG&A and R&D costs were a combined $7.6 billion, up 24% Y/Y. Some of these costs could come down as Red Hat becomes fully integrated. SG&A and R&D represent a sizable pool of expenses management will have to cut into. I would be keen to hear from management what "normalized" costs and normalized EBITDA are expected to be going forward.

Red Hat Has Been Costly

The Federal Reserve has attempted to spike asset prices over the past decade. That has helped spur financial markets, yet it may have hurt acquisitive companies like IBM and Gilead (GILD). A heightened stock market has made acquisitions costly, in my opinion. IBM had to raise additional debt to fund its $34 billion acquisition of Red Hat deal.The company's debt load was about $64 billion at Q1, up from $50 billion in the year earlier period.

IBM's credit quality could become a point of contention going forward. It is paramount for management to convey IBM's core EBITDA - this will drive investor sentiment over debt-to-EBITDA and the company's ability to service its debt. The pandemic has potentially amplified demand for cloud services, yet hurt demand for IBM's legacy businesses. The company will have to service a sizable debt load amid a deep recession, heightened competition for cloud business, and headwinds for its legacy businesses.

Conclusion

Another quarterly revenue decline could hurt sentiment for IBM. I rate the stock a sell until the company can generate consistent top line growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.